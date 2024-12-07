Auckland vs Wellington Match Prediction AUCA 57 % Chance of Winning WFI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Auckland take on Wellington in the tenth game of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 07 at 03:00 AM IST.

Auckland vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Auckland had an underwhelming campaign last season but this year they got off to a great start as they beat Wellington in the opening game. They have one loss in three matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Canterbury and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Unlike their opponent Wellington have struggled thus far as they remain winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table as they have lost two of the three matches. In the last game they were beaten by Central Districts. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland ’ chances of winning - 57%

Wellington’ chances of winning - 43%

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Auckland vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Michael Sclanders has been in brilliant form in the ODIs prior to this tournament but has failed to make a mark thus far. So far this season he has scored 61 runs in five innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Gareth Severin was the leading run scorer for Wellington in the last campaign but has struggled to make a mark thus far as in six innings he has scored 23 runs which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches, the team batting first has been unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia (c), Siddhesh Dixit, William O Donnell, Mark Chapman, Michael Sclanders, Bevon Jacobs, Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde (wk), Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Samrath Singh, Cam Fletcher, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XI

William O'Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Siddhesh Dixit Batter Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Quinn Sunde Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Simon Keene All-rounder Michael Sclanders All-rounder Jordan Sussex Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland won the opening game but struggled in the last two matches as they have one defeat and one draw and are currently fourth on the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Sam Mycock, Peter Younghusband, Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, James Hartshorn, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Severin Batter Sam Mycock Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Nick Greenwood All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas Batter Peter Younghusband All-rounder Logan van Beek All-rounder Michael Snedden Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Wellington Team Form

The defending champions have struggled thus far as they are winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Auckland vs Wellington Head to Head

Auckland have dominated this game in the past against Wellington 64-41. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Auckland who bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Auckland : 64

Wellington: 41

Auckland vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Wellington and Auckland head into this game with both sides desperate for points to stay in contention. Wellington are one of the two teams who are yet to register a win in this campaign. On the other hand after a brilliant start to the campaign, Auckland have one loss and one draw in the last two matches and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head in the opening game this season and it was Auckland who dominated the game. Even though Wellington lost the game they ended up having a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three matches thus far Auckland has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Auckland vs Wellington Top Batters

Mark Chapman to be Auckland’ top batter

Mark Chapman was pretty consistent last season but missed the first two games in this campaign. In the last match he returned into the starting eleven and scored a double century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly did not turn up in the first innings in the last match but scored 85 in the second innings against Central Districts. With 388 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns continued his brilliant run in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the match. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler

Liam Dudding has been impressive for Wellington in all formats this season. So far he has bagged ten wickets and has been the stand out bowler for Wellington thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.