Auckland vs Wellington Match Prediction
AUCA
57%
Chance of Winning
WFI
43%
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- With 279 runs, Bevon Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
- With 388 runs, Nick Kelly is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
Auckland vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Auckland had an underwhelming campaign last season but this year they got off to a great start as they beat Wellington in the opening game. They have one loss in three matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Canterbury and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Unlike their opponent Wellington have struggled thus far as they remain winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table as they have lost two of the three matches. In the last game they were beaten by Central Districts. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Auckland ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 43%
Auckland vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Michael Sclanders has been in brilliant form in the ODIs prior to this tournament but has failed to make a mark thus far. So far this season he has scored 61 runs in five innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Gareth Severin was the leading run scorer for Wellington in the last campaign but has struggled to make a mark thus far as in six innings he has scored 23 runs which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches, the team batting first has been unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Sean Solia (c), Siddhesh Dixit, William O Donnell, Mark Chapman, Michael Sclanders, Bevon Jacobs, Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde (wk), Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Samrath Singh, Cam Fletcher, Finn Allen
Predicted Playing XI
|
William O'Donnell
|
Batter
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Siddhesh Dixit
|
Batter
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
All-rounder
|
Quinn Sunde
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Simon Keene
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Sclanders
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Sussex
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland won the opening game but struggled in the last two matches as they have one defeat and one draw and are currently fourth on the table.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Sam Mycock, Peter Younghusband, Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, James Hartshorn, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gareth Severin
|
Batter
|
Sam Mycock
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Greenwood
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
Batter
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
The defending champions have struggled thus far as they are winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Auckland vs Wellington Head to Head
Auckland have dominated this game in the past against Wellington 64-41. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Auckland who bagged maximum points.
Head to Head
Auckland : 64
Wellington: 41
Auckland vs Wellington Betting Odds
Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Auckland
Wellington and Auckland head into this game with both sides desperate for points to stay in contention. Wellington are one of the two teams who are yet to register a win in this campaign. On the other hand after a brilliant start to the campaign, Auckland have one loss and one draw in the last two matches and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head in the opening game this season and it was Auckland who dominated the game. Even though Wellington lost the game they ended up having a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three matches thus far Auckland has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Wellington
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Auckland vs Wellington Top Batters
Mark Chapman to be Auckland’ top batter
Mark Chapman was pretty consistent last season but missed the first two games in this campaign. In the last match he returned into the starting eleven and scored a double century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter
Nick Kelly did not turn up in the first innings in the last match but scored 85 in the second innings against Central Districts. With 388 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns continued his brilliant run in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the match. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler
Liam Dudding has been impressive for Wellington in all formats this season. So far he has bagged ten wickets and has been the stand out bowler for Wellington thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Auckland to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)
Parimatch