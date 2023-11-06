Canterbury vs Auckland Match Prediction CKI 61 % Chance of Winning AUCA 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Auckland take centre stage in the third round of fixtures of the 2023 World Cup at the Hagley Oval Stadium, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 06 at 3:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Canterbury had a stunning season last year as they finished level on points with Central Districts who were eventually crowned champion. This year, Canterbury kicked off their campaign with a loss against Wellington. Canterbury Batsmen failed to show up as Canterbury posted 156 and 185 in first and second innings and were eventually beaten by 129 runs. In the last game against Otago, Canterbury led the game but failed to convert it into a victory as Otago survived and registered a draw.

Auckland had a disappointing campaign last term as they finished fourth on the table, 35 points shy of Central Districts who took the top spot. In the opening fixture, Auckland got outplayed by Central Districts. The defending champions racked up a first innings score of 509 runs, Auckland remained on the back foot for the entire game as they lost the game by an innings and 77 runs. In the last game, once again Auckland batsmen failed to show up against Northern Knights as they lost the game by nine wickets. As per our calculations, Canterbury are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 61%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 39%

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Canterbury vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Canterbury batsmen struggled in the opening fixture they managed to turn things around in the second game as they scored 313 runs in the first innings and bowled Otago for 184. On the other hand, Auckland had a first innings score of 264 in the first game but conceded 509 and in the second game Auckland was bowled out for 184 which makes us believe Canterbury would score more than Auckland in the first innings in the upcoming fixture.

William O Donnell have had a tough start to the campaign which is probably why Auckland have failed to have a good opening stand in two games thus far. In four innings, O’Donnell has managed to score 17, 17, 7 and 18 averaging 14.75 runs in the tournament. Against a quality bowling attack of Canterbury, we believe O'Donnell would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland to win 2.07 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury to win 1.66 Bet on 1xBet Auckland to win 2.10 Bet on Dafabet

Canterbury vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Christchurch has historically been a good wicket to bat on. In the last two matches at the venue, we have seen teams score 313 and 438. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we expect clear weather as weather for the entire duration. Maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 7C. Temperatures are expected to remain the same for the entire periods

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Zakary Foulkes, Matthew Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Dylan Hunter, Ed Nuttall, Ben Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Zakary Foulkes Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Angus McKenzie All-rounder Fraser Sheat Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Leo Carter Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they lost their opening game against Wellington. In the second game, Canterbury were unlucky as they did dominated the proceedings but ended up with a draw against Otago. With 11 points, Canterbury are fourth on the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

William O Donnell, Sean Solia, Quinn Sunde, Robert ODonnell (c), George Worker, Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Jamie Gibson, Finn Allen, Ben Lister

Predicted Playing XI

William O Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Quinn Sunde Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Worker All-rounder Ryan Harrison Bowler Simon Keene All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Jamie Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland has had an awful start to the campaign as they suffered heavy defeats against Central Districts and Northern Knights. With two defeats in the first two games, Auckland are sixth on the table.

Canterbury vs Auckland Head to Head

Canterbury has a slight edge over Auckland in this fixture. Both teams have squared off 140 times in the Plunket Shield and Canterbury have edged Auckland 48-45. The last time both teams went head to head was in the 2022-23 campaign, the game ended in a draw.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 48

Auckland win: 45

Draw/NR: 47

Canterbury vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Canterbury and Auckland have had an underwhelming start to the campaign which makes this a crucial game for both sides as both teams cannot afford to drop points any further if they aspire to win the championship. An underwhelming performance by batsmen in the first two games has been the key reason why both sides have struggled in the opening round of games. In four innings, Auckland has managed an opening stand of 34, 22, 15 and 38 averaging 27.25 and have conceded 82, 56 and 27 runs. On the other hand, Canterbury has managed an opening stand of 0, 45, 17 and 9 averaging 17.75 runs and have conceded 41, 17, 7 and 45. Looking at the conditions, it's tough for opening batsmen to see off the new ball. The Auckland openers have showcased far more consistency and have performed better than Canterbury openers in the first two games which makes us believe Auckland would have a better opening stand against Canterbury in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Mitch Hay to be Canterbury’s top batter

Mitch Hay has had a phenomenal start to the campaign. In four innings thus far, Hay has scored 13, 44, 59 and 82* which makes one of the most consistent batsman for Canterbury. With 198 runs, Mitch Hay is the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Sean Solia to be Auckland’s top batter

It's hard to make a pick considering the fact, Auckland batsmen have failed to turn up thus far. Sean Solia had a promising start to the campaign as he scored a brilliant 81 in the opening game. With 126 runs, Solia is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Fraser Sheat to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Fraser Sheat has been one of the shining lights for Canterbury. So far, Sheat has ended up with 2/49 and 4/50 in the first game and in the second game, Sheat concluded the game with 4/25 and 1/34. With 11 wickets, Sheat is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’s top bowler

Adithya Ashok is one positive in what has been a torrid campaign for Auckland thus far. In the last game, Ashok ended up with 7/103 as he kept Auckland in the game. With 11 wickets, Ashok is the leading wicket taker for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.