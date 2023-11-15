CKI (Canterbury) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction CST 60 % Chance of Winning CKI 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Central Districts take centre stage in the fourth round of fixtures of the 2023 Plunket Shield at the McLean Park Stadium, Napier. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 15 at 3:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Canterbury had a disappointing start to the campaign as they lost the season opener against Wellington. In the second game, Canterbury had a great game but ended up with disappointment as they could not convert it into a win as Otago managed to draw the game. In the last game, Canterbury registered an impressive victory against Auckland as Canterbury won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Central Districts kicked off their campaign in some style as they managed to steamroll Auckland in the opening game as the defending champions won the game by an innings and 77 runs. The title holders suffered their first defeat of the season in the second game against Wellington but managed to to turn things around in the last game as they beat Otago by 50 runs. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 40%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 60%

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Brad Schmulian had a great start to the tournament as he scored 86 against Auckland who have struggled in each of the first three games. Since then Schmulian has struggled for Central Districts and haven’t looked comfortable at all in the last two games. In the last game against Otago, Schmulian only managed to score two runs in two innings which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Zakary Foulkes have had a tough start to the campaign which is probably why Canterbury have failed to have a good opening stand in two games thus far. In the first four innings, Foulkes has managed to score 0, 19, 8 and 5 averaging eight runs in the first two games. Even though Foulkes scored a half century in the last game, against a quality bowling attack of Central Districts, we believe Foulkes would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury to win 2.16 Bet on PariMatch Central Districts to win 1.92 Bet on 1xBet Canterbury to win 2.16 Bet on Dafabet

Canterbury vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the wicket in Napier has favoured the batsmen as seven of the ten test matches have ended in a draw. We believe both sides would want to take advantage of fresh wicket and post up a decent total on the scoreboard. We reckon both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we expect clear weather in the first two days. On the third and final day there is a 60% chance of rain, it's highly likely we will lose overs during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C. Temperatures are expected to remain the same for the entire periods

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Zakary Foulkes, Matthew Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Rippon, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Dylan Hunter, Ed Nuttall, Ben Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Zakary Foulkes Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Angus McKenzie All-rounder Fraser Sheat Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Leo Carter Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Wellington and then drew against Otago. Canterbury registered their first win of the season against Auckland and with 31 points are currently fourth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay (c), Jack Boyle, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Curtis Heaphy

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Greg Hay Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Doug Bracewell All-rounder Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

The defending champions had a stunning start to the tournament as they overpowered Auckland and beat them by an innings and 77 runs. In the last game, Central Districts registered their second win in three games and are currently third on the table.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts have a slight edge in this fixture. Both teams have squared off 117 times in the Plunket Shield and Central Districts have edged Canterbury 36-32. The last time both teams went head to head was in the 2022-23 campaign, Central Districts won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head:

Canterbury Win: 32

Central Districts win: 36

Draw/NR: 49

Canterbury vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Central Districts and Canterbury went toe to toe last year in what was one of the closest title fights we have seen in Plunket Shield. Both sides ended up with 101 points, since Centra Districts had five wins in the tournament they were crowned champions. It was one of the heart breaking ways to lose the championship and this upcoming fixture would be seen as a great opportunity for Canterbury to avenge what happened last year. So far in this tournament, Canterbury openers have failed to show up thus far. In six innings they have managed an opening stand of 0, 45, 17, 9, 8 and 17 averaging 16 runs so far and have conceded 35.3 runs in those games. On the other hand, Central districts have twice had a 50 run opening standard average 36.4 runs in this campaign. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact, twice in three games, Central Districts have had a better opening partnership in the first innings which makes us believe Central Districts would have a better opening stand in the first innings.

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter

Henry Nicholls had a fabulous game against Auckland in the last outing. Nicholls scored a brilliant 120 in the first innings as Canterbury dominated the game from start to finish and scored an unbeaten 30 in the second innings. Nicholls has already scored two centuries and a half century in two matches which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Greg Hay to be Central Districts’s top batter

Greg Hay continued his brilliant form in the last game against Otago as he scored a brilliant half century in difficult conditions in the first innings as Central District was bowled out for 182. Hay has a century and a half century in three games thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Fraser Sheat to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Fraser Sheat did not have a great outing in the last game against Auckland as he ended up with one wicket But that doesn’t change the fact he was sensational in the first two games as he ended up with with 2/49 and 4/50 in the first game and in the second game, Sheat concluded the game with 4/25 and 1/34 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Doug Bracewell to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Doug Bracewell has had a fabulous start to the tournament. In the last game, Bracewell ended up with seven wickets as he was the key reason behind Central District’s comfortable win against Otago. With 15 wickets, Bracewell is the leading wicket taker for Central Districts which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.