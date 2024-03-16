CKI (Canterbury) vs NDS (Northern Districts) Match Prediction CKI 42 % Chance of Winning NDS 58 % Bet Now! Northern Districts and Canterbury will go head on in the 21st game of the Plunket Shield 2023/24. The game is going to start from March 16, 2024. It will be played at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora and will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Chance of Winning

Canterbury has lost its momentum as they are coming from two consecutive defeats in the competition. They lost their last game against Otago by 9 wickets. Their batters were ineffective and did not score much in the game. With a win, three losses and two draws, Canterbury is placed 4th in the points table. They have 48 points and must aim to shoot higher in standings.

Northern Districts are having a spectacular season in the tournament. Northern Districts have managed to remain unbeaten in the competition. They have four wins and two draws in six games. With that, Northern Districts occupy the top place in the table standings. They are coming after a strong win against Auckland and must continue the same momentum going into the next game.

Canterbury's chance of winning: 42%

Northern Districts’s chance of winning: 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Betting Tips

Canterbury to score low before their 1st dismissal

Canterbury did not have much luck in the competition so far. They have won only a single game in the competition. Their opening order revolved around Zakary Foulkes, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Boyle before. Later, Chad Bowes entered the opening position alongside Rhys Mariu in the recent games. Bowes and Mariu average at 21.5 & 41.00 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 0, 17, 8, 11, 197 & 24 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last six games. They did not post much impressive scores in the competition except for the last game where both the openers played an impeccable innings. They will meet for the first time this season. That said, this is a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming fixture.

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Toss Prediction

Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, is a good batting surface. The ball comes to the bat nicely, allowing batsmen to play their strokes freely. We have seen big sores in this venue in the past. Fast bowlers do well with the new ball, but it is a tough venue for the spinners as the wicket doesn't offer assistance. The toss will be crucial for the outcome of the contest. This wicket is tough to chase scores on as the bowlers find assistance in the latter half of the game. Hence, the side that wins the toss here will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature shall hover around 6-20 degree Celsius for the four days of the game. The rain might interrupt the game on the second day but the skies will stay clear on the remaining days. .

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke

Canterbury Predicted XI

Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Cole McConchie (c) All-rounder Michael Rippon Batter Sean Davey Bowler Rhys Mariu Batter Michael Rae Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Chad Bowes Batter Angus McKenzie Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury are coming here from a loss. They lost against Otago in the last game with a poor batting effort. Their batting needs to improve majorly in order to win games.

Northern Districts Player List

Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (Wk), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Zak Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval (c) Batter Henry Cooper Batter Sandeep Patel Batter Joe Carter Batter Bharat Popli Batter Brett Hampton All-rounder Matthew Fisher Bowler Joe Walker Batter Peter David Bocock Wicket-keeper Frederick Walker Bowler Kristian Clarke Bowler

Northern Districts Recent Form

Northern Districts were phenomenal in their batting order in the last game and scored high totals in the two innings. Their bowlers also did an impressive job at keeping Auckland away from the target.

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Canterbury leads the tally by 3-1. By the looks of it, Northern Districts will win this fixture.

Canterbury Won: 3

Northern Districts Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Betting Odds

It was a poor effort from Canterbury in the last game against Otago.Canterbury scored 144 runs in the 1st innings. Otago returned with 188 runs in the earlier innings. Canterbury could only accumulate 180 runs until they ran off wickets in the game. Otago successfully chased down the target with 9 wickets remaining and won the game. There were no major batting performances from Canterbury. However, Sean Davey and Michael Rae bowled well and managed to pick 5 & 3 wickets respectively in the game.

On the other hand, Northern Districts faced off against Auckland in the last game. Northern Districts came in hard and posted 247 runs in the 1st innings. Auckland could only reply with 158 runs. ND piled up another 334 runs in the second innings. Auckland could not top that and bundled out at 360 runs, losing the game by 63 runs. Joe Carter smashed 158 runs in the 1st innings whereas Brett Hampton played an unbeaten innings of 100 runs in the second innings. Kristian Clarke picked 6 wickets whereas Matthew Fisher settled with 5 wickets in the game. Northern Districts have a good squad and will be looking to carry on the same in the next game.

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Top Batters

Joe Carter to be the top batter of Northern Districts

Joe Carter is a phenomenal batter. He has scored 512 runs in 9 innings at an average of 64.00. He scored 124 & 58 runs in the last game. He will be expected to smash hard in the next game.

Mitchell Hay to be the top batter for Canterbury

Mitchell Hay was one of the top batters in the team last season. He scored 528 runs in 13 innings at an average of 41.38. This season, he has scored 353 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.22.

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Top Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern District's top bowler

Kristian Clarke has bowled very well recently. He was able to pick 6 wickets in the last game. He has a total of 25 wickets in the 10 innings he has played. He has an economy rate of 3.54 in the tournament and will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Michael Rae to be the top bowler for Canterbury

Michael Rae has proved to be an essential figure in the bowing unit of Canterbury. He has picked 15 wickets in 8 innings. He possesses an economy rate of 3.36 in the competition. He was able to pick 3 wickets in the last game.