CKI (Canterbury) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction
CKI
44%
Chance of Winning
NDS
56%
First class
Hagley Oval
Facts:
- With 562 runs, Mitchell Hay was the leading run scorer for Canterbury in the last campaign.
- With 593 runs, Joe Carter was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in the last campaign.
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning
Northern Knights had an impressive campaign last season as they lost only once in the entire campaign and ended up second on the table, four points shy of Wellington who were eventually crowned champions. Northern Knights lost two of the last three matches which turned out to be the deciding factor last term.
Canterbury had a solid campaign last season as they ended up third on the table. The biggest difference between Canterbury and the top two teams was the lack of consistency as Canterbury lost three games last season. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 56%
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Cole McConchie was one of the stand out players for Canterbury last season as he scored 456 runs with an average of 30.40. We believe McConchie will play a pivotal role and will score well in the upcoming game.
Joe Carter was one of the stand out performer last season as he scored 593 runs with an average of 53.90 and was the top run scorer as well for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Matthew Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Angus McKenzie, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Matt Rowe, Michael Rae, Sean Davey
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Ken McClure
|
All-rounder
|
Cole McConchie
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Rippon
|
Batter
|
Rhys Mariu
|
All-rounder
|
Angus McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Fraser Sheat
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
|
Sean Davey
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury won each of the last two matches last season but still managed to finish third on the table.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Bharat Popli, Fergus Lellman, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Robert O'Donnell, Brett Hampton, Henry Cooper, Joshua Brown, Snehith Reddy, Ben Pomare (Wk), Frederick Walker, Kristian Clarke, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Henry Cooper
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Bharat Popli
|
Batter
|
Robert O'Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Katene Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Neil Wagner
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Scott Johnston
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have had a solid campaign last year as they lost once last term and ended up second on the table.
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Head to Head
Canterbury have had an upper hand against Northern Knights in this fixture 39-21. Last season both sides went head to head and Canterbury won the match.
Head to Head
Canterbury : 39
Northern Knights: 21
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury
Northern Knights and Canterbury head into this tournament after both sides had impressive campaigns last season. Northern Knights were brilliant last season as they lost just once in the entire campaign and with 83 points they ended up second on the table. On the other hand Canterbury did not have a great start but ended the campaign with two wins and were third on the table, four points shy of Northern Knights. Both teams went head to head last season and it was Canterbury who dominated the game but it was Northern Knights who ended up with better partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Northern Knights
First class
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Batters
Mitchell Hay to be Canterbury’ top batter
Mitchell Hay was sensational last season as he scored 562 runs with an average of 51.09 and was the leading run scorer for Canterbury last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Robert O’Donnell to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Robert O'Donnell played for Auckland last season and was sensational as he was the leading run scorer for his side. We expect O’Donnell to continue his brilliant form with his new team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers
Michael Rae to be Canterbury’ top bowler
With the absence of Zakary Foulkes in the first few games the onus would be on Michael Rae to lead the line. He bagged 25 wickets last season and was pretty consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke was sensational last season and has continued his brilliant form in the ODIs prior to this tournament. Clarke bagged 27 wickets last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Canterbury to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Northern Knights to win - 1.76 (PariMatch)
Parimatch