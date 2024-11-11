CKI (Canterbury) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction CKI 44 % Chance of Winning NDS 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury take on Northern Knights in the third game of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 11 at 03:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Northern Knights had an impressive campaign last season as they lost only once in the entire campaign and ended up second on the table, four points shy of Wellington who were eventually crowned champions. Northern Knights lost two of the last three matches which turned out to be the deciding factor last term.

Canterbury had a solid campaign last season as they ended up third on the table. The biggest difference between Canterbury and the top two teams was the lack of consistency as Canterbury lost three games last season. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 44%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 56%

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Canterbury vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Cole McConchie was one of the stand out players for Canterbury last season as he scored 456 runs with an average of 30.40. We believe McConchie will play a pivotal role and will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter was one of the stand out performer last season as he scored 593 runs with an average of 53.90 and was the top run scorer as well for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Matthew Boyle, Rhys Mariu, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Angus McKenzie, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Matt Rowe, Michael Rae, Sean Davey

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Ken McClure All-rounder Cole McConchie All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Rhys Mariu All-rounder Angus McKenzie All-rounder Fraser Sheat Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Sean Davey Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury won each of the last two matches last season but still managed to finish third on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Bharat Popli, Fergus Lellman, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Robert O'Donnell, Brett Hampton, Henry Cooper, Joshua Brown, Snehith Reddy, Ben Pomare (Wk), Frederick Walker, Kristian Clarke, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Bharat Popli Batter Robert O'Donnell All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Joe Carter Batter Katene Clarke All-rounder Kristian Clarke All-rounder Neil Wagner Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Scott Johnston Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have had a solid campaign last year as they lost once last term and ended up second on the table.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Canterbury have had an upper hand against Northern Knights in this fixture 39-21. Last season both sides went head to head and Canterbury won the match.

Head to Head

Canterbury : 39

Northern Knights: 21

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Northern Knights and Canterbury head into this tournament after both sides had impressive campaigns last season. Northern Knights were brilliant last season as they lost just once in the entire campaign and with 83 points they ended up second on the table. On the other hand Canterbury did not have a great start but ended the campaign with two wins and were third on the table, four points shy of Northern Knights. Both teams went head to head last season and it was Canterbury who dominated the game but it was Northern Knights who ended up with better partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Mitchell Hay to be Canterbury’ top batter

Mitchell Hay was sensational last season as he scored 562 runs with an average of 51.09 and was the leading run scorer for Canterbury last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert O’Donnell to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Robert O'Donnell played for Auckland last season and was sensational as he was the leading run scorer for his side. We expect O’Donnell to continue his brilliant form with his new team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Michael Rae to be Canterbury’ top bowler

With the absence of Zakary Foulkes in the first few games the onus would be on Michael Rae to lead the line. He bagged 25 wickets last season and was pretty consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke was sensational last season and has continued his brilliant form in the ODIs prior to this tournament. Clarke bagged 27 wickets last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.