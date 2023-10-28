Canterbury vs Otago Match Prediction CKI 62 % Chance of Winning OVO 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.623 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 6th game of the Plunket Shield 2023, Otago and Canterbury will go head on in a four day game of cricket. The game is going to start from October 28, 2023. It will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch and will begin from 3:30 AM IST. Let’s dive into the details of the game before it begins.

Canterbury vs Otago Chance of Winning

Canterbury had a fantastic season last year and finished in second place with four wins, three losses and a draw. They had as many points, 101, as the table toppers but were the runners-up due to one less win. However, their campaign this season did not start on a good note. They faced their first loss and with that, they are placed at the 5th place in the points table. They have 4 points.

Otago had a disappointing season last season where they could only win a single game. This led them to finish at the bottom of the table. The team is not doing well in the current competition and lost their first game of this season against Northern Districts. They are placed at the 4th place of the points table with 6 points.

This game is going to change the table dynamics. Both teams are coming into this fixture after a loss. This will make things interesting, making it a thrilling contest between Canterbury and Otago.

Canterbury's chance of winning: 62%

Otago’s chance of winning: 38%

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Canterbury vs Otago Betting Tips

Otago to score low before their 1st dismissal

Otago’s opening line-up revolved around Hamish Rutherford, Thorn Parkes and Jacob Cumming who averaged at 12.85, 37.78 & 28.22 respectively in the previous season. The opening partnership lasted for 0, 6, 40, 21 & 10 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five games of previous season. In their previous meeting against Canterbury, Otago scored 40 & 14 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. This season, Jacob Cumming was accompanied by Luke Georgeson in the opening line-up and failed to put up a high score in the first game. The pair were dismissed cheaply in both the innings and scored 16 & 10 before their first dismissals in those innings. That said, this is a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago to win 2.25 Bet on Megapari Canterbury to win 1.6 Bet on Melbet Otago to win 2.312 Bet on 1xBet

Canterbury vs Otago Toss Prediction

Statistics show that the pitch tends to get worse as the match progresses. Hence, batting first should be the way forward. Fast bowlers are expected to get a lot of movement and it’s not going to be easy for the batters.

Weather Report

The temperature shall hover between 11 to 8 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day and the skies will remain sunny on the match-day.

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke

Canterbury Predicted XI

Mitchell Hay Batter Leo Carter Batter Cole McConchie All-rounder Henry Shipley All-rounder Sean Davey Bowler Rhys Mariu Batter Ed Nuttal Bowler William O’Rourke Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Chad Bowes Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury lost their last game but will be keen to win their first set of points in the upcoming game.

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Cumming, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Otago Predicted XI

Hamish Rutherford Batter Dale Phillips Batter Luke Georgeson All-rounder Jacob Cumming All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Thorn Parkes Batter Dean Foxtrot All-rounder Travis Muller Bowler Jake Gibson Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago had a poor season last season. Their batting order failed miserably in the last game.

Canterbury vs Otago Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Canterbury lead the tally by 2-0.

Canterbury Won: 2

Otago Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Canterbury vs Otago Betting Odds

In their last fixture, Canterbury faced Wellington but lost the game by 129 runs. Wellington went in to bat first and secured 325 and 145 runs in the two innings. Zakary Foulkes picked 7 wickets for Canterbury in the game. In response, Canterbury could only post 156 and 185 runs in the game and eventually lost the game. There were not many batting highlights with the exception of Mitchell Hay who scored 44 runs in the 2nd innings. This will be a great opportunity for the team to win their first game of the tournament and climb higher in the standings.

Otago also lost their opening game in the competition facing Northern Districts. They scored 267 runs in the 1st innings while bundled out for 77 runs in the 2nd. Northern Districts scored 376 runs in the 1st innings while Otago failed to chase the 1st innings score of the latter. This led to ND’s victory by an innings and 32 runs. Max Chu scored 80 runs in the 1st innings whereas the other batters failed to cash in the runs.

Canterbury vs Otago First class Hagley Oval, Christchurch Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.623 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Canterbury vs Otago Top Batters

Max Chu to be the top batter for Otago

The wicket-keeper batter has shown great skill in the opening game of the competition and scored 80 & 0 in the 1st game. He hammered 401 runs in 13 innings last season for Otago at an average of 30.84. In his last meeting with Canterbury, Chu scored 38 & 45 runs in the game.

Mitchell Hay to be the top batter for Canterbury

Mitchell Hay was one of the top batters in the team last season. He scored 528 runs in 13 innings at an average of 41.38. In his first game this season, Hay scored 13 & 44 runs in the game. In his last meeting against Otago last season, Hay scored 89 & 98 runs in the two innings of the game.

Canterbury vs Otago Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be the top bowler for Otago

Jacob Duffy picked the most number of wickets last season for Otago. He racked 32 wickets in 15 innings and possessed an incredible economy of 3.21 in the game. He picked 3 wickets in the first game this season at an economy of 2.42.

Zakary Foulkes to be the top bowler for Canterbury

Zakary Foulkes was fantastic with the ball in the first game this season. He only played 3 innings last season and picked 7 wickets. He did that in a single game this season where he picked 7 wickets at an economy rate of 2.98.