Canterbury vs Wellington Match Prediction

Table-toppers Canterbury will take on Wellington in their last match of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora from Tuesday, March 21. The action will kick start from 3 AM IST.

Bet on Plunket Shield

Canterbury are leading the points table with 83 and have a 4-point lead over second-placed Northern Districts. Wellington (60) are occupying the fourth spot and are seven points behind Central Districts (67). The match is a crucial one for Canterbury who have to win the match to ensure the title win. A win will at least take them to 95 points, and ensure them a title win even if other teams win their remaining matches.

Canterbury vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Canterbury are the current table-toppers but again Wellington's challenge will be tough for them. The reasons are evident. Canterbury lost their last match against a mediocre team like Central District by six wickets in their last match. Their batting line-up held the fort before finally collapsing under pressure. In the last match, Canterbury were bundled out for 186 and 236.

The absence of star pacer Matt Henry is also a serious problem for Canterbury. Onus will be on Henry Shipley who has 19 wickets in five matches at an average of 27.21. The remaining two pacers - William O’Rourke and Fraser Sheat have 22 and 10 wickets respectively but are averaging over 30.

In the batting department, Canterbury will be without their star batter Tom Latham. Cole McConchie (693) and Mitchell Hay (446) are the only two other batters from the team with more than 300 runs at an average in excess of 40. Logan van Beek has also scored 171 runs in four matches at an average of 28.50. Michael Snedden also scored 90 runs in the second innings of the last match.

Wellington have peaked recently. They gave Northern Districts a run for their money in their last match. Chasing 391, Wellington lost by 2 runs. Earlier, they played a draw against Auckland and Otago, and defeated Central Districts by 68 runs. Gareth Severin, who has scored 285 runs in just 2 matches, has been a good decision. Muhammad Abbas, who has played 3 matches this season, has scored 346 runs in 3 matches. In the first innings of the last match, he scored 95 runs. Rachin Ravindra and Nick Kelly have been two of the biggest contributors with 522 runs and 463 runs respectively. Despite the absence of Tom Blundell, the others have chipped in nicely.

Pace trio of Snedden, Van Beek and Ian McPeake have picked 19, 20 and 18 wickets respectively. New Zealand international Rachin Ravindra has also done well to pick 13 wickets.

Wellington are the more inspired and more wholesome team right now and also Canterbury will be under pressure of bouncing back from the defeat and winning the match.

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Canterbury vs Wellington Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Canterbury needs a win to win the Plunket Shield 2022-23 title. However, that doesn't look easy for now.

Wellington won't win the trophy even if they win their last match against Canterbury.

Canterbury vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

The second last match played at the venue was between Canterbury and Otago in the previous season. Canterbury elected to field first after winning the toss. However, the match ended in a draw. In the first and only match of the season at the venue, Canterbury elected to bat first but lost the match by six wickets.

Weather Report

Rain is the forecast for the Day of the match. However, the playing conditions are expected to be perfect in the following three days. The temperature will hover around 16 to 20 degree celsius.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury Squad

Chad Bowes, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay, Zak Foulkes, Cole McConchie (c), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Blake Coburn, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Matt Henry, Sean Davey, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, and William O'Rourke

Canterbury Predicted XI

Chad Bowes Batsman Rhys Mariu Batter Cole Mcconchie (c) Batter Leo Carter Batsman Mitch Hay Batsman Cam Fletcher (wk) Batman and wicket-keeper Ish Sodhi Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler Edward Nuttall Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury kicked off their campaign with a draw against Central Districts. In the second match, they defeated Wellington by 290 runs. Canterbury then defeated Otago by 29 runs in the third match. The last match between Canterbury and Auckland ended in a draw. Canterbury defeated Northern Districts by four wickets in their second last match. Canterbury's second last match against Otago was a draw. In their last match, Central Districts defeated them by six wickets.

Wellington Player List

Wellington Squad

Devan Vishvaka, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Luke Georgeson, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (wk), Gareth Severin, Lauchie Johns (wk), Tom Blundell (c) & (wk), Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Kieran McComb, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, and Ollie Newton.

Wellington Predicted XI

Luke Georgeson Batsman Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly Batsman Tim Robinson Batsman Lauchie Johns (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Peter Younghusband Bowler Logan Van Beek Bowler Adam Leonard All-rounder Ian Mcpeake Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington kicked off their campaign with a one-run win over Northern Districts. They later faced two back-to-back defeats against Canterbury (by 290 runs) and Auckland (by nine wickets). The side defeated Central Districts by 68 runs in their last match. Their second last match against Otago ended in a draw. They played a draw against Auckland in their second last fixture. Wellington lost to Northern Districts by two runs in their last match.

Canterbury vs Wellington Aces Head to Head

Canterbury have won each of their last five matches against Wellington.

Canterbury vs Wellington Betting Odds

Wellington to win

Wellington are the more motivated, in-form and inspired teams are the more likely team to win the match. Second-placed Northern Districts were given a run for their money and they somehow managed a 2-wicket win against Wellington in their last match.

Ravindra and Kelly have been in tremendous form and the additions of Abbas and Severin have provided impetus to the Wellington batting unit. The team has also got a very good bowling unit consisting of Snedden, Van Beek and Ravindra.

Canterbury's biggest fear has come to life. The table-toppers lost their last match against Central Districts after their batting unit was exposed. Latham won't be available and only two other batters from the team have scored over 300 runs. Central Districts have also been dented by the absence of Matt Henry.

Quite naturally Wellington will start the match as favourites.

Canterbury vs Wellington Districts Top Team Batsmen

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury's top batter

Chad Bowes, who scored a hundred in his previous outing, could emerge as the leading run-scorer for his team against Central Districts once again. The talented had a rather quiet season before his outing against Otago. However, he has made a timely return to form. He has scored 279 runs in six matches at an average of 34.87. Overall, the 30-year-old has featured in 86 first-class matches and scored 3840 runs at an average of 29.09. He has eighth hundreds to his name in the format.

Rachin Ravindra to be Wellington's top batter

Rachin Ravindra is currently the highest run-scorer for his team. He has scored 522 runs in seven matches at an average of 37.28. Two hundreds have come off his bat so far. Overall, he has scored 2753 runs in 46 matches at an average of 38.77. He has 6 hundreds and 12 fifties to his name in the format.

Canterbury vs Wellington top bowler

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury's top bowler

Henry Shipley has picked 19 wickets at an average of 26.66 from five matches in Plunket Shield 2022-23. The bowler is high on confidence after making his New Zealand debut against India recently. He picked four wickets in the match against Northern Districts. Shipley picked three wickets in the second innings of his last outing against Otago. In his last outing too, he picked four wickets against Central Districts. In the 22 first-class matches he has played, Shipley has picked 59 wickets at an average of 27.59.

Michael Snedden to be Wellington's top bowler

Michael Snedden could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his team against Northern Districts. Overall, he has featured in 18 first-class matches and picked 41 wickets at an average of 32.97. In the ongoing tournament, he is Wellington's second-highest wicket-taker with 20 scalps in six matches at an average of 24.84.