Canterbury vs Wellington Match Prediction CKI 59 % Chance of Winning WFI 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury takes on Wellington in the 14th game of the 2024 Plunket Shield at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 29 at 03:00 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Canterbury head into the second half of the campaign after an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had one win in four games thus far. With 36 points so far, Canterbury are fourth on the table and need a perfect run to stay in contention this season. In the last game against Central Districts, both sides managed to share the spoils.

On the other hand, Wellington have had a solid campaign thus far as they remain unbeaten in the tournament. After two wins in the first two matches, Wellington have drawn two back to back games and with 47 points, they are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’s chances of winning - 59%

Wellington’s chances of winning - 41%

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Canterbury vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mitch Hay has had a solid campaign thus far. In the last game against Wellington, Hay scored 44 and was the leading run scorer in the game. So far this season, Hay has scored 248 runs with an average of 41.33. We believe hay would have a great game and would score well against Wellington in the upcoming game.

Nick Greenwood has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Wellington this season. So far he has scored 262 runs in four matches which includes three half centuries. In the last game against Canterbury, Greenwood scored 79 in the first innings which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.10 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury to win 1.66 Bet on 1xBet Wellington to win 2.10 Bet on Dafabet

Canterbury vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease. Last three games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Mitch Hay (wk), Zakary Foulkes, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Sean Davey, Fraser Sheat, William O’Rourke, Michael Rae, Dylan Hunter, Ben Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Cole McConchie All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Angus McKenzie All-rounder Sean Davey Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler William Peter Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury have had an underwhelming campaign thus far, with one win in four games, Canterbury are currently fourth on the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Callum McLachlan (wk), Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Troy Johnson

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Greenwood Batter Gareth Severin Batter Nick Kelly Batter Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Tim Robinson All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Peter Younghusband All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they remain unbeaten after four games. Wellington have drawn the last two matches and with 47 points are currently second on the table.

Canterbury vs Wellington Head to Head

Canterbury has dominated this fixture against Wellington in recent past as they have four wins in the last five games. Both sides went head to head this season and Wellington won the game by 129 runs.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Canterbury: 4

Wellington: 1

Draw 0

Canterbury vs Wellington Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Canterbury head into this game in contrasting form as both sides would be hoping to close the gap to Northern Knights who are currently top of the table. One one hand Wellington remains unbeaten in the competition and on the other hand Canterbury has one win in four games and need a win to stay in contention. Both sides went head to head in the opening game, Wellington dominated the game from the start as they took an early lead in the game and eventually won the game by 129 runs. Wellington had an opening partnership of 41 runs and had a better opening stand in the game. Since then, Wellington have had an opening stand of 2, 9 and 76 and in all three games, Wellington conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Wellington Top Team Batters

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter

Henry Nicholls has had a sublime domestic season for Canterbury as he has showcased his prowess in all formats this season. With 393 runs, Nicholls is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this season and has already scored two centuries and one half century in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter

Nick Kelly has had an outstanding campaign thus far and with 316 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this tournament. In the last game against Canterbury, Kelly scored a brilliant half century as Wellington won the game by 129 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler

Zakary Foulkes has been the standout bowler for Canterbury this season and he has been phenomenal in all formats. In four matches thus far, Foulkes have bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

Nathan Smith has been the main reason for Wellington’s brilliant start to the campaign as he has been phenomenal thus far. With 21 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Wellington and in the last outing against Canterbury he ended up with six wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.