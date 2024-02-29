Canterbury vs Wellington Match Prediction
CKI
59%
Chance of Winning
WFI
41%
First class
Mainpower Oval
Facts:
- With 15 wickets, Zakary Foulkes is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury in this tournament.
- With 316 runs, Nick Kelly is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this tournament.
Canterbury vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Canterbury head into the second half of the campaign after an underwhelming start to the tournament as they had one win in four games thus far. With 36 points so far, Canterbury are fourth on the table and need a perfect run to stay in contention this season. In the last game against Central Districts, both sides managed to share the spoils.
On the other hand, Wellington have had a solid campaign thus far as they remain unbeaten in the tournament. After two wins in the first two matches, Wellington have drawn two back to back games and with 47 points, they are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canterbury’s chances of winning - 59%
- Wellington’s chances of winning - 41%
Canterbury vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Mitch Hay has had a solid campaign thus far. In the last game against Wellington, Hay scored 44 and was the leading run scorer in the game. So far this season, Hay has scored 248 runs with an average of 41.33. We believe hay would have a great game and would score well against Wellington in the upcoming game.
Nick Greenwood has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Wellington this season. So far he has scored 262 runs in four matches which includes three half centuries. In the last game against Canterbury, Greenwood scored 79 in the first innings which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington to win
Canterbury to win
Wellington to win
Canterbury vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease. Last three games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie (c), Mitch Hay (wk), Zakary Foulkes, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Sean Davey, Fraser Sheat, William O’Rourke, Michael Rae, Dylan Hunter, Ben Russell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
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Batter
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Cole McConchie
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Rippon
|
All-rounder
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
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Angus McKenzie
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All-rounder
|
Sean Davey
|
Bowler
|
Fraser Sheat
|
Bowler
|
William Peter
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury have had an underwhelming campaign thus far, with one win in four games, Canterbury are currently fourth on the table.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Callum McLachlan (wk), Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Troy Johnson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Gareth Severin
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim Robinson
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they remain unbeaten after four games. Wellington have drawn the last two matches and with 47 points are currently second on the table.
Canterbury vs Wellington Head to Head
Canterbury has dominated this fixture against Wellington in recent past as they have four wins in the last five games. Both sides went head to head this season and Wellington won the game by 129 runs.
Head to Head (Last five games)
Canterbury: 4
Wellington: 1
Draw 0
Canterbury vs Wellington Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Wellington and Canterbury head into this game in contrasting form as both sides would be hoping to close the gap to Northern Knights who are currently top of the table. One one hand Wellington remains unbeaten in the competition and on the other hand Canterbury has one win in four games and need a win to stay in contention. Both sides went head to head in the opening game, Wellington dominated the game from the start as they took an early lead in the game and eventually won the game by 129 runs. Wellington had an opening partnership of 41 runs and had a better opening stand in the game. Since then, Wellington have had an opening stand of 2, 9 and 76 and in all three games, Wellington conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Canterbury would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Wellington
First class
Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
Canterbury vs Wellington Top Team Batters
Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’s top batter
Henry Nicholls has had a sublime domestic season for Canterbury as he has showcased his prowess in all formats this season. With 393 runs, Nicholls is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this season and has already scored two centuries and one half century in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter
Nick Kelly has had an outstanding campaign thus far and with 316 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this tournament. In the last game against Canterbury, Kelly scored a brilliant half century as Wellington won the game by 129 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Wellington Top Team Bowlers
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’s top bowler
Zakary Foulkes has been the standout bowler for Canterbury this season and he has been phenomenal in all formats. In four matches thus far, Foulkes have bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler
Nathan Smith has been the main reason for Wellington’s brilliant start to the campaign as he has been phenomenal thus far. With 21 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Wellington and in the last outing against Canterbury he ended up with six wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Canterbury to win @ 1.69 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch