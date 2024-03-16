CST (Central Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction
CST
55%
Chance of Winning
AUCA
45%
First class
McLean Park
Facts:
- Auckland are placed at the bottom of the table whereas Central Districts are placed at the 3rd place of the points table.
- Auckland lost the last meeting with Central Districts by an innings and 77 runs.
Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Central Districts had a good start to their campaign. However, they are coming from three consecutive draws in the competition. With two wins, a loss and three draws, Central Districts are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 58 points. The team has a chance at getting back in the competition with a win in the next outing.
Auckland are looking at a new low as they find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They have not won a game and are coming from a loss in the last game against Wellington. With four losses and two draws, the team is yet to make an impact in the competition. They have 29 points. Auckland are having a dismal season and will look to make a change in the next game.
Central Districts's chance of winning: 55%
Auckland' chance of winning: 45%
Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Tips
Central Districts to score high before 1st dismissal
Central Districts are having a good batting season. Starting from their openers, Curtis Heaphy and Jack Boyle who have led a few incredible opening partnerships in the competition. Heaphy and Boyle average at 73.75 & 27.1 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 82, 2, 0, 45, 13 & 80 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the game. Heaphy has been very good with the bat whereas Boyle has lost his wicket early too often in the competition. In the last game, Boyle scored 26 runs whereas Heaphy smashed 131 runs in the game. In the last meeting against Auckland, Central Districts scored 82 runs before their first dismissal in the game. That said, Central Districts are expected to score high in the opening partnership in the next game.
Central Districts vs Auckland Toss Prediction
Bowlers are anticipated to find ample support from the surface, setting the stage for a moderate game. Captains winning the toss are likely to opt to bat first, aiming for a solid start. With limited pace on the wicket, batting first here should favour the team to put up a high score.
Weather Report
The match days pack in patchy weather conditions for this fixture. There is rain predicted on the third day of the game. The temperature shall fluctuate between 10-20 degrees Celsius during the duration of the game.
Central Districts Player List
Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole
Central Districts Predicted XI
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Jack Boyle
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Batter
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Curtis Heaphy
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Batter
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Brad Schmulian
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All-rounder
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Tom Bruce
|
Batter
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Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
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Greg Hay (c)
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Batter
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Josh Clarkson
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All-rounder
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Ajaz Patel
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Bowler
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Blair Tickner
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Bowler
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Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
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Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts are coming from a draw here against Wellington. They were good in their batting order. The side has to do their best in order to have a winning chance against Auckland.
Auckland Player List
George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Harjot Johal, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk),
Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
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William O’Donnell
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Batter
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Mark Chapman
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Batter
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George Worker
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Batter
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Danru Ferns
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Bowler
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Robert O’Donnell (c)
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All-rounder
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Harjot Johal
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Bowler
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Ben Lister
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Bowler
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Sean Solia
|
Batter
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Cam Fletcher
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Wicket-keeper
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Luis Delport
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Bowler
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Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
Auckland Recent Form
Auckland have not won a game in the competition. They were lacking in the bowling department in the previous game. They batted well but were unable to convert it into a win.
Central Districts vs Auckland Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between Central Districts and Auckland, the former leads the tally by 3-0.
Central Districts Won: 3
Auckland Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 2
Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds
The last game, Central Districts went against Wellington. WEL scored 295 runs in the 1st innings. CD replied with 572 runs in the 1st innings. WEL piled on another 290 for 9 wickets before the time ran out and the match was declared as a draw. Curtis Heaphy looked in great form and scored 131 runs in the game whereas Brad Schmulian was the highest scorer in the 1st innings with 186 runs. Greg Hay (45) and Josh Clarkson (46) also batted well. Liam Dudding picked 6 wickets in the game whereas Blair Tickner picked 5 wickets in the game. Central Districts will look eagerly to win the next game of the competition.
Auckland and Northern Districts met in the last game where Auckland lost a game by a huge margin. ND scored 247 & 334 runs in the two innings. Auckland replied with 158 & 360 runs in the two innings. In the end, Auckland were still shy by 63 runs to the victory and faced a loss in the game. Danru Ferns picked 6 wickets in the game whereas Louis Delport picked 4 wickets in the game. William O’Donnell scored 93 runs whereas George Worker scored 72 runs in the game. Cam Fletcher also posted 58 runs in the game. Auckland rely on a few players a little too much whereas the others in the squad are having a tough time to keep up.
Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters
Curtis Heaphy to be the top batter for Central Districts
Curtis Heaphy is a terrific batter. He has scored 295 runs in 5 innings at an average of 73.75. He scored a massive score of 131 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.
Sean Solia to be the top batter for Auckland
Sean Solia is the top scorer of Auckland. He has registered 470 runs in 11 innings of the competition with an average of 42.72. He has posted a century and three fifties in the tournament. He will come in confident in the next game.
Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Ajaz Patel to be the top bowler for Central Districts
Ajaz Patel is an excellent batter from Central Districts. He picked 23 wickets in 11 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.66. He picked 3 wickets in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.
Louis Delport to be the top bowler for Auckland
Louis Delport has picked 18 wickers for Auckland in the tournament. He was successful in picking 4 wickets in the last game. He will enter as the best bowler from the ranks of Auckland.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
Parimatch