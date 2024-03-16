CST (Central Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction CST 55 % Chance of Winning AUCA 45 % Bet Now! Central Districts and Auckland will clash in the 19th game of the Plunket Shield 2023/24. The game will be played at McLean Park, Napier from March 16. The game will begin at 3:30 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Central Districts had a good start to their campaign. However, they are coming from three consecutive draws in the competition. With two wins, a loss and three draws, Central Districts are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 58 points. The team has a chance at getting back in the competition with a win in the next outing.

Auckland are looking at a new low as they find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They have not won a game and are coming from a loss in the last game against Wellington. With four losses and two draws, the team is yet to make an impact in the competition. They have 29 points. Auckland are having a dismal season and will look to make a change in the next game.

Central Districts's chance of winning: 55%

Auckland' chance of winning: 45%

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Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Tips

Central Districts to score high before 1st dismissal

Central Districts are having a good batting season. Starting from their openers, Curtis Heaphy and Jack Boyle who have led a few incredible opening partnerships in the competition. Heaphy and Boyle average at 73.75 & 27.1 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 82, 2, 0, 45, 13 & 80 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the game. Heaphy has been very good with the bat whereas Boyle has lost his wicket early too often in the competition. In the last game, Boyle scored 26 runs whereas Heaphy smashed 131 runs in the game. In the last meeting against Auckland, Central Districts scored 82 runs before their first dismissal in the game. That said, Central Districts are expected to score high in the opening partnership in the next game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Toss Prediction

Bowlers are anticipated to find ample support from the surface, setting the stage for a moderate game. Captains winning the toss are likely to opt to bat first, aiming for a solid start. With limited pace on the wicket, batting first here should favour the team to put up a high score.

Weather Report

The match days pack in patchy weather conditions for this fixture. There is rain predicted on the third day of the game. The temperature shall fluctuate between 10-20 degrees Celsius during the duration of the game.

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole

Central Districts Predicted XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian All-rounder Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Greg Hay (c) Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts are coming from a draw here against Wellington. They were good in their batting order. The side has to do their best in order to have a winning chance against Auckland.

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Harjot Johal, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk),

Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

William O’Donnell Batter Mark Chapman Batter George Worker Batter Danru Ferns Bowler Robert O’Donnell (c) All-rounder Harjot Johal Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Sean Solia Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Luis Delport Bowler Jock McKenzie All-rounder

Auckland Recent Form

Auckland have not won a game in the competition. They were lacking in the bowling department in the previous game. They batted well but were unable to convert it into a win.

Central Districts vs Auckland Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Central Districts and Auckland, the former leads the tally by 3-0.

Central Districts Won: 3

Auckland Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds

The last game, Central Districts went against Wellington. WEL scored 295 runs in the 1st innings. CD replied with 572 runs in the 1st innings. WEL piled on another 290 for 9 wickets before the time ran out and the match was declared as a draw. Curtis Heaphy looked in great form and scored 131 runs in the game whereas Brad Schmulian was the highest scorer in the 1st innings with 186 runs. Greg Hay (45) and Josh Clarkson (46) also batted well. Liam Dudding picked 6 wickets in the game whereas Blair Tickner picked 5 wickets in the game. Central Districts will look eagerly to win the next game of the competition.

Auckland and Northern Districts met in the last game where Auckland lost a game by a huge margin. ND scored 247 & 334 runs in the two innings. Auckland replied with 158 & 360 runs in the two innings. In the end, Auckland were still shy by 63 runs to the victory and faced a loss in the game. Danru Ferns picked 6 wickets in the game whereas Louis Delport picked 4 wickets in the game. William O’Donnell scored 93 runs whereas George Worker scored 72 runs in the game. Cam Fletcher also posted 58 runs in the game. Auckland rely on a few players a little too much whereas the others in the squad are having a tough time to keep up.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters

Curtis Heaphy to be the top batter for Central Districts

Curtis Heaphy is a terrific batter. He has scored 295 runs in 5 innings at an average of 73.75. He scored a massive score of 131 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Sean Solia to be the top batter for Auckland

Sean Solia is the top scorer of Auckland. He has registered 470 runs in 11 innings of the competition with an average of 42.72. He has posted a century and three fifties in the tournament. He will come in confident in the next game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Ajaz Patel to be the top bowler for Central Districts

Ajaz Patel is an excellent batter from Central Districts. He picked 23 wickets in 11 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.66. He picked 3 wickets in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.

Louis Delport to be the top bowler for Auckland

Louis Delport has picked 18 wickers for Auckland in the tournament. He was successful in picking 4 wickets in the last game. He will enter as the best bowler from the ranks of Auckland.