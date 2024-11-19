CST (Central Districts) vs CKI (Canterbury) Match Prediction CST 38 % Chance of Winning CKI 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.654 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts take on Canterbury in the fifth game of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield at Saxton Oval, Nelson. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 19 at 03:00 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Central Districts had a decent campaign last season as they ended up fourth on the table and would be hoping to improve this term. Central Districts got off to a great start this season as they went head to head against Otago and dominated the game. They won the tie with eight wickets to spare.

Canterbury had a solid campaign last season as they ended up third on the table. They struggled in the opening game this season as Northern Knights dominated the match and won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 38%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 62%

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Central Districts vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jack Boyle did not have a great campaign last season but he has been exceptional in the white ball cricket heading into this tournament and even though he did not have a great outing in the last game we believe Boyle will score well in the upcoming game.

Cole McConchie was one of the stand out players for Canterbury last season as he scored 456 runs with an average of 30.40. He scored 43 in the last game which makes us believe McConchie will score well in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), William Clark, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, Tyler Annand

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper William Clark Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Brett Randell All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Ray Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had one win in the last five matches last season but they head into this game after an impressive win against Otago in the opening game.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Jack Boyle, Michael Rippon, Jesse Frew (wk), Matt Henry, Angus McKenzie, Sean Davey, Michael Rae, Fraser Sheat

Predicted Playing XI

Chad Bowes Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Cole McConchie All-rounder Jesse Frew Wicket-keeper Jack Boyle Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder Angus McKenzie All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Sean Davey Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury struggled in the opening game against Northern Knights as they lost the match by seven wickets.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury have had an upper hand against Central Districts in this fixture 35-30. Last season both sides went head to head and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Central Districts : 30

Canterbury: 35

Central Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Canterbury and Central Districts head into this game after contrasting start to the campaign. Last year both teams had a decent campaign but were way off Wellington who eventually topped the table. In the opening game Central Districts dominated Otago as they won the game with eight wickets to spare. On the other hand Canterbury struggled in their opening game against Northern Knights who eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. Both sides went head to head last season and the game ended in a draw but it was Central Districts who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Batters

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’ top batter

Brad Schmulian has been brilliant for Central Districts in white ball cricket this season. Even though he did not have a great start in this tournament, we are going to back him as he scored 434 last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter

Chad Bowes has been sensational for Canterbury in the ODIs prior to this tournament and he continued his brilliant form in the opening game as he scored a century against Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner was the star performer for Central Districts last season as he bagged 25 wickets and was once again impressive in the opening game as he bagged six wickets against Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Rae to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Even though Michael Rae did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as Rae was the most consistent bowler last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.