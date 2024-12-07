CST (Central Districts) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction
NDS
55%
Chance of Winning
CST
45%
First class
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 306 runs, Dane Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
- With 325 runs, Jeet Raval is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning
Central Districts had a decent campaign last season but this year they have looked dominant as Central Districts have won two of the three matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match Central Districts dominated the game against Northern Knights as they won the game with nine wickets to spare.
Northern Knights had an impressive campaign last season and once again they have been dominant in this campaign as they are unbeaten in three matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they drew against Otago. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 55%
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Jack Boyle did not have a great campaign last season but he has been exceptional in the white ball cricket heading into this tournament. In the last match Boyle scored 72 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Henry Cooper did not have a great start to the tournament and his struggles have continued thus far. So far this season Cooper has scored 123 runs in six innings which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the team batting first has been unbeaten in two of the last three matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Brett Randell, Raymond Toole, William Clark, Angus Schaw, Tyler Annand
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Brad Schmulian
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
William Clark
|
Batter
|
Angus Schaw
|
All-rounder
|
Ajaz Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Tyler Annand
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Ray Toole
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts had got off to a decent start thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Kane Williamson, Bharat Popli, Robert ODonnell, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wk), Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Sandeep Patel, Kristian Clarke, Matthew Fisher
Predicted Playing XI
|
Henry Cooper
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Bharat Popli
|
Batter
|
Robert O'Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
All-rounder
|
Neil Wagner
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament as they have two wins in three games and are at the top of the table.
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Head to Head
Northern Knights have had an upper hand against Central Districts in this fixture 30-29. Last season both sides went head to head and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Central Districts : 29
Northern Knights: 30
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Betting Odds
Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights
Northern Knights and Central Districts head into this important game after both sides have had a brilliant start to the campaign. Northern Knight remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament and with two wins and one draw they are at the top of the table. On the other hand, Central Districts have two wins and one loss and currently hold the second spot. Last season both sides went head to head in this tournament and both teams managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Northern Knights have been dominant they have conceded bigger opening stands in two of the three games which makes us believe Central Districts would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Northern Knights
First class
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Batters
Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’ top batter
Dane Cleaver has been brilliant for Central Districts thus far as he has scored 306 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game Cleaver scored 89 in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Jeet Raval struggled in the last game as he scored two in the first innings but then scored 43 in the second innings. With 325 runs, Raval is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers
Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Blair Tickner was sensational in the last game as he bagged six wickets against Wellington. So far this season Tickner has bagged 13 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Brett Hampton has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Northern Knights this season as with 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Central Districts to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Northern Knights to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
Parimatch