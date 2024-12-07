CST (Central Districts) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction

NDS

55%

Chance of Winning

CST

45%

Parimatch

1.83
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.78
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.91
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

First class

Seddon Park

Central Districts take on Northern Knights in the 11th game of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 07 at 03:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 306 runs, Dane Cleaver is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
  • With 325 runs, Jeet Raval is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Central Districts had a decent campaign last season but this year they have looked dominant as Central Districts have won two of the three matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match Central Districts dominated the game against Northern Knights as they won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Northern Knights had an impressive campaign last season and once again they have been dominant in this campaign as they are unbeaten in three matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they drew against Otago. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 45%
  • Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 55%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jack Boyle did not have a great campaign last season but he has been exceptional in the white ball cricket heading into this tournament. In the last match Boyle scored 72 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Henry Cooper did not have a great start to the tournament and his struggles have continued thus far. So far this season Cooper has scored 123 runs in six innings which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the team batting first has been unbeaten in two of the last three matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Brett Randell, Raymond Toole, William Clark, Angus Schaw, Tyler Annand

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle

Batter

Curtis Heaphy

Batter

Brad Schmulian

Batter

Tom Bruce

Batter

Dane Cleaver

Wicket-keeper

William Clark

Batter

Angus Schaw

All-rounder

Ajaz Patel

All-rounder

Tyler Annand

Bowler

Blair Tickner

Bowler

Ray Toole

Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had got off to a decent start thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Kane Williamson, Bharat Popli, Robert ODonnell, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wk), Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Sandeep Patel, Kristian Clarke, Matthew Fisher

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Cooper

Batter

Jeet Raval

Batter

Bharat Popli

Batter

Robert O'Donnell

All-rounder

Ben Pomare

Wicket-keeper

Kane Williamson

Batter

Brett Hampton

All-rounder

Scott Kuggeleijn

All-rounder

Neil Wagner

Bowler

Matthew Fisher

Bowler

Tim Southee

Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament as they have two wins in three games and are at the top of the table.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights have had an upper hand against Central Districts in this fixture 30-29. Last season both sides went head to head and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Central Districts : 29

Northern Knights: 30

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Central Districts head into this important game after both sides have had a brilliant start to the campaign. Northern Knight remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament and with two wins and one draw they are at the top of the table. On the other hand, Central Districts have two wins and one loss and currently hold the second spot. Last season both sides went head to head in this tournament and both teams managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Northern Knights have been dominant they have conceded bigger opening stands in two of the three games which makes us believe Central Districts would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights

First class

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Icon

Northern Districts

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.83
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.78
Bet Now!
Icon

Central Stags

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

1.97
Bet Now!

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Dane Cleaver to be Central Districts’ top batter

Dane Cleaver has been brilliant for Central Districts thus far as he has scored 306 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game Cleaver scored 89 in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Jeet Raval struggled in the last game as he scored two in the first innings but then scored 43 in the second innings. With 325 runs, Raval is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner was sensational in the last game as he bagged six wickets against Wellington. So far this season Tickner has bagged 13 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brett Hampton to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Brett Hampton has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Northern Knights this season as with 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Northern Knights

Northern Knights hold a slight edge in this fixture and they have been the better start thus far as with two wins in three games they are at the top of the table. The bookmakers are sitting on the edge in this game but we believe Northern Knights would dominate the game and would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Central Districts to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
  • Northern Knights to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!