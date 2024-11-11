CST (Central Districts) vs OVO (Otago) Match Prediction CST 62 % Chance of Winning OVO 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts take on Otago in the first game of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield at McLean Park, Napier. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 11 at 03:00 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Otago Chance of Winning

Otago had an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled to find consistency last term. Otago were winless in the first six matches which ended up being the deciding factor as they failed to recover from the slump. Otago ended the campaign with two defeats and would be hoping for a better showing this season.

Unlike their opponents, Central Districts had a far better campaign even though they finished fourth on the table. Central Districts dominated both games against Otago as they completed the double. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 62%

Otago’ chances of winning - 38%

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Central Districts vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jack Boyle had a decent campaign last season as he scored 271 runs in the last campaign. Boyle has been brilliant in the white ball cricket heading into this tournament and we believe Boyle would score well in the upcoming game.

Max Chu was one of the bright sparks for Otago last season as he scored 473 runs with an average of 31.53. He was one of the most consistent players for Otago which makes us believe Chu will score well in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Jack Boyle, Mason Hughes, Toby Findlay, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Brad Schmulian, Ewald Schreuder, Joey Field, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox (c), Ray Toole

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Brett Randell All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Ray Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had one win in the last five matches last term and ended up fourth on the table.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Leo Carter, Llew Johnson, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Cumming, Luke Georgeson (c), Zac Cumming, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Cumming Batter Dale Phillips Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Thorn Parkes Batter Jamal Todd All-rounder Jake Gibson All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago struggled last season as they had one win in eight matches and ended up fifth on the table.

Central Districts vs Otago Head to Head

Central Districts have had an upper hand against Otago in this fixture 37-27. Last season both sides went head to head twice and Central Districts won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Central Districts : 37

Otago: 27

Central Districts vs Otago Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Otago and Central Districts head into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact last term. Otago ended the campaign with one win and were fifth on the table. On the other hand, Central Districts had three wins and ended up fourth on the table. In both head to head games Otago managed to have a better opening partnership but were outplayed on both occasions. Central Districts won the first game by 50 runs and they won the second match by an innings and 40 runs which makes us believe Central Districts would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Central Districts vs Otago Top Batters

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’ top batter

Brad Schmulian has been brilliant for Central Districts in white ball cricket this season. Last year in Plunkett Shield he scored 434 and was one of the most consistent batsmen which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter

Dale Phillips was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Otago last season. Phillips scored 686 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Otago Top Bowlers

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner was the star performer for Central Districts last season as he bagged 25 wickets and was pretty consistent throughout the campaign. He has already dominated white ball cricket thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jacob Duffy to be Otago’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy was sensational last season as he bagged 31 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Otago last season. We expect Duffy to continue his domination which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.