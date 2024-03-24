CST (Central Districts) vs OVO (Otago) Match Prediction CST 68 % Chance of Winning OVO 32 % Bet Now! Central Districts and Otago will clash in the 24th game of the Plunket Shield 2023/24. The game will be played at McLean Park, Napier from March 24. The game will begin at 3:30 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Otago Chance of Winning

Central Districts had a tumbling start to their campaign. But things got worse later on. In their last four games, they lost one game while the others ended up in a draw. With two wins, two losses and three draws, Central Districts are placed 4th in the points table. They have 65 points to their name. They have a good batting unit but they need work in their bowling department.

Otago are not having a good time in the competition. Otago are coming from a huge against Wellington. They have won a single game while losing on four occasions. The remaining two games ended up in a draw. They are placed at the 5th place in the standings and have 43 points. The team got outplayed in the last game and must take better measures to avoid losing games.

Central Districts's chance of winning: 68%

Otago' chance of winning: 32%

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Central Districts vs Otago Betting Tips

Otago to score low before 1st dismissal

Otago are having a dismal season in the competition. They have a poor line-up of openers in the team. The team could not decide upon their openers. The line-up revolves around Jacob Cumming, Thorn Parkes and Dale Phillips. They average at 17.28, 28.27 & 41.69 respectively in the competition. Otago has scored 4, 21, 82, 3 & 9 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of the last five games. The opening partnerships are not looking good. Cumming has failed to establish impactful innings in the competition and will be expected to keep on with his poor form. That said, Otago is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Central Districts vs Otago Toss Prediction

Bowlers are anticipated to find ample support from the surface, setting the stage for a moderate game. Captains winning the toss are likely to opt to bat first, aiming for a solid start. With limited pace on the wicket, team batting first should register a high score and will receive help in defending the total from the pitch surface.

Weather Report

The weather report is showing rain on March 24. The temperature will see a high of 21 degree Celsius on the 1st day of the game.

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole

Central Districts Predicted XI

Will Young Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian All-rounder Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Greg Hay (c) Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Doug Bracewell Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts are coming from a loss here against Auckland. They were good in their batting order. The side has to do their best in order to have a winning chance against Otago.

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Cumming, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Otago Predicted XI

Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Luke Georgeson All-rounder Jacob Cumming All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Thorn Parkes Batter Dean Foxtrot All-rounder Travis Muller Bowler Ben Lockrose Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Andrew Hazeldine Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago lost the last game. They are not batting well and their bowlers were also very expensive in the last game.

Central Districts vs Otago Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Central Districts and Otago, the tally reads as 2-2.

Central Districts Won: 2

Otago Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Central Districts vs Otago Betting Odds

The last game, Central Districts went against Auckland. Auckland scored 240 runs in the 1st innings. Central Districts replied with 340 runs in the 1st innings. AUK piled on another 281 runs in the second innings. Central Districts were unable to chase the target and were all out for 140. Central Districts lost the game by 41 runs. Greg Hay scored 79 & 12 runs in the game while Tom Bruce smashed 95 & 37 runs in the game. Liam Dudding picked 6 wickets in the game whereas Josh Clarkson and Tickner picked 4 wickets each. The team will be looking to get back to the competition with a win in the next game.

Otago and Wellington met in the last game where Wellington had the last laugh in the game. Otago batted first and scored 280 runs in the first innings. Wellington replied with 421 runs in the earlier innings. It was a challenge for Otago batters to accumulate runs in the 2nd innings and were all out for 99 runs in the second innings. Wellington did not need to bat in the second innings and won the game by an innings and 42 runs. Thorn Parkes scored 62 runs while Dale Phillips smashed 127 runs in the 1st innings. Dean Foxtrot was impressive with the ball and picked 6 wickets in the game. The team will certainly look to tighten their run leaks. The batters may look at a more competitive score in the next game than they are used to.

Central Districts vs Otago Top Batters

Greg Hay to be the top batter for Central Districts

Greg Hay was very impressive with the bat last season that led him to lead the team this season. He scored 79 runs in the 1st innings in the last game. He has scored 464 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.66. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.

Dale Phillips to be the top batter for Otago

Dale Phillips is an incredible batter. He has scored 542 runs in 14 innings of the competition. He has an average of 41.69 in the competition. He smashed 127 runs in the 1st innings of the last game.

Central Districts vs Otago Top Bowlers

Ajaz Patel to be the top bowler for Central Districts

Ajaz Patel is an excellent batter from Central Districts. He picked 25 wickets in 13 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.65. He picked 2 wickets in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.

Jacob Duffy to be the top bowler for Otago

Jacob Duffy picked the most number of wickets last season for Otago. He racked 35 wickets in 15 innings and possessed an incredible economy of 3.21 in the game. This season, he leads the bowling department with 30 wickets in 12 innings. He will be the best bowling pick from Otago.