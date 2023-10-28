CST (Central Districts) vs WFI (Wellington) Match Prediction CST 61 % Chance of Winning WFI 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts and Wellington will clash in the 5th game of the Plunket Shield 2023. The game is going to be played at Saxton Oval, Nelson and will start from October 28, 2023. It will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Wellington did not have a pretty season last year and finished at the 5th place of the points table. However, the team flipped the switch and performed so well in the game that it won them the fixture. With a terrific start in the competition, they occupied the third place in the points table with 19 points. They will face Central Districts in their next game and will hope to continue their form in this game as well.

On the contrary, Central Districts have dominated the previous season of the Plunket Shield. They finished at the top of the points table and won the title. They started their campaign in a similar fashion and grabbed a victory in their inaugural game of the season. With that, they are placed in second place with 19 points.

Central Districts has a good chance at winning this contest. They have a more experienced squad and will look to continue their winning momentum. The table dynamics will definitely change after this game and it shall be in favour of Central Districts.

Wellington's chance of winning: 39%

Central Districts’s chance of winning: 61%

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Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Tips

Wellington to score low before their 1st dismissal

Wellington finished 5th in the points table last season. They had terrible performances in their batting order starting from their opening line-up. Their opening duo involved Rachin Ravindra and Luke Georgeson. They averaged at 37.28 & 15.21 respectively in the previous season. They posted the scores of 19, 45, 2, 26 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five fixtures in the Plunket Shield. They met with Central Districts once last season where Wellington scored 19 & 10 runs before their first dismissal in the two innings. In their opening game of the season, they scored 41 & 17 runs before their 1st dismissal. Troy Johnson and Nick Greenwood opened for the team in the game. Moreover, CD bowlers will not make it any easy for the WEL batters in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 2.1 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 1.69 Bet on Melbet Wellington to win 2.07 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts vs Wellington Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Saxton Oval ground in Nelson will be helpful to the batters. But there might be some life in it for the new ball bowlers early on. All-in-all it might be a good idea to bat first on this venue after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 14 to 11 degree Celsius during the match. The day will be mostly sunny with no prediction of rain during the game.

Wellington Player List

James Hartshorn, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Gareth Severin (Wk), Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Kelly (c) Batter Troy Johnson Batter Callum MacLachlan Batter Ben Sears Bowler Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler Michael Sneddon Bowler Gareth Severin Wicket-keeper James Hartshorn Batter Nathan Smith Bowler

Wellington Recent Form

Wellington displayed immense potential in their batting and bowling line-up and will be looking to replicate the same performance.

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole

Central Districts Predicted XI

Jack Boyle Batter Tom Bruce Batter Brad Schmulian All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Greg Hay (c) Batter Brett Rendell All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Dough Bracewell Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had an excellent batting performance in the previous game as they scored 509 runs in a single innings that eventually won them the game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the scores are levelled at 2-2.

Wellington Won: 2

Central Districts Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds

In their last game, Central Districts faced Auckland in a red ball contest and managed to win the game comfortably by a margin of an innings and 77 runs. Central Districts went in to bat first and scored 509 runs in the game. There were many notable batting performances but Greg Hay’s innings of 115 runs stood out. When it came to bowling, they restricted AUK at meagre scores of 264 and 168 runs in the game. Raymond Toole picked 5 wickets in the game and managed to win the game for Central Districts.

On the other hand, Wellington also won their first fixture. They went against Canterbury and fought it out in a three day affair to eventually win the game by 129 runs. Batting first, Wellington raised 325 and 145 runs in the game. Muhammad Abbas chipped in consistently to the team’s score while it was the bowlers who kept the Canterbury batters at check. Canterbury settled for the scores of 156 & 185 runs in the two innings and lost the game. Nathan Smith and Peter Younghusband picked 6 wickets each in the game.

Both sides are in high spirits, making the next encounter a thrilling experience.

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Central Districts vs Wellington Top Batters

Greg Hay to be the top batter for Central Districts

Greg Hay was very impressive with the bat last season that led him to lead the team this season. He won the first game for his team with impeccable innings in the game. He scored 115 runs in a single innings with the help of 14 boundaries. He will go in as the best batter from the team.

Muhammad Abbas to be the top batter for Wellington

Muhammad Abbas scored 453 runs in 8 innings last year at an average of 56.62. He mustered a century and three fifties last season. He scored 98 runs in the previous game (57 & 41) and will be the top batting pick from Wellington.

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Raymond Toole to be the top bowler for Central Districts

Raymond Toole will be instrumental for the team in the upcoming game. He picked 5 wickets in the previous game at an economy rate of 2.10.

Nathan Smith to be the top bowler for Wellington

Nathan Smith will be the top bowler from Wellington in the upcoming game. He picked 6 wickets in the game at an economy rate of 2.65.