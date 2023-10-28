CST (Central Districts) vs WFI (Wellington) Match Prediction
CST
61%
Chance of Winning
WFI
39%
First class
Saxton Oval
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides last season was won by Wellington by 68 runs.
- Central Districts and Wellington have won two games each in their last five clashes.
Central Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Wellington did not have a pretty season last year and finished at the 5th place of the points table. However, the team flipped the switch and performed so well in the game that it won them the fixture. With a terrific start in the competition, they occupied the third place in the points table with 19 points. They will face Central Districts in their next game and will hope to continue their form in this game as well.
On the contrary, Central Districts have dominated the previous season of the Plunket Shield. They finished at the top of the points table and won the title. They started their campaign in a similar fashion and grabbed a victory in their inaugural game of the season. With that, they are placed in second place with 19 points.
Central Districts has a good chance at winning this contest. They have a more experienced squad and will look to continue their winning momentum. The table dynamics will definitely change after this game and it shall be in favour of Central Districts.
Wellington's chance of winning: 39%
Central Districts’s chance of winning: 61%
Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Tips
Wellington to score low before their 1st dismissal
Wellington finished 5th in the points table last season. They had terrible performances in their batting order starting from their opening line-up. Their opening duo involved Rachin Ravindra and Luke Georgeson. They averaged at 37.28 & 15.21 respectively in the previous season. They posted the scores of 19, 45, 2, 26 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five fixtures in the Plunket Shield. They met with Central Districts once last season where Wellington scored 19 & 10 runs before their first dismissal in the two innings. In their opening game of the season, they scored 41 & 17 runs before their 1st dismissal. Troy Johnson and Nick Greenwood opened for the team in the game. Moreover, CD bowlers will not make it any easy for the WEL batters in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington to win
Central Districts to win
Wellington to win
Central Districts vs Wellington Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Saxton Oval ground in Nelson will be helpful to the batters. But there might be some life in it for the new ball bowlers early on. All-in-all it might be a good idea to bat first on this venue after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 14 to 11 degree Celsius during the match. The day will be mostly sunny with no prediction of rain during the game.
Wellington Player List
James Hartshorn, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Gareth Severin (Wk), Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nick Kelly (c)
|
Batter
|
Troy Johnson
|
Batter
|
Callum MacLachlan
|
Batter
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
|
Michael Sneddon
|
Bowler
|
Gareth Severin
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Hartshorn
|
Batter
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
Wellington Recent Form
Wellington displayed immense potential in their batting and bowling line-up and will be looking to replicate the same performance.
Central Districts Player List
Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole
Central Districts Predicted XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
Brad Schmulian
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Clarkson
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Greg Hay (c)
|
Batter
|
Brett Rendell
|
All-rounder
|
Ajaz Patel
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Raymond Toole
|
Bowler
|
Dough Bracewell
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts had an excellent batting performance in the previous game as they scored 509 runs in a single innings that eventually won them the game.
Central Districts vs Wellington Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, the scores are levelled at 2-2.
Wellington Won: 2
Central Districts Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds
In their last game, Central Districts faced Auckland in a red ball contest and managed to win the game comfortably by a margin of an innings and 77 runs. Central Districts went in to bat first and scored 509 runs in the game. There were many notable batting performances but Greg Hay’s innings of 115 runs stood out. When it came to bowling, they restricted AUK at meagre scores of 264 and 168 runs in the game. Raymond Toole picked 5 wickets in the game and managed to win the game for Central Districts.
On the other hand, Wellington also won their first fixture. They went against Canterbury and fought it out in a three day affair to eventually win the game by 129 runs. Batting first, Wellington raised 325 and 145 runs in the game. Muhammad Abbas chipped in consistently to the team’s score while it was the bowlers who kept the Canterbury batters at check. Canterbury settled for the scores of 156 & 185 runs in the two innings and lost the game. Nathan Smith and Peter Younghusband picked 6 wickets each in the game.
Both sides are in high spirits, making the next encounter a thrilling experience.
Central Districts vs Wellington
First class
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Central Districts vs Wellington Top Batters
Greg Hay to be the top batter for Central Districts
Greg Hay was very impressive with the bat last season that led him to lead the team this season. He won the first game for his team with impeccable innings in the game. He scored 115 runs in a single innings with the help of 14 boundaries. He will go in as the best batter from the team.
Muhammad Abbas to be the top batter for Wellington
Muhammad Abbas scored 453 runs in 8 innings last year at an average of 56.62. He mustered a century and three fifties last season. He scored 98 runs in the previous game (57 & 41) and will be the top batting pick from Wellington.
Central Districts vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Raymond Toole to be the top bowler for Central Districts
Raymond Toole will be instrumental for the team in the upcoming game. He picked 5 wickets in the previous game at an economy rate of 2.10.
Nathan Smith to be the top bowler for Wellington
Nathan Smith will be the top bowler from Wellington in the upcoming game. He picked 6 wickets in the game at an economy rate of 2.65.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
Wellington to win the match @ 2.07(Parimatch)
Central Districts to win the match @ 1.70(Parimatch)
Parimatch