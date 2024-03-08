CST (Central Districts) vs WFI (Wellington) Match Prediction CST 40 % Chance of Winning WFI 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Districts and Wellington will clash in the 17th game of the Plunket Shield 2023/24. The game will be played at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North on March 8. The game will begin at 3:30 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Central Districts had a tumbling start to their campaign. However, they are coming from two consecutive draws in the competition and have dropped places in the points table. With two wins, a loss and two draws, Central Districts are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 50 points. The team will face a challenge facing Wellington in the next game.

Wellington are having a dream campaign in the competition. With their strong team, the team has refused to lose this season and are placed at the top with an unbeatable streak so far. They have three wins while two of their games ended up in a draw. The team has 64 points and will be going to continue their winning momentum in the tournament.

Central Districts's chance of winning: 40%

Wellington' chance of winning: 60%

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Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Tips

Wellington to score low before 1st dismissal

Wellington are having a great season in the competition. They have a fantastic line-up of batters in the team. Their openers Troy Johnson and Nick Greenwood started the team’s innings in the beginning of the competition. Johnson was replaced by Tim Robinson who does not look in a good form this season. Nick Greenwood and Tim Robinson average at 30.22 & 14.00 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 41, 1, 9, 76 & 4 runs before 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of their outings. Robinson has been going out pretty cheaply in the last three games. That said, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Toss Prediction

Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North is a really great cricket field for batters. The pitch is well-maintained and gives a fair surface for playing. It's nice for batsmen because the ball bounces well and it's easy to hit. But for bowlers, especially at the beginning of the game, there are chances to do well and take wickets. Both skippers will look to chase down the total in this match.

Weather Report

The first day of the game is expected to receive rainfall. However, the rest of the days are most likely to be clear. The temperature will be around 22 degree Celsius.

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay, Jack Boyle, Josh Clarkson, Tom Bruce, William Clark, Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Bayley Wiggins (Wk), Curtis Heaphy (Wk), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, Ray Toole

Central Districts Predicted XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Brad Schmulian All-rounder William Clark All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Greg Hay (c) Batter Angus Shaw All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts are coming from a draw here against Northern Districts. They were good in their batting order. The side has to do their best in order to have a winning chance against Wellington.

Wellington Player List

James Hartshorn, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Gareth Severin (Wk), Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Kelly (c) Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Callum MacLachlan Wicket-keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler Michael Sneddon Bowler Gareth Severin Wicket-keeper James Hartshorn Batter Nathan Smith Bowler

Wellington Recent Form

Wellington displayed immense potential in their batting and bowling line-up and will be looking to replicate the same performance. They won their last game by 5 wickets against Canterbury in their last game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Central Districts and Wellington, the latter leads the tally by 3-2.

Central Districts Won: 2

Wellington Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Central Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds

The last game, Central Districts went against Northern Districts. CD scored 427 runs in the 1st innings. Northern Districts replied with 331 runs in the 1st innings. CD piled on another 117 for 2 wickets before the game was continuously interrupted by rain and finally ended up in a draw. Curtis Heaphy looked in great form and scored 74 & 58* runs in the game whereas Angus Schaw was the highest scorer in the 1st innings with 114 runs. Greg Hay (53) and William Clark (57) also batted well. Ajaz Patel picked 7 wickets whereas Liam Dudding picked 2 wickets in the game.

Wellington and Canterbury met in the last game where Wellington had the last laugh in the game. Canterbury batted first and scored 526 runs in the first innings. Wellington put on a big task and scored 308 runs in the initial innings. The turning moment was the second innings where Canteruby bundled out for 109 runs. Wellington comfortably chased down the target and won the game by 5 wickets. Nathan Smith picked 7 wickets for Wellington in the game. Logan van Beek and Peter Younghusband picked 2 wickets each in the game. Nick Kelly batted fiercely and registered 138 & 56 runs in the game while Gareth Severin scored 61 & 53 runs in the game.

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Central Districts vs Wellington Top Batters

Greg Hay to be the top batter for Central Districts

Greg Hay was very impressive with the bat last season that led him to lead the team this season. He scored 53 runs in a single innings in the last game. He has scored 328 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.44. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.

Nick Kelly to be the top batter for Wellington

Nick Kelly is a fantastic batter and will lead his team with his bat. He scored 510 runs in 9 innings at an average of 56.66. He has scored a century and four fifties in his campaign. He scored 138 & 56 runs in the last game.

Central Districts vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Ajaz Patel to be the top bowler for Central Districts

Ajaz Patel is an excellent batter from Central Districts. He picked 20 wickets in 9 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.99. He picked 7 wickets in his last game and will continue his form in the next game too.

Nathan Smith to be the top bowler for Wellington

Nathan Smith is in fantastic form this season. He has already picked 28 wickets in 9 innings of the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.97 in the competition. He was able to pick 7 wickets in the last game.