NDS (Northern Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction NDS 65 % Chance of Winning AUCA 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.533 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Districts and Auckland will go head on in the 16th game of the Plunket Shield 2023/24. The game is going to start from March 8, 2024. It will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton and will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Northern Districts are having a decent season. They are yet to lose a game this season and are coming after a draw here. They have three wins and two draws in the competition. With that, they are placed 2nd in the points table with 63 points. The team will look to continue their undefeated streak and perform well in the forthcoming clash.

Auckland had a poor season last year and finished at the 4th place of the points table. They are looking at a new low as they find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They have not won a game and are coming from three losses in the competition. They have 25 points. They are coming from two consecutive draws and will be looking to win their first game of the tournament.

Auckland's chance of winning: 35%

Northern Districts’s chance of winning: 65%

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Northern Districts vs Auckland Betting Tips

Northern Districts to score high before their 1st dismissal

Northern Districts have displayed consistency throughout their campaign. Their openers, Henry Cooper and Jeet Raval are experienced batters and average at 33.71 & 27.42 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 8, 56, 12, 1 & 58 runs for their opening partnership in the 1st innings of their five games. They were pretty good in their last game against Central Districts where Cooper smashed 83 runs in that innings. In their last meeting against Auckland, the duo scored 56 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the game. That said, the opening partnership of ND will sustain long in the next game.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Toss Prediction

The surface at Seddon Park is known to offer substantial assistance to the bowlers, especially the seamers who are expected to exploit the conditions effectively, particularly with the new ball. The early stages of the match are likely to witness the bowlers enjoying significant movement and bounce. However, as the game progresses, the pitch is anticipated to become more batsman-friendly, providing an opportunity for the players to showcase their skills with the willow. The teams will look to field here first.

Weather Report

The temperature shall hover around 23 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain but the skies will remain cloudy.

Auckland Player List

George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Harjot Johal, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk),

Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

William O’Donnell Batter Mark Chapman Batter George Worker Batter Danru Ferns Bowler Robert O’Donnell (c) All-rounder Harjot Johal Bowler Angus Oliver Bowler Sean Solia Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Luis Delport Bowler Jock McKenzie All-rounder

Auckland Recent Form

Auckland have not won a game in the competition. They were lacking in the bowling department in the previous game. They batted well but were unable to convert it into a win.

Northern Districts Player List

Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (Wk), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Zak Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval (c) Batter Henry Cooper Batter Sandeep Patel Batter Joe Carter Batter Bharat Popli Batter Brett Hampton All-rounder Matthew Fisher Bowler Joe Walker Batter Peter David Bocock Wicket-keeper Tim Pringle Bowler Kristian Clarke Bowler

Northern Districts Recent Form

Northern Districts were phenomenal in their batting order in the last game and scored 331 runs in the previous game. However, there was no play on the last day and the game had to end in a draw.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Auckland leads the tally by 2-1. Northern Districts won the last meeting with Auckland by a margin of 9 wickets.

Auckland Won: 2

Northern Districts Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Northern Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds

Northern Districts clashed against Central Districts in the last game. CD registered 427 & 117 runs in the two innings. Northern Districts replied with 331 runs in the 1st innings but the game ended up in a draw as the 4th day of the game got abandoned. Matthew Fisher picked 5 wickets whereas Joe Walker picked 3 wickets in the game. Henry Cooper scored 83 runs whereas Bharat Popli smashed 111 runs in the only innings they played. The team packs a lot of firepower in the team and should be able to dominate the next affair.

On the other hand, Auckland went against Otago in the last game. Auckland batted first and registered 410 and 295 runs in the two innings. Otago scored 319 and 327/9 in the two innings. Auckland were not able to pick all the 10 wickets and the match was declared as a draw. Their batters were incredible in the last game. Mark Chapman scored 123 runs in the 1st innings whereas Robert O’Donnell played an unbeaten innings of 151 runs in the second innings. Harjot Johal picked 7 wickets whereas Louis Delport was able to go home with 6 picks in the game.

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Northern Districts vs Auckland Top Batters

Bharat Popli to be the top batter of Northern Districts

Bharat Popli looks in good batting form and will be expected to score high in the next game. He has amassed 231 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.2. He scored 111 runs in the last game and will look to continue the same form in the upcoming clash.

Mark Chapman to be the top batter for Auckland

Mark Chapman has entered the competition and bats for Auckland. He has scored 125 runs in the 2 innings of his campaign. He scored 123 & 2 runs in the last game. He brings in a lot of experience and will be the batting pick from the team.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Matthew Fisher to be Northern District's top bowler

Matthew Fisher has bowled very well recently. He was able to pick 5 wickets in the last game. He has a total of 14 wickets in the 6 innings he has played. He has an economy rate of 3.84 in the tournament and will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Louis Delport to be the top bowler for Auckland

Auckland lacks severely in their bowling attack. Despite that, Louis Delport has taken charge of the bowling order. He leads the pack with 14 wickets in 5 innings. He picked 6 wickets in the last game and will be expected to do the same in the next game.