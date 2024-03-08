NDS (Northern Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction
NDS
65%
Chance of Winning
AUCA
35%
First class
Seddon Park
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides last season was won by Northern Districts by 9 wickets.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, Auckland leads the tally by 2-1.
Northern Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Northern Districts are having a decent season. They are yet to lose a game this season and are coming after a draw here. They have three wins and two draws in the competition. With that, they are placed 2nd in the points table with 63 points. The team will look to continue their undefeated streak and perform well in the forthcoming clash.
Auckland had a poor season last year and finished at the 4th place of the points table. They are looking at a new low as they find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They have not won a game and are coming from three losses in the competition. They have 25 points. They are coming from two consecutive draws and will be looking to win their first game of the tournament.
Auckland's chance of winning: 35%
Northern Districts’s chance of winning: 65%
Northern Districts vs Auckland Betting Tips
Northern Districts to score high before their 1st dismissal
Northern Districts have displayed consistency throughout their campaign. Their openers, Henry Cooper and Jeet Raval are experienced batters and average at 33.71 & 27.42 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 8, 56, 12, 1 & 58 runs for their opening partnership in the 1st innings of their five games. They were pretty good in their last game against Central Districts where Cooper smashed 83 runs in that innings. In their last meeting against Auckland, the duo scored 56 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the game. That said, the opening partnership of ND will sustain long in the next game.
Northern Districts vs Auckland Toss Prediction
The surface at Seddon Park is known to offer substantial assistance to the bowlers, especially the seamers who are expected to exploit the conditions effectively, particularly with the new ball. The early stages of the match are likely to witness the bowlers enjoying significant movement and bounce. However, as the game progresses, the pitch is anticipated to become more batsman-friendly, providing an opportunity for the players to showcase their skills with the willow. The teams will look to field here first.
Weather Report
The temperature shall hover around 23 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain but the skies will remain cloudy.
Auckland Player List
George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Ryan Harrison, William O'Donnell, Danru Ferns, Harjot Johal, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Cole Briggs (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk),
Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
|
William O’Donnell
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
George Worker
|
Batter
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Robert O’Donnell (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Harjot Johal
|
Bowler
|
Angus Oliver
|
Bowler
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luis Delport
|
Bowler
|
Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
Auckland Recent Form
Auckland have not won a game in the competition. They were lacking in the bowling department in the previous game. They batted well but were unable to convert it into a win.
Northern Districts Player List
Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (Wk), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Zak Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jeet Raval (c)
|
Batter
|
Henry Cooper
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Patel
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Bharat Popli
|
Batter
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Joe Walker
|
Batter
|
Peter David Bocock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim Pringle
|
Bowler
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
Northern Districts Recent Form
Northern Districts were phenomenal in their batting order in the last game and scored 331 runs in the previous game. However, there was no play on the last day and the game had to end in a draw.
Northern Districts vs Auckland Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Auckland leads the tally by 2-1. Northern Districts won the last meeting with Auckland by a margin of 9 wickets.
Auckland Won: 2
Northern Districts Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 2
Northern Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds
Northern Districts clashed against Central Districts in the last game. CD registered 427 & 117 runs in the two innings. Northern Districts replied with 331 runs in the 1st innings but the game ended up in a draw as the 4th day of the game got abandoned. Matthew Fisher picked 5 wickets whereas Joe Walker picked 3 wickets in the game. Henry Cooper scored 83 runs whereas Bharat Popli smashed 111 runs in the only innings they played. The team packs a lot of firepower in the team and should be able to dominate the next affair.
On the other hand, Auckland went against Otago in the last game. Auckland batted first and registered 410 and 295 runs in the two innings. Otago scored 319 and 327/9 in the two innings. Auckland were not able to pick all the 10 wickets and the match was declared as a draw. Their batters were incredible in the last game. Mark Chapman scored 123 runs in the 1st innings whereas Robert O’Donnell played an unbeaten innings of 151 runs in the second innings. Harjot Johal picked 7 wickets whereas Louis Delport was able to go home with 6 picks in the game.
Northern Districts vs Auckland
First class
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Districts vs Auckland Top Batters
Bharat Popli to be the top batter of Northern Districts
Bharat Popli looks in good batting form and will be expected to score high in the next game. He has amassed 231 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.2. He scored 111 runs in the last game and will look to continue the same form in the upcoming clash.
Mark Chapman to be the top batter for Auckland
Mark Chapman has entered the competition and bats for Auckland. He has scored 125 runs in the 2 innings of his campaign. He scored 123 & 2 runs in the last game. He brings in a lot of experience and will be the batting pick from the team.
Northern Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Matthew Fisher to be Northern District's top bowler
Matthew Fisher has bowled very well recently. He was able to pick 5 wickets in the last game. He has a total of 14 wickets in the 6 innings he has played. He has an economy rate of 3.84 in the tournament and will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.
Louis Delport to be the top bowler for Auckland
Auckland lacks severely in their bowling attack. Despite that, Louis Delport has taken charge of the bowling order. He leads the pack with 14 wickets in 5 innings. He picked 6 wickets in the last game and will be expected to do the same in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Districts
Auckland to win the match @ 2.40 (Parimatch)
Northern Districts to win the match @ 1.53 (Parimatch)
Parimatch