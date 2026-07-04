Northern Districts vs Canterbury Match Prediction

Northern Districts will take on Canterbury in their respective fifth match of the Plunket Shield at the Seddon Park in Hamilton from Saturday, February 25. The action will kick start from 3 AM IST.

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Northern Districts (33) are placed fourth in the 6-team points table, while Canterbury are the table-toppers with 52 points. Central Districts (46) and Wellington (45) are placed second and third on the list. Each team is left with four matches each.

Facts Canterbury's Chad Bowes will enter the match on the back of a match-winning hundred in The Ford Trophy.

Northern Districts will be without Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Matt Henry.

Cole McConchie (452) of Canterbury is the leading run-scorer in the Plunket Shield 2022-23.

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Match Prediction

Northern Districts are the favourites to win their upcoming match against Northern Districts. Unbeaten Canterbury have won two out of their four matches. The side have also won their last two matches against Northern Districts. However, in the absence of their star players Tom Latham (361) and Henry Nicholls (207) their batting unit looks heavily deteriorated. Adding to their woes is the absence of their leading run-scorer Matt Henry (23). All these players are part of the ongoing Test series against England.

In their absence the onus will be on Cole McConchie (452) - their leading run-scorer. No other available batter in the team has scored more than 170 runs in the tournament. Similarly, in the pacer department Sean Davey (12) and William O’Rourke (13) will have to take charge.

The same gives Northern Districts a great chance to pull themselves up in the points table. The likes of Bharat Popli (395), Henry Cooper (332), and Jeet Raval (264) make a strong batting order. Star players like Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Seifert are also part of the squad and their presence can do wonders.

Matthew Fisher, Kristian Clarke, New Zealand international Scott Kuggeleijn and Colin de Grandhomme make a formidable pace attack which has the ability to very well test the deteriorated Canterbury line-up.

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Northern Districts vs Canterbury Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Canterbury are the current table-toppers, having not lost a single match and won two out of their four matches. However, the absence of their star players in the upcoming matches can cost them heavily. New Zealand host Sri Lanka for a two Test series starting March 9 and going on till March 21. Other players in the team, especially batters will have to pull up their socks if they wish to contend against strong oppositions like Central Districts and Canterbury.

Canterbury might just pick themselves up in the second-half of the tournament. They will be without the services of express pacer Neil Wagner but there is balance in the team and one can expect them to finish in the top-two.

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

In the last Test match at the West Indies elected to field first after winning the toss but they ended up losing the match by an innings and 134 runs. In the Test match prior to it at the venue against England, New Zealand were asked to bat first once again. The match ended in a draw. In the third last Test New Zealand had elected to field first against Bangladesh. Considering the pattern, the team winning the toss will very likely bat first.

Weather Report

"A few showers. Southwesterlies," according to MetService. The temperature will hover around 22 to 24 degree celsius during the course of the 4-day play. With precipitation levels of 10 to 20 per cent the chances of rain are low.

Northern Districts Player List

Northern Districts Squad

Bharat Popli, Fergus Lellman, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Peter Drysdale, Sam Varcoe, Sandeep Patel, Tim Pringle, Brett Hampton, Chris Swanson, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wk), Peter Bocock (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker, Ish Sodhi (c), Josh Brown, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Zak Gibson.

Northern Districts Predicted XI

Jeet Raval Batsman Henry Cooper Batsman Bharat Popli Batsman Joe Carter (c) Batsman Tim Seifert Batsman and wicket-keeper Brett Hampton All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Colin de Garndhomme All-rounder Tim Pringle All-rounder Frederick Walker Bowler Kristian Clarke Bowler

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts lost their first match against Canterbury by one wicket. Their second match against Otago had ended in a draw. In the third match, Central Districts defeated Northern Districts by 279 runs. Northern Districts finally defeated Otago by five wickets to win their first match of the season.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury Squad

Chad Bowes, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay, Zak Foulkes, Cole McConchie (c), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Blake Coburn, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Matt Henry, Sean Davey, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, and William O'Rourke

Canterbury Predicted XI

Chad Bowes Batsman Ken McClure Brad Schmulian Batter Cole Mcconchie (c) Batsman Leo Carter Batsman Mitch Hay (wk) Batman and wicket-keeper Theo van Woerkom All-rounder Sean Davey All-rounder Henry Shipley Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury kicked off their campaign with a draw against Central Districts. In the second match, they defeated Wellington by 290 runs. Canterbury then defeated Otago by 29 runs in the third match. The last match between Canterbury and Auckland ended in a draw.

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Aces Head to Head

Canterbury have defeated Northern Districts in their last two matches. In the last five matches, Northern Districts have won only once against Canterbury. Two matches have ended in draws.

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Northern Districts to win

A deteriorated Canterbury squad might find it hard to beat Northern Districts this time around. In the absence of three of their main players - Latham, Nicholls and Henry - Canterbury will find it tough to compete against a very well set Northern Districts squad. No available batter in the squad apart from Cole McConchie has scored more than 170 runs after the completion of four rounds of matches.

Northern Districts are in a comfortable situation despite their senior most bowler Neil Wagner set to miss the match. Popli, Cooper and Raval are experienced campaigners and are set to get excellent company in Seifert and Grandhomme. The pace unit also looks way better than that of Canterbury.

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Top Team Batsmen

Tim Seifert to be Northern Districts' top batter

New Zealand international Tim Seifert can emerge as the top batter for his team against Canterbury. The batter has been eyeing an international comeback for a while and the remaining four matches of Plunket Shield can give him that perfect opportunity. For now, he has scored 196 runs in four matches at an average of 28. Overall, he has scored 3182 runs in 59 first-class matches at an average of 33.49.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury's top batter

Chad Bowes scored a hundred in his last outing against Otago in The Ford Trophy and helped his team storm into the final. The knock will give a lot of confidence in the upcoming match. So far in the tournament, he has scored 116 runs in four matches at an average of 23.20.

Northern Districts vs Canterbury top bowler

Matthew Fisher to be Northern Districts' top bowler

23-year-old right-arm pacer Matthew Fisher, who has picked 16 wickets in five first-class matches till date, is in line to become the top bowler for Northern Districts against Canterbury. In the ongoing tournament, he has picked 10 wickets in two matches at an average of 15.60.

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury's top bowler

Henry Shipley has picked eight wickets at an average of 26.12 from two matches in Plunket Shield. The bowler is high on confidence after making his New Zealand debut against India recently. In the 19 first-class matches he has played, Shipley has picked 48 wickets at an average of 27.50.