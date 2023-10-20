NDS (Northern Districts) vs OVO (Otago) Match Prediction
NDS
58%
Chance of Winning
OVO
42%
First class
Seddon Park
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides last season was won by Northern Districts by 5 wickets.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, ND leads the tally by 4-0.
Northern Districts vs Otago Chance of Winning
Northern Districts had a decent season last year and finished at the third place in the points table. The team had won three games, losing four while one of the games ended up in a draw. The team had 82 points by the end of the competition. They had exciting batters in the team who performed ecstatically last season whereas the bowlers line-up could work a bit better in the upcoming season. They will be thrilled to face Otago in their first game and look to win the fixture.
Otago had a dismal previous season. They won a single game, lost three while four of their games ended up in a draw. This led them to finish at the bottom of the points table with 53 points. Otago did well in their bowling department but their batters failed to do their bid in most of their games last season. They will look to start on a positive note in the upcoming fixture.
This game is expected to be a one-sided affair. Northern Districts have a pretty good track record playing against Otago in the past few years.
Northern Districts's chance of winning: 58%
Otago’s chance of winning: 42%
Northern Districts vs Otago Betting Tips
Northern Districts to score high before their 1st dismissal
Northern Districts finished third in the points table with a spectacular feat in the batting order. ND had exciting batting talents in the team starting from their opening line-up including Jeet Raval & Henry Cooper. Raval & Cooper averaged at 42.86 and 34.18 in the competition and are expected to carry their batting forms into this fixture. In their last three games, they scored 53, 36 & 36 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings. In their previous meeting with Otago, ND scored 5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings. However, the duo retaliated in the later innings as they scored 55 runs for the first wicket. The team is very likely to lead an expensive opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Otago to score low before their 1st dismissal
Otago’s opening line-up revolved around Hamish Rutherford, Thorn Parkes and Jacob Cumming who averaged at 12.85, 37.78 & 28.22 respectively in the previous season. The opening partnership lasted for 0, 6, 40, 21 & 10 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five games of previous season. In their previous meeting against Northern Districts, Otago scored no runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of the game. Rutherford was in poor form last year and experienced multiple cheap dismissals. That said, it is safe to put your money in the betting tip to make a bonus.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Otago
Match Winner: Northern Districts
Match Winner: Northern Districts
Northern Districts vs Otago Toss Prediction
The pitch at Seddon Park, Hamilton is a balanced pitch. The pitch at the Seddon Park, Hamilton is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. However, the bowlers have had more success on the surface. This will make the skippers pick to bat second in the upcoming game upon winning the toss.
Weather Report
The temperature shall hover between 10 to 23 degree Celsius on the match day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day but the skies will remain partly cloudy on the match-day.
Northern Districts Player List
Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (Wk), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Zak Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Henry Cooper
|
Batter
|
Bharat Popli
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Tim Pringle
|
Batter
|
Tim Siefert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
Northern Districts Recent Form
This will be the first game of the season for Northern Districts this season. They had phenomenal performances in the batting department last season.
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Cumming, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller
Otago Predicted XI
|
Hamish Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Dale Phillips
|
Batter
|
Luke Georgeson
|
All-rounder
|
Jacob Cumming
|
All-rounder
|
Max Chu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thorn Parkes
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxtrot
|
All-rounder
|
Travis Muller
|
Bowler
|
Jake Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
|
Jarrod McKay
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago had a poor last season and will be looking to improve upon their batting to have a better season this year.
Northern Districts vs Otago Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Northern Districts lead the tally by 4-0.
Northern Districts Won: 4
Otago Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Northern Districts vs Otago Betting Odds
The sides last clashed in November, 2022 where Otago went in to bat first and scored 181 and 345 runs in the game. It was not enough as Northern Districts were prepared from the beginning and scored 277 & 254 in both the innings to eventually win the game by 5 wickets. There were remarkable performances in both the departments. However, ND got the best of their opponent in the game.
Northern Districts vs Otago
First class
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Districts vs Otago Top Batters
Dean Foxtrot to be the top batter for Otago
Dean Foxtrot was in impeccable form last season. He was the top scorer of the team and scored 631 runs in 14 innings at an average of 45.07. His innings was laced with a century and five half-centuries. Foxtrot scored 5 & 53 runs in his last meeting with ND.
Bharat Popli to be the top batter for Northern Districts
Bharat Popli was the top batter in the team last season. He hammered 819 runs in 16 innings at an average of 63.00. He smashed three centuries and five fifties in the competition. He scored 6 & 78 runs in his previous encounter against Otago.
Northern Districts vs Otago Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be the top bowler for Otago
Jacob Duffy picked the most number of wickets last season for Otago. He racked 32 wickets in 15 innings and possessed an incredible economy of 3.21 in the game. He even picked 4 wickets in his last game against Northern Districts.
Kristian Clarke to be the top bowler for Northern Districts
Kristian Clarke was the top bowler in the team last season and picked 19 wickets in 15 innings. He was pretty economical with the figures of 3.25 in the previous season. He will be expected to pick timely wickets in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Districts
Northern Districts to win the match @ 1.72(Parimatch)
Otago to win the match @ 2.05(Parimatch)
Parimatch