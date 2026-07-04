Northern Districts vs Wellington Match Prediction

Northern Districts will take on Central Districts in their second last match of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton from Monday, March 13. The action will kick start from 3 AM IST.

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Canterbury are leading the points table with 79 and have a 20-point lead over second-placed Northern Districts. Wellington (55) are occupying the third spot with Central Districts (49) behind them on fourth. Otago (43) and Auckland (40) are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Northern Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Northern Districts are the clear favourites to win their upcoming match against Wellington. The matchup between the second and third-ranked teams could be a one-sided affair considering the current form of Northern Districts. In their last match against Central Districts, three of their batters scored a hundred in the first innings. MItchell Santner then picked a five-wicket haul to bundle out Central Districts for 245. The side then scored 194 for the loss of seven wickets before declaring and setting a 463-run target for Central Districts who lost the match by 35 runs. Santner took three more wickets in the second innings.

Wellington, on the other hand, were dismal in their last outing against bottom-ranked Auckland. They scored 267 in the first innings in reply to 508 for the loss of six wickets. Auckland then declared at 143 for the loss of one wicket to set a 385-run target. Auckland were just two wickets away from winning when the Day 4 (final day) play ended.

With Tom Blundell not in the squad, Wellington have relied heavily on Rachin Ravindra and Nick Kelly. The former failed in both the innings of the previous while the latter scored one run in the first innings. The batting unit naturally crumbled because of their failure.

The bowling unit of Northern Districts consisting of world-class spinner Santner, highly experienced Colin de Grandhomme, pacers Kristian Clarke and Matthew Fisher are showing good heat. Wellington have a tough game ahead of them.

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Northern Districts vs Wellington Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Both the teams carry an unlikely chance of finishing as season champions in the Plunket Shield 2022-23. First they would wish Canterbury to lose both their remaining matches and then wish to win both of their matches.

Two wins will take Northern Districts to 83, four more than what Canterbury have right now. Wellington can equal Canterbury's 79 with two wins. However, it's unlikely that Canterbury will lose their remaining two matches. In all probability, Northern Districts would finish second this season.

Northern Districts vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Canterbury elected to field first and won the match by four wickets in the last Plunket Shield match at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Also rain is on cards on the opening days and so batting second could be the ideal option.

Weather Report

Rain is expected on Day 1. A little morning rain and cloud on Day 2. Sunny on the final two days. The temperature will hover around 22 to 24 degree celsius.

Northern Districts Player List

Northern Districts Squad

Bharat Popli, Fergus Lellman, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Peter Drysdale, Sam Varcoe, Sandeep Patel, Tim Pringle, Brett Hampton, Chris Swanson, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wk), Peter Bocock (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker, Ish Sodhi (c), Josh Brown, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Zak Gibson.

Northern Districts Predicted XI

Jeet Raval Batsman Henry Cooper Batsman Bharat Popli Batsman Tim Seifert Batsman and wicket-keeper Brett Hampton All-rounder Colin De Garndhomme All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Katene Clarke Batter Fergus Lellman Bowler Kristian Clarke Bolwer Joe Walker Bowler

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts lost their first match against Canterbury by one wicket. Their second match against Otago had ended in a draw. In the third match, Central Districts defeated Northern Districts by 279 runs. Northern Districts finally defeated Otago by five wickets to win their first match of the season. In their second last match against Canterbury, they lost by four wickets. Northern Districts defeated Central Districts by 35 runs in their last match.

Wellington Player List

Wellington Squad

Devan Vishvaka, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Nick Greenwood, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Luke Georgeson, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (wk), Gareth Severin, Lauchie Johns (wk), Tom Blundell (c) & (wk), Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Kieran McComb, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, and Ollie Newton.

Wellington Predicted XI

Luke Georgeson Batsman Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Batter Nick Kelly Batsman Tim Robinson Batsman Lauchie Johns (wk) Batsman and Wicket-keeper Peter Younghusband Bowler Logan Van Beek Bowler Adam Leonard All-rounder Ian Mcpeake Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington kicked off their campaign with a one-run win over Northern Districts. They later faced two back-to-back defeats against Canterbury (by 290 runs) and Auckland (by nine wickets). The side defeated Central Districts by 68 runs in their last match. Their second last match against Otago ended in a draw. They played a draw against Auckland in their last fixture.

Northern Districts vs Wellington Aces Head to Head

Wellington have won two of their last five matches against Northern Districts. A win in their upcoming match can be their third successive against Northern Districts. Two matches have ended in a draw. Northern Districts won the third last match by 213 runs.

Northern Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds

Northern Districts to win

Northern Districts in their previous match witnessed centuries from captain Jeet Raval, Bharat Popli and in-form Mitchell Santner. The bowling department was led by Santner who picked five wickets in the first innings and three in the second. The pace department consisting of Clarke, de Grandhomme and Brett Hampton also did a more than decent job. New Zealand Tim Seifert is yet to fire and the addition of de Grandhomme has made Northern Districts a formidable force at a time when many teams have their key players unavailable due to international commitments.

All these things are not signalling towards an easy outing for Wellington who escaped narrowly against bottom-ranked Auckland in their last encounter. Their batting is out of sorts dependent on a couple of batters. The bowlers were tormented at the hands of Auckland batters in the last match. Michael Snedden has picked 19 wickets for them at an average of 19.26. Ian McPeake and Logan van Beek have picked 18 and 14 wickets but at an average of 29.50 and 31.85. In-form Northern Districts batter won't give them a reprieve. Northern Districts batter are also fancying a chance to topple table-toppers Canterbury. That would motivate them further.

Northern Districts vs Wellington Top Team Batsmen

Tim Seifert to be Northern Districts' top batter

New Zealand international Tim Seifert can emerge as the top batter for his team against Central Districts. The batter has been eyeing an international comeback for a while and the remaining three matches of Plunket Shield can give him that perfect opportunity. For now, he has scored 219 runs in five matches at an average of 19.90. Overall, he has scored 32-5 runs in 61 first-class matches at an average of 32.37.

Rachin Ravindra to be Wellington's top batter

Rachin Ravindra is currently the highest run-scorer for his team. He has scored 469 runs in six matches at an average of 39.08. Two hundreds have come off his bat so far. Overall, he has scored 2700 runs in 45 matches at an average of 39.13. He has 6 hundreds and 12 fifties to his name in the format.

Northern Districts vs Wellington top bowler

Brett Hampton to be Northern Districts' top bowler

31-year-old pacer Brett Hampton picked five wickets in the first innings of his second last outing against Canterbury. In the following match he managed only one wicket but in overcast conditions he would be eyeing a comeback. Overall, he has picked 10 wickets in the season at an average of 27.70. He has played in 21 first-class matches and picked 34 wickets.

Michael Snedden to be Wellington's top bowler

Michael Snedden could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for his team against Northern Districts. Overall, he has featured in 17 first-class matches and picked 41 wickets at an average of 30.39. In the ongoing tournament, he is Wellington's leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps in four matches at an average of 19.26.