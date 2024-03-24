NDS (Northern Districts) vs WFI (Wellington) Match Prediction NDS 45 % Chance of Winning WFI 55 % Bet Now! Northern Districts and Wellington will go head on in the 23rd game of the Plunket Shield 2023/24. The game is going to start from March 24, 2024. It will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton and will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

Northern Districts vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Northern Districts were having an unbeatable season until they faced a loss in their last outing. They are coming after their first season loss against Canterbury. With four wins, a loss and two draws, Northern Districts are placed second in the points table. They have 83 points.

Wellington still maintains their unbeatable streak in the competition. They are coming after a win over Otago in this fixture. This marked their fourth victory in the competition. With four wins and three draws in seven games, Wellington occupies the top place in the points table. They have 87 points and will come in strong into the next fixture. With just 4 points separating the two best teams, the final is going to be gripping. Going by their recent encounters, the upcoming final promises to be equally exciting as both Northern Districts and Wellington seem evenly matched.

Wellington's chance of winning: 55%

Northern Districts’s chance of winning: 45%

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Northern Districts vs Wellington Betting Tips

Wellington to score low before 1st dismissal

Wellington are having a great season in the competition. They have a fantastic line-up of batters in the team. Their openers Troy Johnson and Nick Greenwood started the team’s innings in the beginning of the competition. Johnson was replaced by Tim Robinson who does not look in a good form this season. Nick Greenwood and Tim Robinson average at 28.91 & 17.25 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 41, 1, 9, 76, 4, 5 & 16 runs before 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of their outings. Robinson has been going out pretty cheaply in the last four games. That said, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Northern Districts vs Wellington Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Northern Districts, the home team, have had a successful run at this venue, winning both matches they played here this season. They secured a commanding innings victory against Otago last year and recently clinched a hard-fought win against Auckland. In the two matches completed at Seddon Park this season, teams winning the toss have opted to field first. This trend suggests that the conditions might favor bowling initially, putting pressure on the opposing batters.

Weather Report

The weather forecast isn't promising, as rain is anticipated to interrupt play on multiple occasions throughout the four days. The pitch might retain moisture, potentially making it sticky and challenging for run-scoring, particularly if the bowlers find their rhythm.

Wellington Player List

James Hartshorn, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Gareth Severin (Wk), Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Kelly (c) Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Bracewell All-rounder Michael Sneddon Bowler Gareth Severin Wicket-keeper Tim Robinson Batter Nathan Smith Bowler

Wellington Recent Form

Wellington displayed immense potential in their batting and bowling line-up and will be looking to replicate the same performance. They are coming after a fantastic win in their last outing. A win in this game will seal the trophy in their favour.

Northern Districts Player List

Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert (Wk), Frederick Walker, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Scott Johnston, Tim Pringle, Zak Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval (c) Batter Henry Cooper Batter Sandeep Patel Batter Joe Carter Batter Bharat Popli Batter Brett Hampton All-rounder Matthew Fisher Bowler Joe Walker Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Scott Kuggeleijn Bowler Kristian Clarke Bowler

Northern Districts Recent Form

Northern Districts faced their first loss of the season, losing against Canterbury in the last game. They have a strong squad and will pose a threat to Wellington in the final game.

Northern Districts vs Wellington Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Wellington Won: 2

Northern Districts Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Northern Districts vs Wellington Betting Odds

Northern Districts went against Canterbury in the last game. It was an unfortunate outing for Northern Districts who lost the game by 5 wickets. ND scored 235 & 298 runs in the two innings. Scott Kuggeleijn (65 & 29) and Tim Seifert (49 & 51) were the top scorers from ND. Canterbury replied with 398 runs in the 1st innings and were not very far from the target when they came in to bat in the 2nd innings. They eventually surpassed the target (136/5) and won the game by 5 wickets. Scott Kuggeleijn was impeccable with his bowling too with 7 picks in the game.

On the other hand, Wellington faced off against Otago in the last game. Otago scored 280 runs in the first innings. Wellington replied with 421 runs in the initial innings. It was a huge score for Otago who bundled out for 99 runs in the second innings. Wellington won the game by an innings and 42 runs. Peter Younghusband picked 7 wickets whereas Michael Bracewell picked 8 wickets in the game. Gareth Severin was the top scorer with 105 runs whereas Peter Younghusband (80) and Logan van Beek (50*) chipped in their fair share.

Northern Districts vs Wellington Top Batters

Joe Carter to be the top batter of Northern Districts

Joe Carter is a phenomenal batter. He has scored 568 runs in 11 innings at an average of 56.80. He scored 2 & 54 runs in the last game. He will be expected to smash hard in the next game.

Gareth Severin to be the top batter for Wellington

Gareth Severin is the top scorer of the team with 576 runs in 12 innings at an average of 48.00. He scored 105 runs in the last game and looks in terrific form. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Northern Districts vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern District's top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn is the top bowler from Northern Districts. He has picked 29 wickets in 10 innings of the competition. He picked 7 wickets in the last game and will go in as the best bowler from the team in the next game.

Peter Younghusband to be the top bowler for Wellington

Peter Younghusband has proved to be a major bowling asset for Wellington in the current competition. He has picked 26 wickets in 12 innings. He maintains an economy rate of 3.29 in the tournament. He picked 7 wickets in the last game.