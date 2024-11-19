NDS (Northern Knights) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction
NDS
60%
Chance of Winning
AUCA
40%
First class
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 593 runs, Joe Carter was the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in the last campaign.
- With 602 runs, Sean Solia was the leading run scorer for Auckland in the last campaign.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Northern Knights had an impressive campaign last season as they lost only once in the entire campaign and ended up second on the table. They went head to head against Canterbury in the opening match and they dominated the game from the start. Northern Knights won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Unlike their opponents, Auckland had an underwhelming campaign last season as they had one win and ended up sixth on the table. Auckland got off to a great start this season as they beat Wellington by 54 runs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 60%
- Auckland’ chances of winning - 40%
Northern Knights vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Jeet Raval had a decent campaign last season, he was the star of the show in the opening game against Canterbury as Raval scored 45 and 93 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Michael Sclanders has been in brilliant form in the ODIs prior to this tournament. He is the leading run scorer for his side in white ball cricket and even though he did not have a great start we believe Sclanders will score well in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 9C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 3C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Bharat Popli, Robert ODonnell, Sandeep Patel, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wk), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Frederick Walker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Henry Cooper
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Bharat Popli
|
Batter
|
Robert O'Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sandeep Patel
|
Batter
|
Scott Kuggeleijn
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Neil Wagner
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have had a solid campaign last year and have looked great in the opening game as they beat Canterbury with seven wickets to spare.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Finn Allen, Sean Solia (c), William O Donnell, Michael Sclanders, Quinn Sunde, Cam Fletcher (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Samrath Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
William O'Donnell
|
Batter
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Sclanders
|
Batter
|
Quinn Sunde
|
All-rounder
|
Simon Keene
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Sussex
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland struggled last season but got off to a great start as they beat Wellington in the opening game.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland have had an upper hand against Northern Knights in this fixture 39-23. Last season both sides went head to head twice and Northern Knights won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Northern Knights : 23
Auckland: 39
Northern Knights vs Auckland Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights
Auckland and Northern Knights head into this campaign after contrasting campaign last season as Auckland ended up with one win and was sixth on the table. On the other hand Northern Knights had four wins and they ended up second on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and it was Northern Knights who dominated the game on both occasions. Auckland were impressive in the opening game against Wellington as they eventually won the game by 54 runs which makes us believe Auckland would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Northern Knights vs Auckland
First class
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Batters
Robert O’Donnell to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Robert O'Donnell played for Auckland last season and was sensational as he was the leading run scorer for his side. O’Donnell looked great in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sean Solia to be Auckland’ top batter
Sean Solia did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to stick with him as he scored 602 runs last year and was the leading run scorer for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke was sensational last season as he bagged 27 wickets. In the opening game against Canterbury he bagged four wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns got off to a great start in this campaign as he bagged six wickets in the opening game. With 23 wickets he was one of the most consistent bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Northern Knights to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch