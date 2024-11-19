NDS (Northern Knights) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction NDS 60 % Chance of Winning AUCA 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.729 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights take on Auckland in the fourth game of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 19 at 03:00 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Northern Knights had an impressive campaign last season as they lost only once in the entire campaign and ended up second on the table. They went head to head against Canterbury in the opening match and they dominated the game from the start. Northern Knights won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, Auckland had an underwhelming campaign last season as they had one win and ended up sixth on the table. Auckland got off to a great start this season as they beat Wellington by 54 runs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 60%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 40%

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Northern Knights vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jeet Raval had a decent campaign last season, he was the star of the show in the opening game against Canterbury as Raval scored 45 and 93 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Michael Sclanders has been in brilliant form in the ODIs prior to this tournament. He is the leading run scorer for his side in white ball cricket and even though he did not have a great start we believe Sclanders will score well in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 9C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 3C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Bharat Popli, Robert ODonnell, Sandeep Patel, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wk), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Frederick Walker

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Bharat Popli Batter Robert O'Donnell All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Sandeep Patel Batter Scott Kuggeleijn All-rounder Brett Hampton All-rounder Neil Wagner Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Kristian Clarke Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have had a solid campaign last year and have looked great in the opening game as they beat Canterbury with seven wickets to spare.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Finn Allen, Sean Solia (c), William O Donnell, Michael Sclanders, Quinn Sunde, Cam Fletcher (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Samrath Singh

Predicted Playing XI

William O'Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Finn Allen Batter Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Michael Sclanders Batter Quinn Sunde All-rounder Simon Keene All-rounder Jordan Sussex Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland struggled last season but got off to a great start as they beat Wellington in the opening game.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have had an upper hand against Northern Knights in this fixture 39-23. Last season both sides went head to head twice and Northern Knights won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Northern Knights : 23

Auckland: 39

Northern Knights vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Auckland and Northern Knights head into this campaign after contrasting campaign last season as Auckland ended up with one win and was sixth on the table. On the other hand Northern Knights had four wins and they ended up second on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and it was Northern Knights who dominated the game on both occasions. Auckland were impressive in the opening game against Wellington as they eventually won the game by 54 runs which makes us believe Auckland would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Batters

Robert O’Donnell to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Robert O'Donnell played for Auckland last season and was sensational as he was the leading run scorer for his side. O’Donnell looked great in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia to be Auckland’ top batter

Sean Solia did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to stick with him as he scored 602 runs last year and was the leading run scorer for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke was sensational last season as he bagged 27 wickets. In the opening game against Canterbury he bagged four wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns got off to a great start in this campaign as he bagged six wickets in the opening game. With 23 wickets he was one of the most consistent bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.