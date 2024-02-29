NDS (Northern Knights) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction NDS 55 % Chance of Winning CST 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Knights take on Central Districts in the 13th game of the 2024 Plunket Shield at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 29 at 03:00 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

As we head into the second half of the campaign, Northern Knights would be hoping to continue their brilliant run in this tournament as they remain unbeaten in this competition. With three wins in four games, Northern Knights are currently at the top of the table. In the last game against Otago, the table toppers won the game by 34 runs.

Much like their opponents, Central Districts have been pretty impressive thus far as they have two wins and one loss in the first four games and with 43 points are currently third on the table. A win in the upcoming game would open things up for them and Wellington who currently hold the second spot. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 55%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Katene Clarke has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the four games, Clarke has scored 46 runs with an average of 9.2 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Clarke’s struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.

Jack Boyle has had a solid campaign for Central Districts thus far as he has scored 201 runs thus far with an average of 28.71. In the last game against Canterbury in difficult conditions, Boyle scored 21 and 72 which makes us believe he would have a great second half of the campaign and would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts to win 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights to win 1.72 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 1.99 Bet on Dafabet

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease. Last three games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 65% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter, Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker, Neil Wagner, Zak Gibson, Kristian Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Cooper Batter Jeet Raval Batter Bharat Popli Batter Joe Carter All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Katene Clarke All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Brett Hampton All-rounder Neil Wagner Bowler Joe Walker Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have been sensational in this tournament as they remain unbeaten after four games. With three wins in four games, Northern Knights are currently at the top of the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Greg Hay (c), Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Tom Bruce, William Clark

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Greg Hay Batter Brad Schmulian All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson All-rounder Doug Bracewell Bowler Brett Randell All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have had a solid campaign thus far as they have one loss in four games and have a realistic chance to go all the way. With two wins in four games, Central Districts are currently third on the table.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Head to Head

Northern Knights have dominated games against Central Districts in the recent past. In the last five matches, Central Districts has one win and Northern Knights have three.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Northern Knights: 3

Central Districts: 1

Draw 1

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Northern Knights head into this all important game as one one hand Central Districts would be hoping to narrow the gap and on the other hand Northern Knights could further cement their place with an important win against the third place team. Northern Knights would be hoping to resume the second half of the season as they ended the first with three wins in four games, Northern Knights are at the top of the table. Central Districts have been solid this season as they have lost just one game in first four fixtures and are currently third on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in three of the last four games, Central Districts have had a better opening stand and on the other hand Northern Knights have struggled to get a good start in games which makes us believe Northern Knights would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts First class Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui South Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now!

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Joe Carter to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Joe Carter has had a phenomenal run in this competition as he is one of the main reasons why Northern Knights are at the top of the table. So far, Carter has scored 311 runs and is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Greg Hay to be Central Districts’s top batter

Even though Greg Hay did not have a great outing in the last fixture against Canterbury we are going to go with him in this game. Hay has had a solid campaign thus far and with 259 runs, he is the lead run scorer for Central Districts this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

With absence of Scott Kuggeleijin due to international commitment, the onus would be on Kristian Clarke who has been phenomenal for Northern Knights in limited overs cricket. So far, Clarke has bagged 17 wickets for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Raymond Toole has had a phenomenal domestic season thus far. He was exceptional in Super Smash and Ford Trophy and has had a solid campaign in this tournament thus far. With 17 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Central Districts which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.