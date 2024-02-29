Otago vs Auckland Match Prediction OVO 43 % Chance of Winning AUCA 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago takes on Auckland in the 15th game of the 2024 Plunket Shield at the University Oval Ground, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 29 at 03:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Otago head into the second half of the campaign after a brilliant showing in the limited over cricket. So far in the Plunket Shield, Otago has struggled to make a mark as they have lost three of the first four matches. In the last game, Otago was beaten by Northern Knights and with 20 points, Otago are fifth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Auckland have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they kicked off their campaign with three losses in a row. In the last game, Auckland managed to draw the game against Wellington. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 43%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 57%

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Otago vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jacob Cummings has had a disappointing showing thus far in this tournament. In the four games, Cummings has scored 120 runs with an average of 15 runs which is pretty low for a top order batsman. We expect Cummings' struggles to continue and him to score low in the upcoming game.

William O’Donnell had a stunning game against Wellington in the last outing as he scored 102 runs and Auckland had an opening stand of 209 runs in the game. So far this season, O’Donnell has scored 233 runs. Looking at his form in all formats, we believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago to win 2.00 Bet on 1xBet Auckland to win 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Otago to win 2.02 Bet on Dafabet

Otago vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has seen teams chase targets with ease. Last three games have been won by teams batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game especially on Day 2 and Day 3. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Jacob Cumming, Thorn Parkes, Luke Georgeson, Llew Johnson, Max Chu (c & wk), Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Jacob Cumming Batter Jamal Todd Batter Dale Phillips Batter Thorn Parkes All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Luke Georgeson All-rounder Llew Johnson Bowler Ben Lockrose All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they remain winless in this competition. In the last game they were beaten by Northern Knights.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Sean Solia (c), William O Donnell, Quinn Sunde, Finn Allen, George Worker, Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Jamie Gibson, Simon Keene

Predicted Playing XI

William O Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Quinn Sunde Batter Finn Allen All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Worker All-rounder Ryan Harrison Bowler Adithya Ashok All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Louis Delport Bowler Jamie Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have struggled to make a mark in this competition as they are winless after four games and have lost three games thus far. With 17 points, Auckland are currently sixth on the table.

Otago vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland hold a slight edge in this fixture against Otago in Plunket Shield. Both sides went head to head last season and managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head (Last five games)

Otago: 1

Auckland: 2

Draw 2

Otago vs Auckland Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Auckland

Auckland and Otago head into this game as both sides would be looking for their first win of the season. As Plunket Shield resumes, both sides have had an outstanding performance in the limited over cricket and would be hoping that it could turn things around in this tournament. So far this season, Otago has struggled to get a good opening stand in the first innings as in four games, they have managed an opening stand of 16, 7, 4 and 21 but on the other hand they have bowled well with the new ball which is probably why in three of the four matches, they have had a better opening partnership. On the other hand, Auckland have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Otago would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Thorn Parkes to be Otago’s top batter

Thorn Parkes heads into the second half of the campaign in phenomenal form as he had an outstanding performance in limited overs cricket and we expect him to carry his form in this tournament. Parkes was the leading run scorer for Otago in Ford Cup which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia to be Auckland’s top batter

Sean Solia did not have a great outing in Ford Trophy but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Auckland in the Plunket Shield as with 401 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be Otago’s top bowler

Jacob Duffy has been instrumental for Otago in the first half of the campaign as he has been their MVP thus far. So far in this campaign, Duffy has bagged 21 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Otago in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’s top bowler

Adithya Ashok has been the shining light in what has been a disappointing campaign for Auckland this season. He has been one of the most consistent performers for Auckland this term and with 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.