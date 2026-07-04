Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction

Otago will take on Canterbury in their respective sixth match of the Plunket Shield at the University Oval in Dunedin from Sunday, March 5. The action will kick start from 3 AM IST.

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Otago are placed at fifth in the 6-team points table, while Canterbury are the table-toppers with 71 points. Wellington (53), Central Districts (46) and Northern Districts (39) are occupying the second, third and fourth spot respectively. The match will give Canterbury the perfect opportunity to solidify their position at the top.

Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Canterbury are the table-toppers but they could face a tough time against Otago. Canterbury lost six wickets while chasing 178 odd runs against Northern Districts in the last match. They are without New Zealand internationals Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham and Matt Henry and their absence was felt in their previous outing.

Cole McConchie - the leading run-scorer of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 have scored the majority of runs for the side. The second-highest run-scorer is Latham who will not be available. The third-highest run-scorer is Nicholls - he is also not in the side due to international commitments. Apart from these three batters no one in the team has scored over 200 runs in the tournament so far. The bowling unit will also be without Henry - their leading wicket-taker. Sean Davey, Henry Shipley and William O’Rourke form a good pace trio but the fire is missing.

Otago came strong in their last match against second-placed Otago. They scored 287 in the first innings and had 348/8 runs on the board while chasing 418 when the play was called off on the final day. Captain Hamish Rutherford. Dale Phillips and Glenn Phillips scored fifties in the first innings. Dean Foxcroft scored a hundred in the second innings. Six of their batters have scored over 200 runs. Jacob Duffy and Travis Muller for a good pace pair alongside Jarrod McKay who picked five wickets in his last outing. Left-arm spinner Michael Rippon has als0 chipped in with 17 wickets in five matches.

All the aforementioned points hint that Otago may topple Canterbury.

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Otago vs Canterbury Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Canterbury have a comprehensive 18-run lead at the top of the table. One win of a couple of draws in their next three matches could prove enough for them to win the Plunket Shield 2022-23 season. But they need not be complacent as they quality oppositions Wellington, Otago and Central Districts in their last three matches. Their best shot of winning the trophy could be a win against Central Districts but won't be easy too. It's their current lead which will provide them a cushion.

Otago have the needed fire-power in their squad. They might be reeling at five and not finish at top but If they play with a stable head, a top-three finish can be well on cards.

Otago vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Otago had won the toss and elected to field first In the last two matches at the venue during the previous season of the Plunket Shield.

Otago elected to bat first in the first match of the ongoing season at University Oval in Dunedin. They ended up losing the match against Northern Districts by five wickets. However, in the second match at the venue against Wellington, they opted to field. The match ended in a draw. Team winning the toss is expected to field first again.

Weather Report

Rain showers are on card in Dunedin on Day 1 and Day 3 of the match. The opening could witness a low temperature of 13-14 degree celsius. On Day 3 and Day 4 the temperature will hover between 20 to 24 degree celsius.

Otago Player List

Otago Squad

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford (c), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Thorn Parkes, Anaru Kitchen, Angus McKenzie, Jacob Cumming, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Mitch Renwick (wk), Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, and Travis Muller.

Otago Predicted XI

Hamish Rutherford (c) Batsman Jacob Cumming Batsman Dale Philips Batter Dean Foxcroft Batsman Thorn Parkes Batsman Max Chu Batsman and Wicket-keeper Jake Gibson All-rounder Michael Rippon Bowler Travis Muller Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago defeated Auckland by 168 runs to kick off their campaign. Their second match against Northern Districts ended in a draw. The side went on to lose their third and fourth match. Canterbury handed them an innings and 29 runs defeat, while Northern Districts beat them by five wickets. The side played a draw against Wellington in their last match.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury Squad

Chad Bowes, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay, Zak Foulkes, Cole McConchie (c), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Blake Coburn, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Matt Henry, Sean Davey, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, and William O'Rourke

Canterbury Predicted XI

Chad Bowes Batsman Ken McClure Brad Schmulian Batter Cole Mcconchie (c) Batsman Leo Carter Batsman Mitch Hay (wk) Batman and wicket-keeper Theo van Woerkom All-rounder Sean Davey All-rounder Henry Shipley Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury kicked off their campaign with a draw against Central Districts. In the second match, they defeated Wellington by 290 runs. Canterbury then defeated Otago by 29 runs in the third match. The last match between Canterbury and Auckland ended in a draw. Canterbury defeated Northern Districts by four wickets in their last match.

Otago vs Canterbury Aces Head to Head

Canterbury have won two of their last five matches against Otago. Two matches have ended in draws. Otago won the fifth-last match in 2020 by 62 runs.

Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Otago to win

Depleted Canterbury could be at the receiving end of their match against Otago who enforced a draw against second-placed Wellington in their last match. Cantnerbury batting unit is a concern without the availability of Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham and Matt Henry. Apart from Latham and Nicholls, only one batter from the team has scored over 200 runs. The absence of Henry has taken the sheen out of the pace attack. In their last match against Northern Districts, Canterbury managed a 4-wicket win despite chasing 178.

Otago have their batters in form and the bowling unit is well equipped with a lot of variation in it. The fifth-placed side are in a strong position to beat Canterbury.

Otago vs Canterbury Top Team Batsmen

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago's top batter

The 24-year-old right-hand batter has scored 402 runs in five matches at an average of 44.66 so far. He is currently his team's leading run-scorer. Overall, he has played 13 first-class matches and scored 744 runs at an average of 33.81. He scored a hundred in the last match.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury's top batter

Chad Bowes could emerge as the leading run-scorer for Canterbury against Otago. The talented had a rather quiet season so far with just 161 runs to his name in five matches at an average of 23. In his last match against Northern Districts he got starts and scored 30 and 15 runs. He would aim to score big this time in the absence of the big guns. Overall, he has scored 3722 in 85 first-class matches.

Otago vs Canterbury top bowler

Jacob Duffy to be Otago's top bowler

The pacer has picked 27 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.22. He is their leading wicket-taker for his team. Overall, he has played 86 first-class matches and picked 250 wickets at an average of 32.83.

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury's top bowler

Henry Shipley has picked 12 wickets at an average of 24.91 from three matches in Plunket Shield. The bowler is high on confidence after making his New Zealand debut against India recently. He picked four wickets in the match against Northern Districts. In the 20 first-class matches he has played, Shipley has picked 52 wickets at an average of 27.11.