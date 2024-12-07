Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction
CKI
63%
Chance of Winning
OVO
37%
First class
Hagley Oval
Facts:
- With 230 runs, Max Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.
- With 433 runs, Rhys Mariu is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Otago had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again have struggled to make a mark this season as they are winless after three matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Northern Knights and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Canterbury did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Northern Knights. Since then they have managed to turn things around as they are unbeaten in the last two games and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Otago ’ chances of winning - 37%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 63%
Otago vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Dale Phillips did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been solid thus far. So far Phillips has scored 174 runs with an average of 34.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Scott Janett has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 124 runs in three innings with an average of 62. In the last game he scored 93 which makes us believe Janett would score well in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Thorn Parkes, Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Luke Georgeson (c), Leo Carter, Llew Johnson, Max Chu (wk), Jake Gibson, Zac Cumming, Travis Muller, Jarrod McKay, Hunter Kindley, Toby Hart
Predicted Playing XI
|
Thorn Parkes
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Batter
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Jacob Cumming
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Batter
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Dale Phillips
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Batter
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Luke Georgeson
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All-rounder
|
Max Chu
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Wicket-keeper
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Leo Carter
|
Batter
|
Llew Johnson
|
All-rounder
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Jake Gibson
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All-rounder
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Zac Cumming
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Bowler
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Travis Muller
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Bowler
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Jarrod McKay
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Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago struggled last season and once again had an underwhelming start this season as they remain winless after three matches and are sixth on the table.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Rhys Mariu (c), Jack Boyle, Harry Chamberlain, Scott Janett, Michael Rippon, Cameron Paul, Jesse Frew (wk), Angus McKenzie, William ORourke, Michael Rae, Fraser Sheat, Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Sean Davey, Matthew Boyle
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rhys Mariu
|
Batter
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Scott Janett
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Batter
|
Harry Chamberlain
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All-rounder
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Jack Boyle
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All-rounder
|
Jesse Frew
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Wicket-keeper
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Michael Rippon
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Batter
|
Cameron Paul
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All-rounder
|
Angus McKenzie
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All-rounder
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Fraser Sheat
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Bowler
|
William ORourke
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Bowler
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Michael Rae
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury struggled in the opening game against Northern Knights but have one win and one draw in the last two matches and are currently third on the table.
Otago vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury has dominated this fixture in the past against Otago 87-69. Last season both sides went head to head twice, the first game ended in a draw and Otago won the second game.
Head to Head
Otago : 69
Canterbury: 87
Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago
Canterbury and Otago go head to head after contrasting starts to the tournament. Canterbury has one loss in three matches and with 33 points they are currently third on the table. On the other hand it has been another disappointing campaign for Otago as they remain winless after three games and are currently sixth on the table. In both matches last season Canterbury ended up having a better opening partnership and looking at the games this season Canterbury openers have been dominant as they have had a better opening stand in all three matches thus far which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Otago vs Canterbury
First class
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Otago vs Canterbury Top Batters
Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter
Even though Max Chu did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as with 230 runs, Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rhys Mariu to be Canterbury’ top batter
Rhys Mariu has had an incredible campaign thus far as with 433 runs he is the leading run scorer for Canterbury and in the last game against Auckland he scored 185 in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Jarrod McKay to be Otago’ top bowler
Jarrod McKay was once again brilliant in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the first innings. With 12 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Rippon to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Michael Rippon was sublime in the last game against Auckland as on a batting wicket he grabbed four wickets in the first innings. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Otago to win - 2.20 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 1.57 (PariMatch)
Parimatch