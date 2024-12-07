Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction CKI 63 % Chance of Winning OVO 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago take on Canterbury in the 12th game of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 07 at 03:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Otago had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again have struggled to make a mark this season as they are winless after three matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Northern Knights and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Canterbury did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Northern Knights. Since then they have managed to turn things around as they are unbeaten in the last two games and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago ’ chances of winning - 37%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 63%

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Otago vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Dale Phillips did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been solid thus far. So far Phillips has scored 174 runs with an average of 34.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Scott Janett has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 124 runs in three innings with an average of 62. In the last game he scored 93 which makes us believe Janett would score well in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Thorn Parkes, Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Luke Georgeson (c), Leo Carter, Llew Johnson, Max Chu (wk), Jake Gibson, Zac Cumming, Travis Muller, Jarrod McKay, Hunter Kindley, Toby Hart

Predicted Playing XI

Thorn Parkes Batter Jacob Cumming Batter Dale Phillips Batter Luke Georgeson All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Jake Gibson All-rounder Zac Cumming Bowler Travis Muller Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago struggled last season and once again had an underwhelming start this season as they remain winless after three matches and are sixth on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Rhys Mariu (c), Jack Boyle, Harry Chamberlain, Scott Janett, Michael Rippon, Cameron Paul, Jesse Frew (wk), Angus McKenzie, William ORourke, Michael Rae, Fraser Sheat, Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Sean Davey, Matthew Boyle

Predicted Playing XI

Rhys Mariu Batter Scott Janett Batter Harry Chamberlain All-rounder Jack Boyle All-rounder Jesse Frew Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Cameron Paul All-rounder Angus McKenzie All-rounder Fraser Sheat Bowler William ORourke Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury struggled in the opening game against Northern Knights but have one win and one draw in the last two matches and are currently third on the table.

Otago vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury has dominated this fixture in the past against Otago 87-69. Last season both sides went head to head twice, the first game ended in a draw and Otago won the second game.

Head to Head

Otago : 69

Canterbury: 87

Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Canterbury and Otago go head to head after contrasting starts to the tournament. Canterbury has one loss in three matches and with 33 points they are currently third on the table. On the other hand it has been another disappointing campaign for Otago as they remain winless after three games and are currently sixth on the table. In both matches last season Canterbury ended up having a better opening partnership and looking at the games this season Canterbury openers have been dominant as they have had a better opening stand in all three matches thus far which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Otago vs Canterbury Top Batters

Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter

Even though Max Chu did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as with 230 runs, Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rhys Mariu to be Canterbury’ top batter

Rhys Mariu has had an incredible campaign thus far as with 433 runs he is the leading run scorer for Canterbury and in the last game against Auckland he scored 185 in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Jarrod McKay to be Otago’ top bowler

Jarrod McKay was once again brilliant in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the first innings. With 12 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Rippon to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Michael Rippon was sublime in the last game against Auckland as on a batting wicket he grabbed four wickets in the first innings. With seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.