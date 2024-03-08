Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction
OVO
35%
Chance of Winning
CKI
65%
First class
Molyneux Park
Facts:
- Canterbury leads the tally by 2-0 against Otago in their last five meetings.
- Canterbury is placed at the 4th place whereas Otago is placed at the 5th place in the points table of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24.
Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Otago have failed to tap in their campaign so far. In five games, they are winless and lost three games in the competition. They are placed at the 5th place of the table standings. The team has 27 points in the competition and will look to earn their first win in the competition here. In their next contest against Canterbury, they will have a challenge with their current form.
Canterbury had a fantastic season last year and finished in second place. However, the team did not have much success in this season of the competition. They have a win, two losses and as many draws in the tournament. They are placed 4th in the points table with 44 points. Canterbury may have a chance at a win here. This will make things interesting, making it a thrilling contest between Canterbury and Otago.
Canterbury's chance of winning: 65%
Otago’s chance of winning: 35%
Otago vs Canterbury Betting Tips
Canterbury to score low before their 1st dismissal
Canterbury did not have much luck in the competition so far. They have won only a single game in the competition. Their opening order revolved around Zakary Foulkes, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Boyle before. Later, Chad Bowes entered the opening position alongside Rhys Mariu in the recent games. Bowes and Mariu average at 23.66 & 76.5 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 0, 17, 8, 11 & 197 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five games. They did not post much impressive scores in the competition except for the last game where both the openers played an impeccable innings. They scored 17 runs before their first dismissal against Otago in their last clash with them. That said, this is a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming fixture.
Otago vs Canterbury Toss Prediction
Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
The temperature shall hover between 4 to 22 degree Celsius during the match. There is no prediction of rain on all four days of the game and the skies will remain sunny mostly.
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke
Canterbury Predicted XI
|
Mitchell Hay
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Wicket-keeper
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Leo Carter
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Batter
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Cole McConchie
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All-rounder
|
Ken McClure
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Batter
|
Sean Davey
|
Bowler
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Rhys Mariu
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Batter
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Ed Nuttal
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Bowler
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Zakary Foulkes
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Bowler
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Ish Sodhi
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Bowler
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Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Angus McKenzie
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury are coming here from a loss. They lost against Wellington despite putting in their best batting efforts. They need to do better with their bowling.
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Cumming, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller
Otago Predicted XI
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Dale Phillips
|
Batter
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Jamal Todd
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Batter
|
Luke Georgeson
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All-rounder
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Jacob Cumming
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All-rounder
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Max Chu
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Wicket-keeper
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Thorn Parkes
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Batter
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Dean Foxtrot
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All-rounder
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Travis Muller
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Bowler
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Ben Lockrose
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Bowler
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Jacob Duffy
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Bowler
|
Jarrod McKay
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago have failed to win a game this season. They are coming after a draw against Auckland in their last outing. They have performed decently in the batting area but need to work on their bowling order.
Otago vs Canterbury Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Canterbury lead the tally by 2-0.
Canterbury Won: 2
Otago Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 3
Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Otago went against Auckland in the last game. Auckland scored 410 runs in the 1st innings. Otago replied with 319 runs. Auckland added 295 runs in the second innings whereas Otago scored another 327 runs in the game but the team ended up in a draw due to lack of time. Thorn Parkes scored 67 runs whereas there were many run contributors in the team in the 1st innings for Otago. Dean Foxtrot smashed 174 runs in the 2nd innings of the game. Travis Muller picked 5 wickets in the game whereas Ben Lockrose managed 3 wickets in the game.
In their last fixture, Canterbury faced Wellington but lost the game by 5 wickets. Canterbury scored 526 runs in the 1st innings of the game. Chad Bowes scored 114 runs whereas Rhys Mariu scored 145 runs. Cole McConchie scored 82 runs in the game. Wellington scored 208 runs in the 1st innings. The problem arises in the second innings where Canterbury scored only 109 runs. Wellington comfortably chased down the target with 5 wickets to spare. Angus McKenzie and Ed Nutall picked 4 wickets each. The team will be excited to enter the next game and earn some points to move up in the points table ladder.
Otago vs Canterbury
First class
Molyneux Park, Alexandra
Otago vs Canterbury Top Batters
Max Chu to be the top batter for Otago
The wicket-keeper batter has shown great skill in the competition and scored 331 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.68. He scored 48 & 28 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Mitchell Hay to be the top batter for Canterbury
Mitchell Hay was one of the top batters in the team last season. He scored 528 runs in 13 innings at an average of 41.38. This season, he has scored 315 runs in 9 innings at an average of 45.00.
Otago vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be the top bowler for Otago
Jacob Duffy picked the most number of wickets last season for Otago. He racked 32 wickets in 15 innings and possessed an incredible economy of 3.21 in the game. This season, he leads the bowling department with 23 wickets in 9 innings. He will be the best bowling pick from Otago.
Zakary Foulkes to be the top bowler for Canterbury
Zakary Foulkes has been fantastic for Canterubury in the competition. He has picked 17 wickets in 10 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.07 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
Canterbury to win the match @ 1.55(Parimatch)
Otago to win the match @ 2.36(Parimatch)
Parimatch