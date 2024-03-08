Otago vs Canterbury Match Prediction OVO 35 % Chance of Winning CKI 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.533 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 18th game of the Plunket Shield 2023, Otago and Canterbury will go head on in a four day game of cricket. The game is going to start from March 8, 2024. It will be played at Molyneux Park, Alexandra and will begin from 3:30 AM IST. Let’s dive into the details of the game before it begins.

Otago vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Otago have failed to tap in their campaign so far. In five games, they are winless and lost three games in the competition. They are placed at the 5th place of the table standings. The team has 27 points in the competition and will look to earn their first win in the competition here. In their next contest against Canterbury, they will have a challenge with their current form.

Canterbury had a fantastic season last year and finished in second place. However, the team did not have much success in this season of the competition. They have a win, two losses and as many draws in the tournament. They are placed 4th in the points table with 44 points. Canterbury may have a chance at a win here. This will make things interesting, making it a thrilling contest between Canterbury and Otago.

Canterbury's chance of winning: 65%

Otago’s chance of winning: 35%

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Otago vs Canterbury Betting Tips

Canterbury to score low before their 1st dismissal

Canterbury did not have much luck in the competition so far. They have won only a single game in the competition. Their opening order revolved around Zakary Foulkes, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Boyle before. Later, Chad Bowes entered the opening position alongside Rhys Mariu in the recent games. Bowes and Mariu average at 23.66 & 76.5 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 0, 17, 8, 11 & 197 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five games. They did not post much impressive scores in the competition except for the last game where both the openers played an impeccable innings. They scored 17 runs before their first dismissal against Otago in their last clash with them. That said, this is a lucrative betting tip from the upcoming fixture.

Otago vs Canterbury Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has had a slight edge at the venue, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

The temperature shall hover between 4 to 22 degree Celsius during the match. There is no prediction of rain on all four days of the game and the skies will remain sunny mostly.

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke

Canterbury Predicted XI

Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Cole McConchie All-rounder Ken McClure Batter Sean Davey Bowler Rhys Mariu Batter Ed Nuttal Bowler Zakary Foulkes Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Chad Bowes Batter Angus McKenzie Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury are coming here from a loss. They lost against Wellington despite putting in their best batting efforts. They need to do better with their bowling.

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Cumming, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Otago Predicted XI

Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Luke Georgeson All-rounder Jacob Cumming All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Thorn Parkes Batter Dean Foxtrot All-rounder Travis Muller Bowler Ben Lockrose Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have failed to win a game this season. They are coming after a draw against Auckland in their last outing. They have performed decently in the batting area but need to work on their bowling order.

Otago vs Canterbury Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Canterbury lead the tally by 2-0.

Canterbury Won: 2

Otago Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Otago vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Otago went against Auckland in the last game. Auckland scored 410 runs in the 1st innings. Otago replied with 319 runs. Auckland added 295 runs in the second innings whereas Otago scored another 327 runs in the game but the team ended up in a draw due to lack of time. Thorn Parkes scored 67 runs whereas there were many run contributors in the team in the 1st innings for Otago. Dean Foxtrot smashed 174 runs in the 2nd innings of the game. Travis Muller picked 5 wickets in the game whereas Ben Lockrose managed 3 wickets in the game.

In their last fixture, Canterbury faced Wellington but lost the game by 5 wickets. Canterbury scored 526 runs in the 1st innings of the game. Chad Bowes scored 114 runs whereas Rhys Mariu scored 145 runs. Cole McConchie scored 82 runs in the game. Wellington scored 208 runs in the 1st innings. The problem arises in the second innings where Canterbury scored only 109 runs. Wellington comfortably chased down the target with 5 wickets to spare. Angus McKenzie and Ed Nutall picked 4 wickets each. The team will be excited to enter the next game and earn some points to move up in the points table ladder.

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Otago vs Canterbury Top Batters

Max Chu to be the top batter for Otago

The wicket-keeper batter has shown great skill in the competition and scored 331 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.68. He scored 48 & 28 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Mitchell Hay to be the top batter for Canterbury

Mitchell Hay was one of the top batters in the team last season. He scored 528 runs in 13 innings at an average of 41.38. This season, he has scored 315 runs in 9 innings at an average of 45.00.

Otago vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be the top bowler for Otago

Jacob Duffy picked the most number of wickets last season for Otago. He racked 32 wickets in 15 innings and possessed an incredible economy of 3.21 in the game. This season, he leads the bowling department with 23 wickets in 9 innings. He will be the best bowling pick from Otago.

Zakary Foulkes to be the top bowler for Canterbury

Zakary Foulkes has been fantastic for Canterubury in the competition. He has picked 17 wickets in 10 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.07 in the tournament. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game as well.