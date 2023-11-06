OVO (Otago) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction OVO 29 % Chance of Winning CST 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago and Central Districts take centre stage in the third round of fixtures of the 2023 World Cup at the University Oval Stadium, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 06 at 3:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

After a disappointing end to the last campaign where Otago finished last on the table, Otago haven’t had a great start to the tournament as they have lost the opening fixture against Northern Knights. After being bowled out for 267 in the first innings, Otago conceded 376 runs. The Otago batsmen failed to show up in the second innings as they were bowled out for 77 and eventually lost the game by an innings and 32 runs. In the last game, Otago managed a draw against Canterbury.

Central Districts kicked off their campaign in some style as they registered a comprehensive victory against Auckland. The defending champions won the game by an innings and 77 runs. In the last game, Central District scored 169 in the first innings and 184 in the second innings as they suffered a humiliating defeat against Wellington. Wellington won the game by 172 runs. As per our calculations, Central Districts are run away favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 29%

Central Districts’s chances of winning - 71%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Otago vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

On paper this fixture looks like an easy outing for Central Districts as they are a far more superior team than Otago and a positive result for Otago would be viewed as one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Even though they struggled to take the lead in the last game against Wellington, Central Districts' 509 runs in the opening game showcased the firepower that they possess. On the other hand, Otago did not even come close to the first innings score of their opponents in the first two games which makes us believe Central Districts would take a commanding first innings lead in the upcoming game.

Luke Georgeson have had a tough start to the campaign which is probably why Otago have failed to have a good opening stand in two games thus far. In four innings, Georgeson has managed to score 17, 6, 2 and 18 averaging 10.7 runs in the tournament. Against a quality bowling attack of Central Districts, we believe Georgeson would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago to win 2.62 Bet on 1xBet Central Districts to win 1.41 Bet on Parimatch Otago to win 2.74 Bet on Dafabet

Otago vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Dunedin has historically been a good wicket to bat on. In the last two matches at the venue, the average first innings score has been 408.5. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we expect clear weather in the first two days. On the third day there is a 40% chance of rain, it's highly unlikely we will lose any overs during the day. Maximum temperature is expected to be 10C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 5C. Temperatures are expected to remain the same for the entire periods

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Luke Georgeson, Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft (c), Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Cumming Batter Dale Phillips Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Thorn Parkes All-rounder Jamal Todd Bowler Ben Lockrose All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago had an underwhelming tournament last year as they ended up sixth on the table. This year once against they haven’t had a great start as in the opening game they got battered by Northern Knights. In the last game, Otago showed some character as they scrapped a draw against Canterbury.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Greg Hay (c), Jack Boyle, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Curtis Heaphy

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Greg Hay Batter Brad Schmulian Batter Tom Bruce Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Doug Bracewell All-rounder Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

The defending champions had a stunning start to the tournament as they overpowered Auckland and beat them by an innings and 77 runs. In the last game, Central Districts batsmen failed to show up as they were comprehensively beaten by Wellington.

Otago vs Central Districts Head to Head

Central Districts have dominated this fixture in the past. Both teams have squared off 68 times in the Plunket Shield and Central Districts have edged Otago 31-13. The last time both teams went head to head was in the 2022-23 campaign, Central Districts won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head:

Otago Win: 13

Central Districts win: 31

Draw/NR: 24

Otago vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Otago

On paper Central Districts are a far more superior outfit than Otago and the last campaign is the proof of that. Last year both sides had a contrasting campaign as on one hand, Central district ended up with five wins in eight games and ended up with 101 points and deserved to win the championship. On the other hand, Otago had a torrid campaign last year and could only register one win in eight games. With one win and three draws, Otago ended up with 53 points and ended up sixth on the table, 48 points off Central Districts. This year, Otago once again have had a tough start to the tournament as they have one loss and one draw in two games thus far. In both games, Otago openers have failed to give a good start as they have managed an opening stand of 16 and 7 in the first innings. On the other hand, Central District registered an opening stand of 82 runs in the first innings in the opening game. Even though Central Districts only managed an opening stand of two runs in the last game, they conceded an opening stand of one run which makes us believe Central Districts would have a better opening stand than Otago in the first innings. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Otago vs Central Districts First class University of Otago Oval, Dunedin Otago Volts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.64 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.4 Bet Now!

Otago vs Central Districts Top Team Batters

Dale Phillips to be Otago’s top batter

Otago batsmen have struggled in the tournament thus far, Dale Phillips is the only batsman who has showcased consistency thus far and has got good starts in all four innings thus far. Phillips scored a brilliant half century in the last game against Canterbury which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Greg Hay to be Central Districts’s top batter

Even though Greg Hay struggled in the last game, Hay showcased his brilliance in the opening game as he smashed 115 runs in the first innings. We believe Hay would have a great tournament and would be a key figure against Otago which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Otago vs Central Districts Top Team Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be Otago’s top bowler

Jacob Duffy has had a solid start to the tournament as he ended up with 3/51 in the first game against Northern Knights. In the second game, Duffy struggled in the first innings but came back strong in the second innings and ended up with 2/70. With six wickets Duffy is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Raymond Toole to be Central Districts’s top bowler

Raymond Toole had a fabulous start to the tournament. In the first game he ended up with 4/33 in the second innings as Central Districts thumped Auckland by an innings and 77 runs. With nine wickets, Toole is the leading wicket taker for Central Districts which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.