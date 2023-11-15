OVO (Otago) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction OVO 55 % Chance of Winning NDS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago and Northern Knights take centre stage in the fourth round of fixtures of the 2023 Plunket Shield at the University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 06 at 3:00 AM IST.

Otago vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Otago had a disappointing end to the last season as they finished fifth on the table, 37 points off Central Districts who eventually won the championship. Things haven’t changed much as once against Otago have had a torrid start to the season. In three games thus far, Otago have lost two and drawn one and are fifth on the table. In the last game, Otago lost a close game against defending champions as Central Districts won the game by 50 runs.

Northern Knights have had a great start to the campaign as they destroyed Otago in the opening game. Northern Knights won the game by an innings and 32 runs. In the second game, they continued their winning momentum as they beat Auckland with nine wickets to spare. In the last game, Northern Knights did not have a great outing but managed to draw the game against Wellington. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago’s chances of winning - 55%

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 45%

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Otago vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Central Districts are much better placed than Otago heading into this fixture. Otago batsmen have struggled to make a mark in this tournament thus far as they are yet to win a single game thus far. Otago have scored 267, 184 and 210 in the first innings averaging 220.33 runs thus far. On the other hand, Northern Knights have scored 376, 295 and 191 averaging 287.33 which makes us believe Northern Knights would take a commanding first innings lead in the upcoming game.

Luke Georgeson have had a tough start to the campaign which is probably why Otago have failed to have a good opening stand in two games thus far. In six innings, Georgeson has managed to score 17, 6, 2, 18, 22 and 16 averaging 13.5 runs in the tournament. Against a quality bowling attack of Northern Knights, we believe Georgeson would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights to win 1.57 Bet on Parimatch Otago to win 2.68 Bet on 1xBet Northern Knights to win 1.58 Bet on Dafabet

Otago vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Dunedin has historically been a good wicket to bat on. In the last three matches at the venue, the average first innings score has been 336.5. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we expect clear weather for most parts. On the second day there is a 70% chance of rain, it's highly likely we will lose some overs during the day. Maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C. Temperatures are expected to remain the same for the entire periods

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Luke Georgeson, Jacob Cumming, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft (c), Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Max Chu (wk), Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Georgeson Batter Jacob Cumming Batter Dale Phillips Batter Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Thorn Parkes All-rounder Jamal Todd Bowler Ben Lockrose All-rounder Jacob Duffy Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago haven’t had a good start to the campaign as they remain winless in the first three games. With two loses and a draw, Otago are fifth on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Sandeep Patel, Joe Carter, Tim Seifert (wk), Kristian Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Katene Clarke, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Ben Pomare, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval Batter Henry Cooper Batter Sandeep Patel Batter Joe Carter Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Kristian Clarke All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Bowler Brett Hampton All-rounder Katene Clarke Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had a dominant start to the tournament as they overpowered Otago and Auckland in the first two games. In the last game, Northern Knight managed a draw against Wellington as they remained at the top of the table, level on points with Wellington.

Otago vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights have had an upper hand in this fixture against Otago in the past. Both teams have squared off 103 times in the Plunket Shield and Northern Knights have edged 37-26. Northern Knights have already beaten Otago once in this tournament.

Head to Head:

Otago Win: 26

Northern Knights win: 37

Draw/NR: 58

Otago vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Northern Knights and Otago have had contrasting seasons thus far and sit on the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of form heading into this game. Northern Knights have had a stunnings start to the campaign as they won the first two games which includes a stunning victory against Otago in the season opener. Even though Otago had a better opening stand in the first innings in the game, they were no match and were second best in all departments. Northern Knights won the game by an innings and 32 runs. On the other hand, Otago has continued their torrid form from the last campaign into this season as they have lost two games and drawn one in the first three fixtures. In six innings, Otago has managed an opening stand of 16, 10, 7, 45, 4,25 averaging 17.83 runs and have conceded 22.4 runs in those fixtures. On the other hand, even though Northern Knights had drew the last game they had a 132 runs opening stand in the game and have already had a fifty run opening stand in the second game which makes us believe Northern Knights would have a better opening partnership than Otago in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters

Dale Phillips to be Otago’s top batter

Dale Phillips has been a stand out performer from Otago this season. In the last game Phillips got out for a duck in the first innings but batted beautifully in the second innings as he scored a brilliant 85 and was the top scorer in the second innings which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Joe Carter to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Joe Carter continued his brilliant start to the campaign as he scored yet another half century in the last game against Wellington as Northern Knight managed a draw. With 210 runs, Carter is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be Otago’s top bowler

We are going to stick with our pick one more time as Jacob Duffy was once again sensational in the last game against Central Districts. Duffy ended up with six wickets in tha last game taking his tally to 12 wickets in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn had an underwhelming performance in the first innings against Wellington but came back strong in the second innings and ended up with 4/53. With 18 wickets, Kuggeleijn is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.