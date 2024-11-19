Otago vs Wellington Match Prediction
OVO
29%
Chance of Winning
WFI
71%
First class
University of Otago Oval
Facts:
- With 686 runs, Dale Phillips was the leading run scorer for Otago in the last campaign.
- With 657 runs, Gareth Severin was the leading run scorer for Wellington in the last campaign.
Otago vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Wellington had a brilliant campaign last season as they dominated the tournament and ended up at the top of the table. Wellington remained unbeaten throughout the campaign. This season they went head to head against Auckland and struggled to make a mark as Auckland won the game by 54 runs.
Otago had an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled to find consistency last term. Otago ended the campaign with one win, in the opening game this season they were beaten by Central Districts. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Otago ’ chances of winning - 29%
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 71%
Otago vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Max Chu was one of the bright sparks for Otago last season as he scored 473 runs. In the opening game against Central Districts he scored 85 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Nick Kelly was one of the most consistent batsmen for Wellington last season as he scored 605 runs. In the opening game he scored 13 and 22 regardless of his performance in the last game. We believe Kelly will score well in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Thorn Parkes, Hunter Kindley, Dale Phillips, Luke Georgeson (c), Leo Carter, Llew Johnson, Max Chu (wk), Jake Gibson, Zac Cumming, Travis Muller, Jarrod McKay, Toby Hart
Predicted Playing XI
|
Thorn Parkes
|
Batter
|
Hunter Kindley
|
Batter
|
Dale Phillips
|
Batter
|
Luke Georgeson
|
All-rounder
|
Max Chu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Leo Carter
|
Batter
|
Llew Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Zac Cumming
|
Bowler
|
Travis Muller
|
Bowler
|
Jarrod McKay
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago struggled last season and once again had an underwhelming start this season as they lost the opening game against Central Districts.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Devon Conway, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Muhammad Abbas, Tom Blundell (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Liam Dudding, James Hartshorn, Nick Greenwood, Callum McLachlan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gareth Severin
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
Batter
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington were brilliant last season but were second best in the opening game against Auckland who won the game by 54 runs.
Otago vs Wellington Head to Head
Wellington has dominated this fixture against Otago 64-37. Last season both sides went head to head and Wellington won the game.
Head to Head
Otago : 37
Wellington: 64
Otago vs Wellington Betting Odds
Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Otago
Wellington and Otago head into this tournament after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Wellington were impressive throughout the campaign as they ended up winning the championship. On the other hand, Otago struggled to make a mark and ended up fifth on the table. Both sides struggled in the opening game this season as Otago were beaten by Central Districts and Wellington got hammered by Auckland in the opening game. Wellington dominated Otago last season as they beat Otago by an innings and 42 runs they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Wellington would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Wellington
First class
University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
Otago vs Wellington Top Batters
Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter
Dale Phillips did not have a great start to the tournament regardless we are going to stick with him as he scored 686 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gareth Severin to be Wellington’ top batter
Gareth Severin did not have a great outing against Auckland in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Wellington as he scored 657 last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Travis Muller to be Otago’ top bowler
Regardless of the result, Travis Muller was sensational in the last game against Central Districts as he bagged four wickets in the game and was the leading wicket taker in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler
Logan van Beek was sensational last season for Wellington and he continued his brilliance in the opening game against Auckland as he bagged five wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Otago to win - 2.67 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win - 1.40 (PariMatch)
Parimatch