Wellington vs Auckland Match Prediction AUCA 41 % Chance of Winning WFI 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington and Auckland take centre stage in the fourth round of fixtures of the 2023 Plunket Shield at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 15 at 3:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Wellington had a disappointing end to the last season as they finished fifth on the table, 37 points off Central Districts. This season Wellington have had a terrific start to the season and after the first three rounds of fixtures, it's fair to say Wellington has been the best team thus far. After two wins in the first two games, Wellington went head to head against Northern Knights who were at the top of the table. Wellington dominated the game from start but failed to convert it into a win as Northern Knights managed to draw the game.

On the other hand, Auckland have had an underwhelming season thus far as they have been second best in all games thus far. Auckland have lost each of the first three games in the tournament and if they aspire to keep their chances alive they cannot afford to drop points in the upcoming game. Looking at the form of both sides, if Auckland are able to beat Wellington it could be viewed as a turning point for them in this campaign. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in this fixture.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 59%

Auckland’s chances of winning - 41%

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Wellington vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Wellington have showcased tremendous prowess as they have registered two 300 plus scores in the first two matches. In the last game once again Wellington batsmen showed tremendous character as they managed to score 270 on a difficult wicket. On the other hand, Auckland has struggled to score well thus far as their highest score in the tournament is 264 in a game that they lost by an innings and 77 runs. We believe Wellington would outscore Auckland in the first innings.

Troy Johnson once again failed to show up in the last game as he has had a torrid campaign thus far. Johnson hasn't looked comfortable at all as so far in this tournament, Johnson has managed to score 14, 7, 2, 14, 5 and 12 averaging 9 runs in the tournament. Against a quality bowling attack of Auckland who have managed to recover well after the opening fixture, we believe Johnson would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington to win 1.65 Bet on Parimatch Auckland to win 2.1 Bet on 1xBet Wellington to win 1.66 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Wellington has historically been a nightmare for batsmen. In the last game at the venue, Auckland was bowled out for 184 in day one but later on the wicket eased out for batting which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of rain we don't expect any disruptions on day one and day two. With 60% chances of heavy downpour and game would be disrupted in the final two days. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C. Temperatures are expected to remain the same for the entire periods

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Troy Johnson, Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson

Predicted Playing XI

Troy Johnson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Gareth Severin Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Peter Younghusband All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington has had a solid start to the season as they won the first two games. In the last game against Northern Knights, Wellington should have closed out the game but had to settle with a draw.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

William O Donnell, Sean Solia, Quinn Sunde, Robert ODonnell (c), George Worker, Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Jamie Gibson, Finn Allen, Ben Lister

Predicted Playing XI

William O Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Quinn Sunde Batter Robert ODonnell Batter Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Worker All-rounder Ryan Harrison Bowler Simon Keene All-rounder Adithya Ashok Bowler Danru Ferns Bowler Jamie Gibson Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have had a torrid start to the campaign as they have three defeats in three games thus far. In the last game Canterbury beat Auckland with eight wickets to spare. With ten points, Auckland are sixth on the table.

Wellington vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have edged Wellington in this fixture. Both sides have gone head to head 140 times in the Plunket Shield, Auckland have a winning record of 50-32. The last time both sides squared off, the game ended in a draw.

Head to Head:

Wellington Win: 32

Auckland win: 50

Draw/NR: 58

Wellington vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Auckland and Wellington head into this game in contrasting forms. On one hand Wellington has had a dominant campaign thus far as they beat Canterbury and Central Districts in the first two games and were unfortunate that the third game ended in a draw. On the other hand, Auckland has had a torrid run this far as they failed to win each of the first three games and are sixth on the table. Even though Auckland have had an underwhelming campaign, the openers have failed well thus far. So far this season, Auckland has managed an opening stand of 34, 22, 15, 38, 7 and 95 averaging 35.16 runs thus far. On the other hand, Wellington who have been great thus far has struggled to get good opening stands in games. In three matches, Wellington has managed an opening stand of 41, 17, 1, 40, 9 and 12 averaging 20 runs so far. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in the last three of the four innings, Wellington has conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Auckland openers would outperform Wellington openers and would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Auckland Top Team Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter

Nick Kelly has been the stand out performer for Wellington so far. In the last game, Kelly continued his brilliant form as he scored yet another half century against Northern Knights. Kelly has already scored three half centuries thus far and with 288 runs is the leading run scorer for Wellington which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia to be Auckland’s top batter

We are going to stick to our guns and go with Sean Solia once again. In the last game Solia failed to score well in the first innings but bounced back in the second innings and scored a brilliant half century taking his tally to two fifties in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

Nathan Smith was sensational in the last game as he ended up with a five wicket haul in the first innings against Northern Knights. Smith has had a phenomenal run thus far, with 19 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Wellington which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’s top bowler

Adithya Ashok has had a great start to the tournament. Even though his individual performance hasn’t transpired in a victory, he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his team. With 14 wickets, Ashok is the leading wicket taker for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.