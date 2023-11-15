Wellington vs Auckland Match Prediction
AUCA
41%
Chance of Winning
WFI
59%
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- With 14 wickets, Adithya Ashok is the leading wicket taker for Auckland in this tournament.
- With 288 runs, Nick Kelly is the leading run scorer for Wellington in the tournament.
Wellington vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Wellington had a disappointing end to the last season as they finished fifth on the table, 37 points off Central Districts. This season Wellington have had a terrific start to the season and after the first three rounds of fixtures, it's fair to say Wellington has been the best team thus far. After two wins in the first two games, Wellington went head to head against Northern Knights who were at the top of the table. Wellington dominated the game from start but failed to convert it into a win as Northern Knights managed to draw the game.
On the other hand, Auckland have had an underwhelming season thus far as they have been second best in all games thus far. Auckland have lost each of the first three games in the tournament and if they aspire to keep their chances alive they cannot afford to drop points in the upcoming game. Looking at the form of both sides, if Auckland are able to beat Wellington it could be viewed as a turning point for them in this campaign. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in this fixture.
- Wellington’s chances of winning - 59%
- Auckland’s chances of winning - 41%
Wellington vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Wellington have showcased tremendous prowess as they have registered two 300 plus scores in the first two matches. In the last game once again Wellington batsmen showed tremendous character as they managed to score 270 on a difficult wicket. On the other hand, Auckland has struggled to score well thus far as their highest score in the tournament is 264 in a game that they lost by an innings and 77 runs. We believe Wellington would outscore Auckland in the first innings.
Troy Johnson once again failed to show up in the last game as he has had a torrid campaign thus far. Johnson hasn't looked comfortable at all as so far in this tournament, Johnson has managed to score 14, 7, 2, 14, 5 and 12 averaging 9 runs in the tournament. Against a quality bowling attack of Auckland who have managed to recover well after the opening fixture, we believe Johnson would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington to win
Auckland to win
Wellington to win
Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Wellington has historically been a nightmare for batsmen. In the last game at the venue, Auckland was bowled out for 184 in day one but later on the wicket eased out for batting which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of rain we don't expect any disruptions on day one and day two. With 60% chances of heavy downpour and game would be disrupted in the final two days. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C. Temperatures are expected to remain the same for the entire periods
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Troy Johnson, Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Troy Johnson
|
Batter
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Gareth Severin
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington has had a solid start to the season as they won the first two games. In the last game against Northern Knights, Wellington should have closed out the game but had to settle with a draw.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
William O Donnell, Sean Solia, Quinn Sunde, Robert ODonnell (c), George Worker, Cam Fletcher (wk), Ryan Harrison, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Jamie Gibson, Finn Allen, Ben Lister
Predicted Playing XI
|
William O Donnell
|
Batter
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Quinn Sunde
|
Batter
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Worker
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Simon Keene
|
All-rounder
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Gibson
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have had a torrid start to the campaign as they have three defeats in three games thus far. In the last game Canterbury beat Auckland with eight wickets to spare. With ten points, Auckland are sixth on the table.
Wellington vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland have edged Wellington in this fixture. Both sides have gone head to head 140 times in the Plunket Shield, Auckland have a winning record of 50-32. The last time both sides squared off, the game ended in a draw.
Head to Head:
Wellington Win: 32
Auckland win: 50
Draw/NR: 58
Wellington vs Auckland Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Auckland and Wellington head into this game in contrasting forms. On one hand Wellington has had a dominant campaign thus far as they beat Canterbury and Central Districts in the first two games and were unfortunate that the third game ended in a draw. On the other hand, Auckland has had a torrid run this far as they failed to win each of the first three games and are sixth on the table. Even though Auckland have had an underwhelming campaign, the openers have failed well thus far. So far this season, Auckland has managed an opening stand of 34, 22, 15, 38, 7 and 95 averaging 35.16 runs thus far. On the other hand, Wellington who have been great thus far has struggled to get good opening stands in games. In three matches, Wellington has managed an opening stand of 41, 17, 1, 40, 9 and 12 averaging 20 runs so far. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in the last three of the four innings, Wellington has conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Auckland openers would outperform Wellington openers and would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Auckland
First class
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Wellington vs Auckland Top Team Batters
Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter
Nick Kelly has been the stand out performer for Wellington so far. In the last game, Kelly continued his brilliant form as he scored yet another half century against Northern Knights. Kelly has already scored three half centuries thus far and with 288 runs is the leading run scorer for Wellington which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sean Solia to be Auckland’s top batter
We are going to stick to our guns and go with Sean Solia once again. In the last game Solia failed to score well in the first innings but bounced back in the second innings and scored a brilliant half century taking his tally to two fifties in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Auckland Top Team Bowlers
Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler
Nathan Smith was sensational in the last game as he ended up with a five wicket haul in the first innings against Northern Knights. Smith has had a phenomenal run thus far, with 19 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Wellington which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Adithya Ashok to be Auckland’s top bowler
Adithya Ashok has had a great start to the tournament. Even though his individual performance hasn’t transpired in a victory, he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his team. With 14 wickets, Ashok is the leading wicket taker for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Wellington to win @ 1.65 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win @ 2.15 (PariMatch)
Parimatch