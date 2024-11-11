Wellington vs Auckland Match Prediction WFI 55 % Chance of Winning AUCA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington take on Auckland in the second game of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 11 at 03:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Wellington were the most dominant team last season as they remained unbeaten last season and deserved to win the championship. Wellington would be hoping for a similar start this season as they won the first two games last term. Both sides went head to head last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Unlike their opponents, Auckland struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as they only won once in the entire campaign and ended up sixth on the table. Auckland would be hoping for a better showing this term. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington ’ chances of winning - 55%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 45%

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Wellington vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Nick Kelly was one of the most consistent batsmen for Wellington last season as he scored 605 runs with an average of 46.53. Even though Kelly has struggled in ODIs prior to this series we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Michael Sclanders has been in brilliant form in the ODIs prior to this tournament. He is the leading run scorer for his side in white ball cricket and we expect him to make an impact in this campaign and to score well in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Muhammad Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Sam Mycock, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Gareth Severin (Wk), Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Liam Dudding, Michael Snedden, Yahya Zeb

Predicted Playing XI

Troy Johnson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Gareth Severin All-rounder Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas Batter Nathan Smith All-rounder Peter Younghusband All-rounder Michael Snedden Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington were brilliant last season as they won the championship. Wellington were unbeaten throughout the campaign.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Bevon Jacobs, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, James Neesham, Jock McKenzie, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Angus Olliver, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

William O'Donnell Batter Sean Solia Batter Finn Allen Batter Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Michael Sclanders Batter Jock McKenzie All-rounder Danru Ferns All-rounder Jordan Sussex Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland struggled last season as they bagged just one win in eight matches and ended up sixth on the table.

Wellington vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have had an upper hand against Wellington in this fixture 63-41. Last season both sides went head to head and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Wellington : 41

Auckland: 63

Wellington vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Auckland and Wellington head into this tournament after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Wellington were sensational throughout the season as they remained unbeaten and had four wins in eight games. Wellington won the championship last season. On the other hand, Auckland struggled to make an impact as they had one win in eight games and ended up sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and the game ended in a draw. Auckland had an opening stand of 209 runs which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Auckland Top Batters

Gareth Severin to be Wellington’ top batter

Gareth Severin had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 657 runs with an average of 46.92 and was the leading run scorer for Wellington last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Solia to be Auckland’ top batter

Sean Solia had a phenomenal campaign last season as he scored 602 runs and was the leading run scorer for Auckland. We expect Solia to continue his form in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler

Liam Dudding played for Central Districts last season and was sensational last season as he was the leading wicket taker for them last term. Dudding has looked great in ODIs prior to this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns has struggled for consistency in ODIs prior to this series. Last year Ferns was sensational as he bagged 23 wickets and was consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.