Wellington vs Auckland Match Prediction
WFI
55%
Chance of Winning
AUCA
45%
First class
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- With 657 runs, Gareth Severin was the leading run scorer for Wellington in the last campaign.
- With 602 runs, Sean Solia was the leading run scorer for Auckland in the last campaign.
Wellington vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Wellington were the most dominant team last season as they remained unbeaten last season and deserved to win the championship. Wellington would be hoping for a similar start this season as they won the first two games last term. Both sides went head to head last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Unlike their opponents, Auckland struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as they only won once in the entire campaign and ended up sixth on the table. Auckland would be hoping for a better showing this term. As per our calculations, Wellington are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Auckland’ chances of winning - 45%
Wellington vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Nick Kelly was one of the most consistent batsmen for Wellington last season as he scored 605 runs with an average of 46.53. Even though Kelly has struggled in ODIs prior to this series we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Michael Sclanders has been in brilliant form in the ODIs prior to this tournament. He is the leading run scorer for his side in white ball cricket and we expect him to make an impact in this campaign and to score well in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last three of the four matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Muhammad Abbas, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Sam Mycock, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Gareth Severin (Wk), Ian McPeake, James Hartshorn, Liam Dudding, Michael Snedden, Yahya Zeb
Predicted Playing XI
|
Troy Johnson
|
Batter
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batter
|
Gareth Severin
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Kelly
|
All-rounder
|
Callum McLachlan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
Batter
|
Nathan Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Snedden
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dudding
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington were brilliant last season as they won the championship. Wellington were unbeaten throughout the campaign.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Bevon Jacobs, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, James Neesham, Jock McKenzie, Sean Solia, Simon Keene, Cam Fletcher (Wk), Quinn Sunde (Wk), Adithya Ashok, Angus Olliver, Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Jordan Sussex, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
William O'Donnell
|
Batter
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Sclanders
|
Batter
|
Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Sussex
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
|
Benjamin Lister
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland struggled last season as they bagged just one win in eight matches and ended up sixth on the table.
Wellington vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland have had an upper hand against Wellington in this fixture 63-41. Last season both sides went head to head and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Wellington : 41
Auckland: 63
Wellington vs Auckland Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Auckland and Wellington head into this tournament after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Wellington were sensational throughout the season as they remained unbeaten and had four wins in eight games. Wellington won the championship last season. On the other hand, Auckland struggled to make an impact as they had one win in eight games and ended up sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and the game ended in a draw. Auckland had an opening stand of 209 runs which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Auckland
First class
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Wellington vs Auckland Top Batters
Gareth Severin to be Wellington’ top batter
Gareth Severin had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 657 runs with an average of 46.92 and was the leading run scorer for Wellington last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sean Solia to be Auckland’ top batter
Sean Solia had a phenomenal campaign last season as he scored 602 runs and was the leading run scorer for Auckland. We expect Solia to continue his form in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Liam Dudding to be Wellington’ top bowler
Liam Dudding played for Central Districts last season and was sensational last season as he was the leading wicket taker for them last term. Dudding has looked great in ODIs prior to this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns has struggled for consistency in ODIs prior to this series. Last year Ferns was sensational as he bagged 23 wickets and was consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington
- Wellington to win - 1.81 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win - 1.93 (PariMatch)
Parimatch