Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction

WFI

39%

Chance of Winning

CKI

61%

Parimatch

1.64
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Melbet

1.72
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.615
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

First class

Basin Reserve

Canterbury and Wellington will clash in the 3rd game of the Plunket Shield 2023. The game is going to be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington and will start from October 20, 2023. It will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • The last clash between the sides last season was won by Canterbury by 138 runs.
  • Canterbury has won all the five clashes against Wellington in the format.

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Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Wellington did not have a pretty season last year and finished at the 5th place of the points table. They lost more than they could win in the tournament and gathered only 64 points in the game. They won two games, lost four and four of their games ended up in a draw. They will have to do better this season to have a chance at the title.

On the other hand, Canterbury is a much better team in terms of their batting and bowling prowess in the format. Canterbury had a fantastic season last year and finished in second place with four wins, three losses and a draw. They had as many points, 101, as the table toppers but were the runners-up due to one less win. They had a talented batting order but their real strength lies with their bowling unit.

Canterbury had a good chance at winning this contest. They have a more experienced squad and will carry their good form from last year into this season of the Plunket Shield.

Wellington's chance of winning: 39%

Canterbury’s chance of winning: 61%

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Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Tips

Wellington to score low before their 1st dismissal

Wellington finished 5th in the points table last season. They had terrible performances in their batting order starting from their opening line-up. Their opening duo involves Rachin Ravindra and Luke Georgeson. They averaged at 37.28 & 15.21 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 19, 45, 2, 26 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five fixtures in the Plunket Shield. They met with Canterbury twice last season and were overwhelmed on both the occasions, considering their spectacular bowling unit. They scored 10 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of those two games respectively. However, Georgeson has switched teams whereas Ravindra will be unavailable due to international duty. The team lacked a solid opening line-up and filling in the gaps this season will be an uncertainty for the team.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Match Winner: Canterbury

1.68
Bet on Parimatch

Match Winner: Wellington

2.2
Bet on Melbet

Match Winner: Canterbury

1.64
Bet on 1xBet

Wellington vs Canterbury Toss Prediction

Basin Reserve in Wellington will be the venue for the opening match of the Plunket Shield 2023-24 season. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 313 runs and it is the same in the second innings as well. We reckon this score would be quite competitive considering the bowling strength of both sides. The skippers will opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

It is a balanced surface at the Basin Reserve where both batters and bowlers will find help from the surface. Bowlers will find some movement with the new ball in the first innings while batters will find it easy to play their strokes as the match progresses on Day 2 and 3.

Wellington Player List

James Hartshorn, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Gareth Severin (Wk), Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Kelly (c)

Batter

Tom Blundell

Batter

Callum MacLachlan

Batter

Jesse Tashkoff

Batter

Muhammad Abbas

All-rounder

Peter Younghusband

Bowler

Iain McPeake

Bowler

Michael Sneddon

Bowler

Gareth Severin

Wicket-keeper

James Hartshorn

Batter

Nathan Smith

Bowler

Wellington Recent Form

This will be the first game of the season for Wellington this season.

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke

Canterbury Predicted XI

Mitchell Hay

Batter

Leo Carter

Batter

Cole McConchie

All-rounder

Henry Shipley

All-rounder

Sean Davey

Bowler

Rhys Mariu

Batter

Ed Nuttal

Bowler

William O’Rourke

Bowler

Fraser Sheat

Bowler

Chad Bowes

Batter

Michael Rippon

All-rounder

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury performed well in the batting and bowling order last season. They will be expected to start on a positive note this season.

Wellington vs Canterbury Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Canterbury has dominated in all those games and lead the tally by 5-0, including the last two games last season.

Wellington Won: 5

Canterbury Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds

In the batting department, Wellington's main run-scorers are expected to be Luke Georgeson, Muhammad Abbas, Tom Blundell, Nick Kelly, and Callum MacLachlan. Last season, Nick Kelly showed promising form, amassing 470 runs in 16 innings at an average of 29.37. Additionally, newcomer Muhammad Abbas was a standout performer, notching 453 runs in 8 innings at an impressive average of 56.62, including a century and three half-centuries. For bowling, Wellington will look to Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, Luke Georgeson, Iain McPeake, and James Hartshorn for crucial breakthroughs.

In contrast, Canterbury's batting will rely on captain Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Hay, Leo Carter, and Rhys Mariu to carry the scoring load. McConchie was last year's top run-scorer with 738 runs in 13 innings, averaging 56.76, featuring two centuries and three half-centuries. Opener Mitchell Hay also displayed consistency with 538 runs in 13 innings at an average of 41.38, including six fifties. The bowling department for Canterbury will seek timely breakthroughs from Sean Davey, Henry Shipley, Ed Nuttall, William O’Rourke, and Fraser Sheat.

Wellington vs Canterbury

First class

Basin Reserve, Wellington

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Wellington Firebirds

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Wellington vs Canterbury Top Batters

Cole McConchie to be the top batter for Canterbury

Cole McConchie was the top scorer from his side in the previous edition of the Plunket Shield. He scored 738 runs in 13 innings at an average of 56.76. He mustered two centuries and three fifties in his campaign last season.

Muhammad Abbas to be the top batter for Wellington

Muhammad Abbas scored 453 runs in 8 innings last year at an average of 56.62. He mustered a century and three fifties last season. He will be the top batting pick in the next game.

Wellington vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Sean Davey to be the top bowler for Canterbury

Sean Davey picked 23 wickets in 8 innings last season with an economy rate of 2.46. He picked 11 wickets in his last meeting with Wellington and will be keen on picking quick wickets in the next game.

Michael Sneddon to be the top bowler for Wellington

Michael Sneddon picked 21 wickets in 13 innings for Wellington last year. He will be the top bowling pick in the team.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Canterbury

The sides last clashed in the previous season where Canterbury won the fixture with a huge margin of 138 runs. Infact, in the last five head-to-head games between Canterbury and Wellington, CTB managed to win all the fixtures comfortably and lead the tally by 5-0. This involves both their meetings last season, giving an edge to Canterbury in the upcoming fixture. Canterbury bowlers are really efficient in picking quick wickets and will be expected to win this affair.

Wellington to win the match @ 2.18(Parimatch)

Canterbury to win the match @ 1.64(Parimatch)

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