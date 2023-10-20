Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction
WFI
39%
Chance of Winning
CKI
61%
First class
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- The last clash between the sides last season was won by Canterbury by 138 runs.
- Canterbury has won all the five clashes against Wellington in the format.
Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Wellington did not have a pretty season last year and finished at the 5th place of the points table. They lost more than they could win in the tournament and gathered only 64 points in the game. They won two games, lost four and four of their games ended up in a draw. They will have to do better this season to have a chance at the title.
On the other hand, Canterbury is a much better team in terms of their batting and bowling prowess in the format. Canterbury had a fantastic season last year and finished in second place with four wins, three losses and a draw. They had as many points, 101, as the table toppers but were the runners-up due to one less win. They had a talented batting order but their real strength lies with their bowling unit.
Canterbury had a good chance at winning this contest. They have a more experienced squad and will carry their good form from last year into this season of the Plunket Shield.
Wellington's chance of winning: 39%
Canterbury’s chance of winning: 61%
Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Tips
Wellington to score low before their 1st dismissal
Wellington finished 5th in the points table last season. They had terrible performances in their batting order starting from their opening line-up. Their opening duo involves Rachin Ravindra and Luke Georgeson. They averaged at 37.28 & 15.21 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 19, 45, 2, 26 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five fixtures in the Plunket Shield. They met with Canterbury twice last season and were overwhelmed on both the occasions, considering their spectacular bowling unit. They scored 10 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of those two games respectively. However, Georgeson has switched teams whereas Ravindra will be unavailable due to international duty. The team lacked a solid opening line-up and filling in the gaps this season will be an uncertainty for the team.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Canterbury
Match Winner: Wellington
Match Winner: Canterbury
Wellington vs Canterbury Toss Prediction
Basin Reserve in Wellington will be the venue for the opening match of the Plunket Shield 2023-24 season. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 313 runs and it is the same in the second innings as well. We reckon this score would be quite competitive considering the bowling strength of both sides. The skippers will opt to bat first here.
Weather Report
It is a balanced surface at the Basin Reserve where both batters and bowlers will find help from the surface. Bowlers will find some movement with the new ball in the first innings while batters will find it easy to play their strokes as the match progresses on Day 2 and 3.
Wellington Player List
James Hartshorn, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Gareth Severin (Wk), Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nick Kelly (c)
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Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Batter
|
Callum MacLachlan
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
Bowler
|
Iain McPeake
|
Bowler
|
Michael Sneddon
|
Bowler
|
Gareth Severin
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Wicket-keeper
|
James Hartshorn
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Batter
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
Wellington Recent Form
This will be the first game of the season for Wellington this season.
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke
Canterbury Predicted XI
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Batter
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Leo Carter
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Shipley
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Davey
|
Bowler
|
Rhys Mariu
|
Batter
|
Ed Nuttal
|
Bowler
|
William O’Rourke
|
Bowler
|
Fraser Sheat
|
Bowler
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Michael Rippon
|
All-rounder
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury performed well in the batting and bowling order last season. They will be expected to start on a positive note this season.
Wellington vs Canterbury Head-to-Head Record
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Canterbury has dominated in all those games and lead the tally by 5-0, including the last two games last season.
Wellington Won: 5
Canterbury Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds
In the batting department, Wellington's main run-scorers are expected to be Luke Georgeson, Muhammad Abbas, Tom Blundell, Nick Kelly, and Callum MacLachlan. Last season, Nick Kelly showed promising form, amassing 470 runs in 16 innings at an average of 29.37. Additionally, newcomer Muhammad Abbas was a standout performer, notching 453 runs in 8 innings at an impressive average of 56.62, including a century and three half-centuries. For bowling, Wellington will look to Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, Luke Georgeson, Iain McPeake, and James Hartshorn for crucial breakthroughs.
In contrast, Canterbury's batting will rely on captain Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Hay, Leo Carter, and Rhys Mariu to carry the scoring load. McConchie was last year's top run-scorer with 738 runs in 13 innings, averaging 56.76, featuring two centuries and three half-centuries. Opener Mitchell Hay also displayed consistency with 538 runs in 13 innings at an average of 41.38, including six fifties. The bowling department for Canterbury will seek timely breakthroughs from Sean Davey, Henry Shipley, Ed Nuttall, William O’Rourke, and Fraser Sheat.
Wellington vs Canterbury
First class
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Batters
Cole McConchie to be the top batter for Canterbury
Cole McConchie was the top scorer from his side in the previous edition of the Plunket Shield. He scored 738 runs in 13 innings at an average of 56.76. He mustered two centuries and three fifties in his campaign last season.
Muhammad Abbas to be the top batter for Wellington
Muhammad Abbas scored 453 runs in 8 innings last year at an average of 56.62. He mustered a century and three fifties last season. He will be the top batting pick in the next game.
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Sean Davey to be the top bowler for Canterbury
Sean Davey picked 23 wickets in 8 innings last season with an economy rate of 2.46. He picked 11 wickets in his last meeting with Wellington and will be keen on picking quick wickets in the next game.
Michael Sneddon to be the top bowler for Wellington
Michael Sneddon picked 21 wickets in 13 innings for Wellington last year. He will be the top bowling pick in the team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
Wellington to win the match @ 2.18(Parimatch)
Canterbury to win the match @ 1.64(Parimatch)
Parimatch