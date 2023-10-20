Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction WFI 39 % Chance of Winning CKI 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Canterbury and Wellington will clash in the 3rd game of the Plunket Shield 2023. The game is going to be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington and will start from October 20, 2023. It will begin from 3:30 AM IST.

Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Wellington did not have a pretty season last year and finished at the 5th place of the points table. They lost more than they could win in the tournament and gathered only 64 points in the game. They won two games, lost four and four of their games ended up in a draw. They will have to do better this season to have a chance at the title.

On the other hand, Canterbury is a much better team in terms of their batting and bowling prowess in the format. Canterbury had a fantastic season last year and finished in second place with four wins, three losses and a draw. They had as many points, 101, as the table toppers but were the runners-up due to one less win. They had a talented batting order but their real strength lies with their bowling unit.

Canterbury had a good chance at winning this contest. They have a more experienced squad and will carry their good form from last year into this season of the Plunket Shield.

Wellington's chance of winning: 39%

Canterbury’s chance of winning: 61%

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Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Tips

Wellington to score low before their 1st dismissal

Wellington finished 5th in the points table last season. They had terrible performances in their batting order starting from their opening line-up. Their opening duo involves Rachin Ravindra and Luke Georgeson. They averaged at 37.28 & 15.21 respectively in the competition. They posted the scores of 19, 45, 2, 26 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last five fixtures in the Plunket Shield. They met with Canterbury twice last season and were overwhelmed on both the occasions, considering their spectacular bowling unit. They scored 10 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of those two games respectively. However, Georgeson has switched teams whereas Ravindra will be unavailable due to international duty. The team lacked a solid opening line-up and filling in the gaps this season will be an uncertainty for the team.

Wellington vs Canterbury Toss Prediction

Basin Reserve in Wellington will be the venue for the opening match of the Plunket Shield 2023-24 season. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 313 runs and it is the same in the second innings as well. We reckon this score would be quite competitive considering the bowling strength of both sides. The skippers will opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

It is a balanced surface at the Basin Reserve where both batters and bowlers will find help from the surface. Bowlers will find some movement with the new ball in the first innings while batters will find it easy to play their strokes as the match progresses on Day 2 and 3.

Wellington Player List

James Hartshorn, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Gareth Severin (Wk), Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Kelly (c) Batter Tom Blundell Batter Callum MacLachlan Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler Iain McPeake Bowler Michael Sneddon Bowler Gareth Severin Wicket-keeper James Hartshorn Batter Nathan Smith Bowler

Wellington Recent Form

This will be the first game of the season for Wellington this season.

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay, Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke

Canterbury Predicted XI

Mitchell Hay Batter Leo Carter Batter Cole McConchie All-rounder Henry Shipley All-rounder Sean Davey Bowler Rhys Mariu Batter Ed Nuttal Bowler William O’Rourke Bowler Fraser Sheat Bowler Chad Bowes Batter Michael Rippon All-rounder

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury performed well in the batting and bowling order last season. They will be expected to start on a positive note this season.

Wellington vs Canterbury Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Canterbury has dominated in all those games and lead the tally by 5-0, including the last two games last season.

Wellington Won: 5

Canterbury Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds

In the batting department, Wellington's main run-scorers are expected to be Luke Georgeson, Muhammad Abbas, Tom Blundell, Nick Kelly, and Callum MacLachlan. Last season, Nick Kelly showed promising form, amassing 470 runs in 16 innings at an average of 29.37. Additionally, newcomer Muhammad Abbas was a standout performer, notching 453 runs in 8 innings at an impressive average of 56.62, including a century and three half-centuries. For bowling, Wellington will look to Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, Luke Georgeson, Iain McPeake, and James Hartshorn for crucial breakthroughs.

In contrast, Canterbury's batting will rely on captain Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Hay, Leo Carter, and Rhys Mariu to carry the scoring load. McConchie was last year's top run-scorer with 738 runs in 13 innings, averaging 56.76, featuring two centuries and three half-centuries. Opener Mitchell Hay also displayed consistency with 538 runs in 13 innings at an average of 41.38, including six fifties. The bowling department for Canterbury will seek timely breakthroughs from Sean Davey, Henry Shipley, Ed Nuttall, William O’Rourke, and Fraser Sheat.

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Wellington vs Canterbury Top Batters

Cole McConchie to be the top batter for Canterbury

Cole McConchie was the top scorer from his side in the previous edition of the Plunket Shield. He scored 738 runs in 13 innings at an average of 56.76. He mustered two centuries and three fifties in his campaign last season.

Muhammad Abbas to be the top batter for Wellington

Muhammad Abbas scored 453 runs in 8 innings last year at an average of 56.62. He mustered a century and three fifties last season. He will be the top batting pick in the next game.

Wellington vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Sean Davey to be the top bowler for Canterbury

Sean Davey picked 23 wickets in 8 innings last season with an economy rate of 2.46. He picked 11 wickets in his last meeting with Wellington and will be keen on picking quick wickets in the next game.

Michael Sneddon to be the top bowler for Wellington

Michael Sneddon picked 21 wickets in 13 innings for Wellington last year. He will be the top bowling pick in the team.