WFI (Wellington) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction WFI 55 % Chance of Winning NDS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.833 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Wellington and Northern Knights take centre stage in the third round of fixtures of the 2023 World Cup at the Basin Reserve Stadium, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 06 at 3:00 AM IST.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Wellington had a disappointing end to the last season as they finished fifth on the table, 37 points off Central Districts who eventually won the championship. This year Wellington have had a positive start to the season as they have registered two wins in the first two games. In the opening game, Wellington batsmen did all the damage in the first innings as they scored 325 runs and eventually won the game by 29 runs. In the last game, Wellington beat the defending champions by 172 runs.

Much like their opponents, Northern Knights have had a good start to the campaign as they have taken maximum points in the first two games. In the opening game, Northern Knights destroyed Otago as Otago was bowled out for 77 in the second innings and eventually won the game by an innings and 32 runs. In the last game, they registered a comprehensive victory against Auckland as Northern Knights won the game with nine wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington’s chances of winning - 55%

Northern Knights’s chances of winning - 45%

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Wellington vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Wellington have showcased tremendous prowess as they have registered two 300 plus scores in four innings. It would be hard for teams to negate the new ball as temperatures are expected to be low. We believe the home side is better accustomed to negating the balls hence are a far better pick to have a lead in the upcoming game. We believe Wellington would score more than Northern Knights in the upcoming fixture.

Troy Johnson has had a tough start to the campaign as in four innings Johnson hasn't looked comfortable at all. In four innings, Johnson has managed to score 14, 7, 2 and 14 averaging 9.2 runs in the tournament. Against a quality bowling attack of Northern Knights, we believe Johnson would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights to win 1.833 Bet on 1xBet Wellington to win 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights to win 1.90 Bet on Dafabet

Wellington vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Wellington has historically been a nightmare for batsmen. In the last three matches at the venue, the average first innings score has been 181. In two of the three games at the venue, the team bowling first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions on day one, we expect weather to impact the proceedings on day one. Apart from early disruptions, we expect clear weather for the rest of the days. Maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C. Temperatures are expected to remain the same for the entire periods

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Troy Johnson, Nick Greenwood, Gareth Severin, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Callum McLachlan (wk), Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson

Predicted Playing XI

Troy Johnson Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Gareth Severin Batter Nick Kelly All-rounder Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Nathan Smith Bowler Peter Younghusband All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington had an underwhelming tournament last year as they ended up fifth on the table. This year they have had a positive start to the campaign as they have beaten Canterbury and Central Districts in the first two games and are second on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval (c), Sandeep Patel, Joe Carter, Tim Seifert (wk), Kristian Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Katene Clarke, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Ben Pomare, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Jeet Raval Batter Henry Cooper Batter Sandeep Patel Batter Joe Carter Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Kristian Clarke All-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn Bowler Brett Hampton All-rounder Katene Clarke Bowler Zak Gibson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had a dominant start to the tournament as they overpowered Otago and beat them by an innings and 32 runs. In the last game, Auckland had no answers to the Northern Knight bowling attack as Northern Knights won the game with nine wickets to spare.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Wellington have dominated this fixture in the past. Both teams have squared off 72 times in the Plunket Shield and Wellington have edged Northern Knights 40-13. The last time both teams went head to head was in the 2022-23 campaign, Wellington won the game with one wicket to spare.

Head to Head:

Wellington Win: 40

Northern Knights win: 13

Draw/NR: 19

Wellington vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Northern Knights and Wellington head into this contest after taking maximum points in the first two games. Both teams would be hoping for a better outcome this season as Northern Knights and Wellington were out of contention for the championship last year. Northern Knights ended up with 82 points and was far more competitive than Wellington last year as they finished third. On the other hand, Wellington had an underwhelming campaign last year as with 64 points, they finished fifth on the table. Looking at the weather, this game would be tough for batsmen as the wickets are all juiced up and with low temperatures this could be a graveyard for the batsmen especially at the start when opening batsmen would have to deal with the new ball. Wellington opening batsmen have had a far better showing thus far as they have an opening stand of 41, 17, 1 and 40 thus far. On the other hand Northern Knights have managed an opening stand of 8, 56 and 27. Considering the fact Wellington are playing at home, we believe they are better equipped to tackle the conditions which makes us believe Wellington would have a better opening stand than Northern Knights.

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Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Team Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’s top batter

Wellington batsmen have done well in this tournament thus far, Nick Kelly has been one of the key reasons for two wins in two games thus far. Kelly has managed to score 52, 0, 43 and 98 and with 193 runs is the leading run scorer for Wellington which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter to be Northern Knights’s top batter

Joe Carter has had a phenomenal start to the campaign, in two innings, Carter has managed two half centuries and has been one of the key figures for Northern Knights thus far. With the scores of 94 and 58, Carter has been in the forefront of both victories for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Team Bowlers

Nathan Smith to be Wellington’s top bowler

Nathan Smith has had a solid start to the tournament as has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Wellington thus far. In four innings Smith has ended up with 3/30, 3/39, 4/34 and 3/55 and with 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Wellington which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Scott Kuggeleijn to be Northern Knights’s top bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn had a fabulous start to the tournament. In the opening fixture, Kuggeleijn ended up with 6/60 and 3/24 as Northern Knight beat Otago by an innings and 32 runs. With 14 wickets, Kuggeleijn is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.