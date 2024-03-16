Wellington vs Otago Match Prediction WFI 55 % Chance of Winning OVO 45 % Bet Now! In the 20th game of the Plunket Shield 2023, Otago and Wellington will go head on in a four day game of cricket. The game is going to start from March 16, 2024. It will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington and will begin from 3:30 AM IST. Let’s dive into the details of the game before it begins.

Wellington vs Otago Chance of Winning

Wellington are having a dream campaign in the competition. With their strong team, the team has refused to lose this season and are placed at the second place with an unbeatable streak so far. They have three wins while three of their games ended up in a draw. The team has 67 points and will be going to continue the same coming into the next game of the tournament.

Otago managed to post their first victory of the competition. They have a win, three losses and faced two draws in six games of the tournament. With their last win against Canterbury, Otago will be more confident than before and will look to seal the chances in their favour. They are currently placed 5th in the points table with 43 points.

Wellington's chance of winning: 55%

Otago’s chance of winning: 45%

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Wellington vs Otago Betting Tips

Wellington to score low before 1st dismissal

Wellington are having a great season in the competition. They have a fantastic line-up of batters in the team. Their openers Troy Johnson and Nick Greenwood started the team’s innings in the beginning of the competition. Johnson was replaced by Tim Robinson who does not look in a good form this season. Nick Greenwood and Tim Robinson average at 30.9 & 17.85 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 41, 1, 9, 76, 4 & 5 runs before 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of their outings. Robinson has been going out pretty cheaply in the last four games. That said, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Wellington vs Otago Toss Prediction

Wellington will have good pace and carry and we expect the batters to have an upper hand on this surface once the ball loses the shine. We expect the average scores to be around 270-280 runs in this match. Both teams will look to bat first here as the pitch might spice up as the match progresses.

Weather Report

The temperature shall hover between 12 to 18 degree Celsius during the match. There is no prediction of rain on all four days of the game and the skies will remain cloudy mostly.

Wellington Player List

James Hartshorn, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Arslan Abbas, Rachin Ravindra, Callum McLachlan (Wk), Gareth Severin (Wk), Ben Sears, Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Kelly (c) Batter Nick Greenwood Batter Callum MacLachlan Wicket-keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler Michael Sneddon Bowler Gareth Severin Wicket-keeper James Hartshorn Batter Nathan Smith Bowler

Wellington Recent Form

Wellington displayed immense potential in their batting and bowling line-up and will be looking to replicate the same performance. They are coming after a draw in the last game. Their batters will come in harder in this game in order to reclaim 1st place in the standings.

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Ollie White, Thorn Parkes, Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Cumming, Luke Georgeson, Max Chu (Wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Otago Predicted XI

Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Luke Georgeson All-rounder Jacob Cumming All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Thorn Parkes Batter Dean Foxtrot All-rounder Travis Muller Bowler Ben Lockrose Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have won their first game of the season. They are coming after a win against Canterbury by 9 wickets. They have a strong bowling order but lack majorly in their batting department.

Wellington vs Otago Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Wellington Won: 2

Otago Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Wellington vs Otago Betting Odds

Otago went against Canterbury in the last game. Canterbury were pushed into a difficult position by Otago bowlers who bundled out CTB batters at 144 & 180 runs in the two innings. Otago responded with 188 runs in the 1st innings and managed to chase the target in the end with 138/1 in the later innings. Otago won the game by 9 wickets. Dale Phillips scored 40 & 70* runs in the game. Jacob Duffy picked 7 wickets. However, Luke Georgeson shined in both the departments with 6 wickets and scoring 45 runs in the game.

In their last fixture, Wellington faced Central Districts. WEL scored 295 runs in the 1st innings. Central Districts had a long innings with the score of 572 runs in the 1st innings. Wellington replied with 290 runs while losing 9 wickets in the second innings. There were many notable batting performances in the first innings where Nick Greenwood (54), Callum McLachlan (51) & Muhammad Abbas (46) batted well. Peter Younghusband, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek and Ian McPeake picked 2 wickets each in the game. With their current form, they can take on Otago comfortably in order to win the next game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Batters

Dale Phillips to be the top batter for Otago

Dale Phillips is in exceptional form. He has scored 411 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.36. He scored 40 & 70* runs in the last game and will go in as the best batting prospect from Otago in the next game.

Nick Kelly to be the top batter for Wellington

Nick Kelly is a fantastic batter and will lead his team with his bat. He scored 550 runs in 11 innings at an average of 50.00. He has scored a century and four fifties in his campaign. He missed the mark in the last game and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Wellington vs Otago Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be the top bowler for Otago

Jacob Duffy picked the most number of wickets last season for Otago. This season, he leads the bowling department with 29 wickets in 11 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.76. He will be the best bowling pick from Otago.

Peter Younghusband to be the top bowler for Wellington

Peter Younghusband has proved to be a major bowling asset for Wellington in the current competition. He has picked 19 wickets in 10 games with an average of 31.1. He maintains an economy rate of 3.32 in the tournament. He will go in as the best bowler from Wellington in the next game.