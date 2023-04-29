CEN (Central Sparks) vs NOR (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction CEN 43 % Chance of Winning NOR 57 % Bet Now! Central Sparks would be hoping to get their season on track after a loss in the opener but face a stern challenge in the form of Northern Diamonds at the County Ground in Worcester on April 29, with the encounter scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST. The Diamonds romped their way to a victory to start off their campaign and have in sight the potential to register back-to-back wins.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

Central Sparks proved to be no match for the rebranded The Blaze in their first match of the season as they succumbed to a 59-run defeat. Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, remained as strong as ever, rampaging their way to a brilliant 105-run triumph over Western Storm in a thoroughly one-sided encounter. Considering the performance they put up to begin their campaign, one can only imagine what heights they’ll scale next, with the match against Central Sparks the first opportunity to witness a glimpse of the same.

Central Sparks’ chances of winning @ 43%

Northern Diamonds’ chances of winning @ 57%

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Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Since coming into being in 2020, Central Sparks have taken on Northern Diamonds on five occasions in 50-over encounters, managing just two wins while falling to three defeats. This included the two latest meetings between the sides as well, where the Diamonds had triumphed by huge margins of six and five wickets respectively, having a 103 and 64 balls to spare respectively on the two occasions. Last season, the Sparks had been belt to a paltry 214/6 by their rivals, a target they conceded in under 40 overs of the second innings.

Diamonds have largely been buoyed by the performances of their star-batter Lauren Winfield-Hill and Holie Armitage while Katie Levick has borne the brunt of the wicket-taking responsibilities. Much to the side’s relief, both Lauren and Levick got off to great starts in the opener, the former starring with a 79-ball 75 while the latter scalped four wickets in her eight overs to cripple the Western Storm batting lineup. In contrast, the Sparks’ captain Evelyn Jones looks to be out of form compared to her previous outstanding returns while spearhead English international Issy Wong went wicketless against The Blaze.

Last season, the Diamonds had finished top of the table at the end of the round-robin stage, going undefeated throughout their campaign. The team managed an astounding six victories in seven games alongwith a no result before clinching the trophy in the final. Their upcoming opponents, however, managed just a fifth-place finish in 2022 as they tallied only two wins throughout the year in the longer white-ball format of the game.

Even Central Sparks’ lowest score in the tournament’s history came against the Diamonds as they succumbed to 144 in a 2020 fixture, further highlighting the absolute advantage Northern hold over their rivals. Thus, all things considered, Northern Diamonds are by far the favourites for the upcoming encounter, as reflected in their odds as well of 1.75 compared to Sparks’ 2.06.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Match Toss Prediction

In the 52 domestic T20s that have taken place at Worcester, 30 have been won by the team chasing as compared to just 21 triumphs for the side batting first. The same trend holds true for ODIs as well, with all three fixtures of the kind at the venue ending in the the favour of the side fielding first. Thus, by the look of things, the skipper winning the coin flip on Saturday must bowl first to have the best shot at victory.

Weather Report

There are little chances of the encounter going through if the weather forecast comes true, withWorldweatheronlinereporting 100% chances of rain at the start of the encounter followed by constant showers throughout the rest of the day albeit with varying probabilities. Other than taht, the temperature is expected to hover around 16°C to 17°C mark throughout, alongside heavy cloud cover and negligible winds.

Central Sparks News & Player List

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad:Eve Jones (C), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Chloe Brewer, Erin Burns, Ami Campbell, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Abbey Freeborn, Katie George, Amy Jones, Anisha Patel, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (C) All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Chloe Brewer All-rounder Abbey Freeborn Batter Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Katie George Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Central Sparks Team Form

Central Sparks won two and lost four games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022 before starting off the new season with a 59-run loss against The Blaze.

Northern Diamonds News & Player List

Northern Diamonds Player List

Northern Diamonds squad:Grace Hall, Leah Dobson, Rachel Slater, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Emma Marlow, Hollie Armitage, Jessica Woolston, Lizzie Scott, Bess Heath, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Phoebe Turner, Yvonne Graves

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Phoebe Turner Batter Bess Heath Batter Chloe Tyron All-rounder Abigail Glen All-rounder Lizzie Scott Bowler Emma Marlow Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler

Northern Diamonds Team Form

Northern Diamonds are the reigning RHFT champions, having won seven of their eight games in 2022 alongside a no result and started off the new campaign with another dominant victory over Western Storm by 105 runs.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Head to Head

Central Sparks have played Northern Diamonds five times in the 50-over format of the game, winning on two occasions and enduring three losses.

One Days played - 5

Central Sparks win(s) - 2

Northern Diamonds win(s) - 3

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds to hit more fours than Central Sparks

Last season, Central Sparks had managed 112 boundaries in six RHFT fixtures, averaging nearly 19 boundaries per game. Northern Diamonds, on the other hand, managed to hit the ball to the ropes a stunning 154 times, averaging an astounding 22 fours per fixture. The two team began the new season in the same fashion as well, with Sparks only managing 17 fours in their opener while the Diamonds struck a remarkable 31 boundaries. When the two sides faced off last season, Sparks had tallied a paltry 12 boundaries before conceding 20 fours from the willows of the Diamonds’ batters. Thus, Northern Diamonds are clearly the more attacking side of the two and are the favourites to dispatch more fours on Saturday.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Batters

Evelyn Jones to be Central Sparks’ top batter

In a disappointing team performance in the tournament opener where Central Sparks folded out for 153, skipper Evelyn Jones was the sole batter that showed some grit with a marathon 63-ball 27 even as her teammates fell like dominoes around her. The opener was on song in the previous edition of the tournament as well, tallying 214 runs at an average of 35.67, a year after having managed 244 runs in RHFT 2021. The last time the Sparks played the Diamonds in the 50-over league, Jones had emerged as the star batter with a marvellous knock of 91, lacing her knock with just five boundaries in another fighting display. The 30-year-old is simply the best batter in the top-order for the Central Sparks and seems bound to lead her team from the front again in Worcester.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’ top batter

For all the unrealized potential on the international stage, Lauren Winfield-Hill continues to dominate the domestic circuit with runs galore. The batter ended the 2022 edition as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 470 runs from seven innings at a stunning average of 78.33. Lauren kicked off the new season on the same note with a match-winning knock of 75 runs off 79 balls, ourscoring all her teammates. The 32-year-old was in outstanding form in the Fairbreak Invitational T20 as well earlier this month, racking up 213 runs across seven matches at an average of 42.60. Having an ODI century to her name, Hill has time and agail surpassed expectations in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the stage looks set for her to outdo all other players on the field once again on Saturday.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Top Team Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be Central Sparks’ top bowler

A right-arm pacer gunning for a spot in the national team, Emily Arlott has been making waves in domestic competitions in the past couple of years. She ended last year’s Hundred as the third highest wicket taker with 9 in six games at an excellent average of 11.11. The 25-year-old kicked off the RHFT 2023 in the same vein, scalping a team-high three wickets against The Blaze albeit in a losing cause. Arlott has managed at least a wicket in nine of her last 10 outings, her total tally in the period reading 18 dismissals at a brilliant average of 13.06. Thus, all the evidence points to Emily Arlott leading the wicket-taking chart for her team once again when they take the field in Worcester.

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’ top bowler

Another contender for the national team, Katie Levick has hit a purple patch since turning 30 a couple of years ago. In last year’s RHFT, the legspinner scalped eight wickets in just three games at an excellent average of 15. She started off the new season even better, managing a four-wicket haul against the Western Storm while conceding just 36 runs in a match-winning performance. Levick is by far her team’s highest wicket taker across the three seasons that have taken place of the tournament so far, tallying an astounding 35 wickets in just 22 games. Thus, expect Katie Levick to breathe fire once again against Central Sparks on Saturday.