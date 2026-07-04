Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Predictions and Tips 2024

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy competition, officially known as the Women's County Championship, is the premier domestic women's cricket competition in England and Wales. This 50-over cricket tournament is organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and is played by eight regional teams. The upcoming fifth season starts April 20, 2024 is expected to be epic and spectacular and the matches are going to be interesting to bet on. On our best prediction website Sportscafe, we have posted a detailed Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy schedule and also added many useful tips for each match. These predictions from the best experts in the field will help you choose the most promising outcome and get the most out of your bets in the coming weeks of the competition!

Today`s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Predictions

To be aware of all upcoming events and to plan your bets in advance, we have prepared a table with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy matches scheduled for today. Get expert predictions for any of them and place a profitable bet at your bookmaker.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Get accurate Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy predictions and also find out the detailed schedule of all the matches scheduled for this season. There are 8 teams in the competition and you will have dozens of matches to place a bet on. Find out the dates of these events as well as the names of the opposing teams.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Teams List and Captains

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024 will feature 59 matches between 6 teams. The teams are made up of professional and amateur players, giving both young talent and experienced players the opportunity to showcase their skills. Knowing the lineups of the most important players and the style of the team captain is an advantage to make informed betting decisions. Check out the detailed lineups of the current Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy teams to pick your favorite:

Central Sparks

Captain: Eve Jones;

Key Acquisition: Ami Campbell;

Key Players: Chloe Brewer, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Emily Arlott, Abbey Freeborn, Anisha Patel, Georgia Davis and others;

Prediction: place in the championship 2024, according to the cricket experts.

Northern Diamonds

Captain: Hollie Armitage;

Key Acquisition: Leah Dobson;

Key Players: Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Emma Marlow, Erin Burns, Jessica Woolston, Bess Heath, Lauren Winfield, Abigail Glen and others;

Prediction: place in the championship 2024, according to the cricket experts.

South East Stars

Captain: Bryony Smith;

Key Acquisition: Jemima Spence;

Key Players: Aylish Cranstone, Chloe Hill, Emma Jones, Kira Chathli, Kirstie White, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse and others;

Prediction: place in the championship 2024, according to the cricket experts.

Southern Vipers

Captain: Georgia Adams;

Key Acquisition: Danni Wyatt;

Key Players:

Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Finty Trussler, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean and others;

Prediction: place in the championship 2024, according to the cricket experts.

Sunrisers

Captain: Grace Scrivens;

Key Acquisition: Cordelia Griffith;

Key Players: Alice Macleod, Flo Miller, Katherine Speed, Dane Van Niekerk, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle and others;

Prediction: place in the championship 2024, according to the cricket experts.

The Blaze

Captain: Kirstie Gordon;

Key Acquisition: Nadine de Klerk;

Key Players: Georgie Boyce, Bethany Harmer, Marie Kelly, Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Sarah Bryce, Michaela Kirk and others;

Prediction: place in the championship 2024, according to the cricket experts.

Thunder

Captain: Eleanor Threlkeld;

Key Acquisition: Naomi Dattani;

Key Players: Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Shachi Pai, Emma Lamb, Olivia Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Clarke, Seren Smale, Fi Morris and others;

Prediction: place in the championship 2024, according to the cricket experts.

Western Storm

Captain: Sophie Luff;

Key Acquisition: Heather Knight;

Key Players: Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Danielle Gibso, Izzy Patel, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas and others;

Prediction: place in the championship 2024, according to the cricket experts.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Brief 2024

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy was introduced in 2020, filling the void left by the discontinuation of the Women's County Championship. The tournament is named in honor of Rachael Heyhoe Flint, a pioneer and trailblazer of women's cricket in England. The upcoming fifth season kicks off on April 20 with eight teams. Play is in a double round-robin group stage, followed by an elimination round.

We have highlighted the key points of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024 in the table below:

Full Name of Championship Rachael Heyhoe Flint Troph Host Country England and Wales Administrator England and Wales Cricket Board Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Chairman ESB Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Schedule 2024 20 April 2024 – 21 September 2024 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024 Start Date April 20, 2024 Cricket format 50-over cricket Tournament format Double round-robin and knock-out finals Team Central Sparks, Northern Diamonds, South East Stars, Southern Vipers, Sunrisers, The Blaze, Thunder, Western Storm Matches 59 Last Champion Southern Vipers Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024 Match Venues Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham; Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street; County Ground, Beckenham; Sophia Gardens, Cardiff and others

Free Tips and Predictions for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Matches

The SportsCafe website offers information for predictions bet, as well as many free recommendations for determining the winner of each individual match. To increase your probability of success in betting on Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy matches, follow a few tips below:

Statistics and Data of Previous Matches and Team Meetings

It is important to spend time analyzing the statistics of all teams to find out what form individual teams and players are in, what results they show in recent meetings and head-to-head encounters. You should pay attention not only to the direct result, but also to the score difference, as well as the players who most often hit the opponent's goalposts. The more detailed and thoroughly studied statistics, the higher the chances of correctly predicting the outcome.

Analysis of Input Data for the Current Season

To have a better understanding of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, it is important to know the basic details of the current season. Prepared by our professional analysts, the summary from this review contains information on match schedules, team lineups, and ready-made expert predictions for the upcoming bouts. Key and detailed information will help you in making betting predictions.

Analysis of Weather Conditions and the Playing Field

Cricket matches are played outdoors, so you need to consider all possible factors, including weather conditions and the condition of the playing field. These factors may seem unimportant at first, but in practice they can have a big impact on the outcome. For example, if the weather forecast promises strong winds on the day of the match, this will create additional difficulties for the favorite.

Using Mathematical and Statistical Analysis

In cricket betting, statistical analysis can help a lot. Using maths, you will be able to calculate the approximate percentage of any outcome in order to bet more confidently. The methods of mathematical and statistical analysis are based on the study of various data including standings, previous results of players/teams, existing predictions and other information. All predictions that you will find on our site are made with statistics and using mathematical analysis.

Using the Data of Prediction Odds

Learn how to predict cricket matches using odds so you can use this information in every bet you place. Bookmakers determine the probability of different odds in different ways and these figures can vary significantly. The greater the difference in cricket betting odds, the more uncertain the outcome of the match should be, and vice versa. With this knowledge, your online predictions will win more often and you can make the game more efficient.

Using Software for Prediction

There are many programs and software created specifically for betting enthusiasts. They analyze pre-match statistics and use analytics to predict the correct score or the probability of success of a particular outcome. Such programs have an extensive database that is updated online as the competition progresses. Both experienced and novice bettors can use this tool as an additional source of information to analyze potential bets.

Use Comparison of Data From Different Expert Sources

To ensure the accuracy of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy predictions and make the best choice, we recommend comparing data from different expert sources. One of the reliable sites you can rely on is Sportscafe. Here we have collected recommendations and predictions of the best experts, which are freely available for any user.

Using Machine Learning

Another effective tool in cricket betting is machine learning. Such software is more advanced and it can be trained by making adjustments to the algorithms of calculations. That is, the program is able to learn from its own mistakes and take them into account in future prematch and live predictions.

Use Variable Bets

While betting on the match winner is the safest bet, there are many other options that will allow you to reap more rewards at relatively low risk:

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Match Winner;

The LIST Winner;

Runs In Innings;

The Highest Opening Partnership;

Top Batsman;

Best Bowler or Top Wicket Taker;

The Individual and Team Player Formation.

Use these and other outcomes in both single and express bets to maximize the potential profit.

Other Championships for Which Predicates Can Be Used and That May Interest You

Cricket betting enthusiasts are looking forward to the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. But apart from it, there are many other cricket tournaments of various sizes taking place in different parts of the world. So that you can place bets during the active match season, we try to cover and give the best predictions for all popular tournaments. Among them:

IPL;

BBL;

T20;

International;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

LPL;

Bangladesh Premier League;

T10;

ODI;

TEST;

WTC;

SA20;

Super Smash;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

CSA;

The Ford Trophy;

League Two;

LIST A;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

Asia Cup;

West Indies Tour of India.

Choose the championship you are interested in, find a suitable prediction from the best experts on our platform and don't miss the opportunity to place a profitable bet.

FAQ

To provide you with complete information about the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024, we've answered some burning questions from bettors so you can learn even more about the tournament.

Is It Possible to Predict the Winner of a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy?

Yes, making an accurate prediction on the winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy is possible, but you should always consider the risks. Even a bet that you think is as safe as possible can lose.

Who Will Win the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024?

You can try to calculate the likely winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy yourself using our guide. Take a chance and place a successful bet.

How to Determine the Winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Using a Prediction?

To determine the winner you can use online predictions from our experts, or analyze the future event yourself. To do this, you need to take into account many factors, starting with weather conditions and ending with the history of personal confrontations between the teams.

Who Is Predicted to Win the 2024 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy?

Southern Vipers won the cup last year and are still in good shape. So this team can repeat the success this season.

Who Is Considered the Favorite to Win the 2024 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy?

Bookmakers do not single out one favorite and do not give accurate predictions, but among the main contenders to win the cup can be identified Southern Vipers, as last year's champion, as well as Northern Diamonds.

Who Won the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy?

Southern Vipers won the tournament, their third Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy title, beating The Blaze in the final.