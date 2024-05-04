CENS (Central Sparks) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction CENS 38 % Chance of Winning NORD 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks will meet in the 17th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Edgbaston, Birmingham on May 4, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

Central Sparks had an ecstatic start to their campaign with a win over the Blaze. However, the team faced backlash after that and lost three outings. The team has a win and three losses in their campaign so far. They are placed at the 7th place with 5 points in their dolly. The team has a net run rate of -0.509. They lost the last game against Sunrisers and will face a tough challenge against Northern Diamonds in the next game.

Northern Diamonds started their campaign this season with two wins in the competition. However, it did not last long as they fell off the rails and lost the next two games. With two wins and as many losses, the team is placed at the 4th place in the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of 0.072. The team will now face Central Sparks in their next outing.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 38%

Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 62%

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Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds need a good day to return to their usual form. The team is struggling in the competition and lost their last two games. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kallis opened for the team in the competition but Emma Marlow replaced Kallis later in hope for a better result. Winfield-Hill and Marlow average at 57.33 & 19.00 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 59, 14, 19 & 32 runs before their first dismissal in four games. They managed to score high in two games. The team has great openers in the team and will be hoping for a better opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Diamonds’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Northern Diamonds 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The surface at Edgbaston tends to favour bowlers who enjoy an upper hand. Scoring runs, particularly in the latter phases of the match, proves to be a challenge for batters. The toss winning side would like to field first here and fancy their chances at chasing the target.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 4. The temperature will hover around 16 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks began their campaign with a win but lost every game after that. They have a good batting order but lack majorly with their bowling attack. They scored 213 runs in the last game but could not defend the target.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds lost their last outing. Their batters did not perform very well in the game. They bundled out for 188 runs in the game. They have a good squad and will be looking to make a return in the next game.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Central Sparks have won three games whereas Northern Diamonds could only win twice.

Northern Diamonds won- 2

Central Sparks won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds went against the Blaze in the last game. ND batted first in the game and raised 188 runs for the loss of 10 wickets. Leah Dobson was the top scorer with 54 runs to her name while Abigail Glen scored 38 runs in the lower order. However, it was not enough as the Blaze surpassed the target with 2 wickets left. Erin Burns picked 3 wickets for Northern Diamonds but could not prevent the loss for the Diamonds. The team will be looking to get back to their winning ways in the competition.

Central Sparks are having a poor season. They met with the Sunrisers in the last game. Batting first, Central Sparks scored 213 runs, losing all their wickets. Abigail Freeborn was the top batter with 93 runs to her name. Bethan Ellis also scored 31 runs. However, their bowling lacked majorly in the game and enabled Sunrisers to score past the target. SUN scored 214/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Ria Fackrell and Bethan Ellis picked 2 wickets each. Central Sparks are positioned near the bottom of the standings and will be looking to climb up positions.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds List a Edgbaston, null Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.653 Bet Now!

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Abigail Freeborn to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Abigail Freeborn is batting phenomenally for the team. She has scored 149 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.00. She scored 93 runs in the last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Captain Hollie Armitage has scored 61*, 103, 6 & 6 runs in four games. She averages 58.66 in the competition and shall bat well in the next game.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Erin Burns is doing well with the ball. She has picked 8 wickets in 4 games with an economy rate of an impressive 3.87. She picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be going in as the best bowling pick from Northern Diamonds.

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She has a total of 8 wickets in 4 games and holds an economy rate of 4.60 in the competition. Baker will enter as the best bowler for the team in the next game.