CENS (Central Sparks) vs SES (South East Stars) Match Prediction CENS 58 % Chance of Winning SES 42 % Bet Now! Central Sparks and South East Stars will square off against each other in the match 53 of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Edgbaston Birmingham on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Central Sparks vs South East Stars Chances of Winning

Eve Jones and Maddy Green played contrasting half-centuries to lead Central Sparks to a vital seven-wicket victory against Western Storm, maintaining their hopes of securing a spot in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy finals. Sparks' captain, Eve Jones, patiently scored 84 runs from 113 balls, while New Zealand's Maddy Green launched a rapid 64 off 56 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries. This dynamic duo powered the visitors to successfully chase down a target of 242, with 35 deliveries remaining, at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Together, they formed a match-winning partnership of 106 runs in 15 overs for the third wicket. Abi Freeborn, who has been in good form, contributed a valuable 44 runs as the visitors overcame Western Storm's resistance to secure the victory comfortably. As it stands, they sit 4th in the table with 31 points and a net run rate of +0.053. In 13 matches, they achieved victory in six, suffered defeat in four, ended one in a tie, and had to abandon the remaining two encounters.

South East Stars suffered a 58 run defeat at the hands of Southern Vipers. Upon electing to bat first, Southern Vipers posted 254 runs on the board with Linsey Smith posting her best List A score in the match. Danielle Gregory was lethal with the ball for the Sparks, picking up four wickets for 55 runs in her quota of 10 overs. Paige Scholfield picked up two while Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Bethan Miles and Alexa Stonehouse each picked up a wicket. Despite valiant efforts from Aylish Cranstone, Jemima Spence and Alexa Stonehouse, South East Stars fell 58 runs short of the total. At the moment, South East Stars sit 3rd in the table standings with 31 points and a net run rate of +0.350 besides their name. In 13 matches, they achieved victory in six, suffered defeat in as many, and had to abandon one match.

Central Sparks' chance of winning: 58%

South East Stars’ chance of winning: 42%

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Central Sparks vs South East Stars Betting Tips

Abigail Freeborn displayed a remarkable performance in her penultimate match, scoring a brilliant century. She accumulated 107 runs from 140 balls and remained unbeaten throughout the innings. Freeborn is the second-highest run-scorer for the Central Sparks, trailing only behind Eve Jones, with a total of 381 runs from eleven innings. Based on her consistent form, it is our expectation that Freeborn will exceed the 25.5 run mark in the upcoming game.

Aylish Cranstone scored 69 runs in the last game against Southern Vipers. With this she now has 103 runs to her name in 4 innings at an average of 25.75. We predict Cranstone to score over 17.5 runs against Central Sparks.

Central Sparks vs South East Stars Toss Prediction

The Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham has hosted four RHFT matches in the past out of which two have been won by the side batting first and the other two by the side batting second. The average first innings score here is 202 runs. Hence, we suggest the skipper winning the toss to bat first and post a massive total on the board.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Edgbaston, Birmingham Saturday is expected to be around 20 degree Celsius and 74% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. Clouds are expected over Edgbaston on Saturday.

Central Sparks Player List

Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Eve Jones (c) All-Rounder Bethan Ellis Batter Abigail Freeborn All-Rounder Hannah Baker Bowler Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin All-Rounder Maddy Green Batter Katie George All-Rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks defeated Western Storm by 7 wickets in their previous encounter. Prior to that, they lost their last game against Sunrisers by 4 wickets.

South East Stars Players List

Aylish Cranstone, Chole Hill, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson Richards, Bryony Smith, Darcey Carter, Emily Burke, Emma Jones, Keala Moore, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ryana Macdonald- Gay, Tash Farrant, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory, Freya Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bryony Smith All-rounder Alexa Stonehouse All-rounder Kira Chathli Wicket Keeper Aylish Cranstone Batter Jemima Spence Wicket Keeper Paige Scholfield All-rounder Chloe Hill Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Bethan Miles Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

South East Stars Recent Form

South East Stars lost to Southern Vipers by 58 runs in their last game. Prior to that, they defeated league leaders, The Blaze by 107 runs.

Central Sparks vs South East Stars Head-to-Head Record

Central Sparks and South East Stars have played against each other three times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Central Sparks have dominated the rivalry, winning two games. While South East Stars have won only a single match.

Total Matches Played: 3 matches

Central Sparks Won: 2 matches

South East Stars Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Central Sparks vs South East Stars Betting Odds

Central Sparks to score under 22.5 runs before their first dismissal @ 1.82 (Pari Match)

In the last five games, Central Sparks posted scores of 9, 41, 11, 0 & 14 runs before the loss of their first wicket. In each of these five games, barring one, CES failed to surpass the 22.5 run mark before losing their first wicket. Bethan Ellis and Eve Jones are the ones to open the innings for CES and are averaging close to 20.40 & 48.22 respectively. Earlier this season when the sides met, CES scored only 9 runs before their first dismissal. Bet on Central Sparks to score under 22.5 runs before their first dismissal against South East Stars.

Central Sparks vs South East Stars Top Batters

Eve Jones to be Central Sparks’s best batter

In the ongoing tournament, Eve Jones has impressively amassed a total of 434 runs across eleven innings, maintaining an impressive average of 48.22. Notably, she has registered four half-centuries in her recent outings. Considering her remarkable and consistent form, it would be a prudent decision to appoint Eve Jones as the primary batswoman for the Central Sparks in the upcoming match.

Paige Scholfield to be the top batter for South East Stars

Paige Scholfield remains a consistent run-scorer for the Stars, accumulating a total of 427 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 47.44, with a striking rate of 96.38. Her contributions have played a pivotal role in the Stars' strong position in the competition, and we have confidence that Scholfield will continue her excellent form and emerge as the top batter for the Stars.

Central Sparks vs South East Stars Top Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’ best bowler

Georgia Davis has demonstrated outstanding form in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Over the course of ten matches, she has remarkably taken 25 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 3.92. Her best bowling performance so far has been 4 for 19. In the most recent game, she secured two wickets, giving away 32 runs in her ten-over spell. Given her consistent and impressive performance, it's a reasonable expectation that Georgia Davis will emerge as the standout bowler for the Central Sparks in the upcoming match.

Danielle Gregory to be the top bowler for South East Stars

Danielle Gregory has proven to be the most dependable bowler for the South East Stars. In the most recent two matches, she claimed 4 and 3 wickets, respectively. Gregory has accumulated a total of 20 wickets in 12 matches while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 5.19. We have confidence in Gregory's ability to deliver a match-winning performance and emerge as the top bowler for the South East Stars.