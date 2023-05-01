CEN (Central Sparks) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction CEN 37 % Chance of Winning SOV 63 % Bet Now! Southern Vipers returned to their dominating best in the previous encounter and would be hoping to keep the form up when they face off against Central Sparks at Sir Paul Getty’s Ground in Wormsley on May 1. The Central Sparks kicked off their tournament in the latest encounter as well but would need something special to upset the tournament giants.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers are the most successful outfit in the tournament’s history and displayed their class in a 158-run win in their latest encounter against South East Stars. They had trumped the Central Sparks the last time the two sides met and are the favourites once again for the upcoming clash.

Central Sparks’ chances of winning @ 37%

Southern Vipers’ chances of winning @ 63%

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Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Since its establishment in 2016, the Southern Vipers have been the dominant force in English domestic cricket for almost a decade. They enjoyed an immediate taste of success in their first Women’s Cricket Super League campaign, winning the championship by defeating the Western Storm in the final. Over the next three years, the Vipers claimed two more runner-up medals before the tournament underwent a restructuring that included six new teams alongside the Vipers and the Storms, becoming the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Last season, the Vipers once again reached the playoffs with a second-place finish in the table, courtesy of five wins in six completed games, and won the play-off to reach the summit clash. Sparks, on the other hand, endured a horrible campaign as they managed just two victories in their six games to finish fifth in the table. The two sides met once in the round-robin stage as well in a rain-marred game cut down to 36 overs. Bowling first, the Vipers kept the Sparks to a paltry 163/7 and were well on their way to the target requiring 98 runs off 156 balls with seven wickets in hand when rain stopped play once again. Nonetheless, the Vipers were declared winners by 2 runs through the DLS method, a game that kicked off a five-match winning spree.

It is remarkable to think that the Vipers have endured just four losses in the entire history of the tournament, winning 20 games in response.

After the Vipers and Sparks both kicked off their season with losses, the two teams registered victories in the following encounter. The Sparks chased down Northern Diamonds' target of 161 with seven wickets to spare while the Souther Vipers bowled out South East Stars for 129 after setting a target of 287.

Thus, with a star-studded form all gaining form in the latest encounter, while Lauren Bell returned to her elusive best with a four-wicket haul, Southern Vipers are the obvious favourites for their encounter against Central Sparks in Wormsley.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy encounter between Central Sparks and Southern Vipers is scheduled to be the first professional game to be held at Sir Paul Getty’s Ground in Wormsley. Thus, even though there is no historical venue data to go by, there is a trend that has emerged in the ongoing season of the tournament. In six of the eight encounters that have taken place, the teams winning the toss have chosen to bat first, a formula that has proven to be successful as well. Thus, expect the skipper winning the toss on Monday to choose to set a target for the opponents.

Weather Report

The temperature in Wormsley would hover between 12°C and 15°C, with heavily clouded skies through the first half of the encounter followed by sunshine through the second innings of the game. A good amount of wind is expected in the encounter as well with gusts reaching speeds of up to 31 km/h albeit there are negligible chances of rain.

Central Sparks News & Player List

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad: Eve Jones (C), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Chloe Brewer, Erin Burns, Ami Campbell, Poppy Davies, Georgia Davis, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Abbey Freeborn, Katie George, Amy Jones, Anisha Patel, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Issy Wong

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (C) All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Chloe Brewer All-rounder Abbey Freeborn Batter Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Katie George Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Central Sparks Team Form

Central Sparks won two and lost four games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022 and started off the new season with a 59-run loss against The Blaze before trumping Northern Diamonds by seven wickets.

Southern Vipers News & Player List

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad: Georgia Adams (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Chloe Hill, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Charlotte Taylor, Mary Taylor, Finty Trussler, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Danni Wyatt Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicketkeeper Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Alica Monaghan All-rounder Mary Taylor All-rounder Lauren Bell Bowler

Southern Vipers Team Form

Apart from a no result, Southern Vipers won six of their last eight games in RHFT 2022, trumping Central Sparks in the playoff before succumbing to Northern Diamonds in the final. However, the side started the new campaign with a 126-run loss against Sunrisers.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Head to Head

Central Sparks have played Southern Vipers two in the 50-over format of the game, with the scales evenly balanced.

One Days played - 2

Central Sparks win(s) - 1

Southern Vipers win(s) - 1

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to hit more fours than Central Sparks

Last season, Southern Vipers averaged an impressive 21 fours in a season while restricting the opposition to a mere 16 boundaries per fixture. The Sparks, meanwhile, could only manage 19 boundaries per fixture on average while conceding 17 with the ball. When the two sides met last season, the Sparks hit 12 boundaries in 36 overs averaging a four every 18 balls while the Vipers had already found the ropes 6 times in 57 balls, averaging a boundary every ten balls, before rain interrupted play. This season as well, after two games, Vipers average 29 boundaries a fixture while keeping their opposition to 19 fours, making them the favourites to outhit Central Sparks on Monday.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Top Team Batters

Evelyn Jones to be Central Sparks’ top batter

In their tournament opener, the Central Sparks team disappointed with a low score of 153, as their batters fell like dominoes, except for skipper Evelyn Jones who showed grit with a marathon 63-ball 27. She then led her team to victory in the following game against reigning champions Diamonds, top-scoring with an unbeaten 67. Jones was also a standout performer in the previous edition of the tournament, scoring 214 runs at an average of 35.67, and had managed 244 runs in RHFT 2021. As the best batter in the top order for the Central Sparks, the 30-year-old is expected to lead her team from the front again in Wormsley.

Maia Bouchier to be Southern Vipers’ top batter

Maia Bouchier has had a welcome return to form in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, starting the season with two back-to-back half-centuries. The 24-year-old has represented England in 19 WT20Is and despite managing an unimpressive 134 runs, the batter has been slated for great things to come given her talent. In the inaugural season of the 50-over tournament, Bouchier had played a crucial role in leading the Vipers to victory by finishing as their second-highest run-getter in the entire season. Coming into the encounter on the back of scores of 57 and 59, expect Vouchier to stand tall for her team once again on Monday.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Top Team Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’ top bowler

Georgia Davis seems to be beginning to finally prove her mettle with the ball in England’s domestic 50-over tournament as she has started the 2023 season with a bang. In the first match of the season, she pretty much soldiered the unit singlehandedly with a brilliant three-wicket haul before rallying Sparks to victory against reigning champions Diamonds with astonishing figures of 7.3-1-19-4. Leading the tournament charts now by a margin of two wickets with seven scalps in two encounters at a mindblowing average of 7.42, Davis is the clear contender to excel with the ball for Central Sparks once again in Wormsley.

Lauren Bell to be Southern Vipers’ top bowler

After a wicketless opening encounter against Sunrises, Lauren Bell returned to business as usual in the latest encounter with a match-winning four-wicket haul. The pacer, capped five times in ODIs at the age of 22 already with seven wickets to her name, was in fine form for the national team ahead of the tournament as well, managing three scalps in four games at the World T20. In the warm-up game as well, the right-arm quick had impressed by inflicting three dismissals on South Africa preceded by a remarkable six wickets in two T20Is against the West Indies. Bell seems to have found her footing in the domestic 50-over competition and when she is at her best, there is little competition for who the best bowler on the field would be.