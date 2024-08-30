CENS (Central Sparks) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction CENS 41 % Chance of Winning SOV 59 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.731 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On August 30, 2024, Central Sparks are set to clash with Southern Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. They will be hosted at County Ground, New Road, Worcester, with the action kicking off at 3:00 P.M IST.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Chances of Winning

Central Sparks waited with bated breath before they could claim their third victory of the season in the last outing against Western Storm who have struggled equally to put up a fair fight. As Central Sparks took to the crease first, skipper and opener Eve Jones took matters into her own hands and made sure to put the team in a comfortable position, having scored 130 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Abigail Freeborn joined the party later to score an unbeaten 89 which allowed the team to post 297 runs on the board, helped by scant contributions from the other batters. With a par score to defend, all Central Sparks had to do was hold their nerve and they did just that as they did not let Western Storm hit the ground running by establishing a partnership. Georgia Davis, particularly, was sensational with her six-wicket haul and eventually, Western Storm were bowled out for 152, allowing Central Sparks to relish a 145-run win.

Table toppers Southern Vipers had an unseemly upset in the previous game against The Blaze, especially since the latter’s meager total of 208 should have been a cakewalk. However, their chase was fraught with difficulty as their lineup struggled to keep a partnership going. Emily Windsor, Rhianna Southby and Abi Norgrove were the top scorers with 41, 36 and 32 runs, respectively. Notwithstanding the pressure, Southern Vipers were bundled out for 188 which led to a 20-run drubbing.

Central Sparks chance of winning - 41%

Southern Vipers chance of winning - 59%

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Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Southern Vipers to score over 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

In the previous five matches, there has only been a single instance where Southern Vipers’ opening wicket posted a total lower than 18.5. In spite of the fact that several combinations of openers have led the innings for the team, they seem to have a durable first wicket. Ella McCaughan is the only recurring opener while the others tend to change and in the last five outings, Southern Vipers boast stands of 33, 46, 16, 39 and 28 before the first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Sparks Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Southern Vipers Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

The pitch at County Ground in New Road is better suited to teams fielding first and the teams prefer that at the venue, having chosen that strategy in both games played here this season. Although the result has gone in favor of the teams batting and fielding first with one victory apiece, the average first innings total of 214 this season makes fielding a more appealing option.

Weather Report

Even though cloudy skies are going to loom, there is a lowly 10% possibility of precipitation at Worcester. The temperature is anticipated to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Central Sparks Player List

Eve Jones (c), Ami Campbell, Chloe Brewer, Courtney Webb, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Katie George, Abigail Freeborn, Amy Jones, Anisha Patel, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (C) Batter Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin Batter Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Katie George All-rounder Bethan Ellis All-rounder Charis Pavely All-rounder Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Hannah Hardwick Bowler

Central Sparks Team Form

Apart from one match which ended without a result, Central Sparks lost three games in their last five matches and won their latest encounter.

Southern Vipers Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abi Norgrove, Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Poppy G Tulloch, Sophie Mitchelmore, Charli Knott, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Megan Sturge, Rachel King, Rhianna Southby, Alice Monaghan, Ava Lee, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Abi Norgrove Batter Mary Taylor Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Ava Lee Bowler

Southern Vipers Team Form

Southern Vipers’ three-match winning streak was interrupted by an abandoned game before they lost to The Blaze. However, this is but a bump in the road and they will recoup in no time.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head

Southern Vipers have the upper hand over Central Sparks in their head-to-head tally, having won three out of their previous five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Central Sparks - 2

Southern Vipers - 3

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Southern Vipers to have a better opening partnership than Central Sparks

Eve Jones and Chloe Brewer were responsible for opening the innings for Central Sparks before the latter was dropped in lieu of Ami Campbell in the previous game which brought a noticeable improvement to the opening order. In the last three games, the team has had opening totals of 39, 0 and 5 runs. Southern Vipers had a similar trajectory as Ella McCaughan was their mainstay along with Charli Knott until the latter was replaced by Rhianna Southby in the last match. However, the distinction in both sides lies in the fact that Southern Vipers are able to adjust better to the changes, making their opening stands quite consistent. With scores of 33, 46 and 16 runs in the previous three outings, Southern Vipers are set to put on a better first partnership than Central Sparks.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers List a County Ground in New Road, null Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.17 Bet Now! Southern Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.731 Bet Now!

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Best Batters

Eve Jones to be Central Sparks’ Best Batter

Eve Jones achieved her second ton of the season in the previous match against Western Storm, having scored 130 runs. She is miles ahead of the other players from the team with a grand total of 429 runs in 11 innings. With an average of 47.66, she remains the top pick against Southern Vipers.

Georgia Elwiss to be Southern Vipers’ Best Batter

Georgia Elwiss is the top scorer for Southern Vipers with 359 runs in nine innings and an average of 71.80. She has a century and two half-centuries under her belt so far. Even though she was dismissed for virtually nothing in the last match against The Blaze, having scored 12 runs, she continues to be the top contender for the upcoming match.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Best Bowlers

Hannah Baker to be Central Sparks’ Best Bowler

Hannah Baker is the top wicket-taker for Central Sparks at the moment with 14 wickets in ten innings and a bowling average of 28.07. In the previous outing against Western Storm, she delivered seven overs, took a single wicket and earned herself an economy rate of 4.85. Although it was not a particularly impressive haul, she is expected to turn up the heat in the next game.

Ava Lee to be Southern Vipers’ Best Bowler

Ava Lee was the leading bowler for the team in their last encounter versus The Blaze wherein she took four wickets in ten overs. Overall, she has eight wickets in three innings with an average of 15.62. After her showing in the previous outing, she is the top choice to be their premier bowler.