CENS (Central Sparks) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction CENS 67 % Chance of Winning SUN 33 % Bet Now! Sunrisers and Central Sparks are set to collide in the next round of fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Saturday, July 22. The two teams will meet at County Ground, New Road in Worcester, with the contest scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Central Sparks have made a great comeback after a poor start to the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy and rise up to the second place. They have 25 points from nine games, having won five and lost two. Sunrisers are second from the bottom with 13 points from eight matches. They have won only two games while losing four, with two of their fixtures getting washed out.

Central Sparks are coming off a five-wicket win over Northern Diamonds by DL method in a rain-affected game. Katie George and Georgia Davis picked two scalps each but most of the bowling attack was expensive as they conceded 223 in 34 overs before the rain interrupted. Chasing a revised target of 164 in 19 overs, Katie George smashed 56 off 35 balls while Eve Jones and Ami Campbell added handy 20s.

Sunrisers' previous game against Thunder was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In their most recent completed fixture, they lost by 19 runs against South East Stars. Jodie Grewcock snared 3 for 51 in that game but they conceded 290 runs. They had a revised target of 282 in 48 overs and had a solid start with Grace Scrivens and Cordelia Griffith adding 143 runs for the opening wicket. Scrivens' 59 came in 96 deliveries which didn't help but Griffith struck 92 off 113. Dane van Niekerk smashed 44 off 34 but it wasn't enough.

Looking at how contrasting their season has gone down so far, Central Sparks will head into this match as favourites.

Central Sparks chance of winning @ 67%

Sunrisers chance of winning @ 33%

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Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Amy Jones is one of the best players in the country and she is likely to be available for this game. She scored 40 off 40 in the only game she played in the competition. Bet on Amy Jones to score over 26.5 runs in the match.

Jodie Grewcock has scored 197 runs in the RHF Trophy at an average of 39. She has registered three fifties in five innings. You can bet on her scoring over 24.5 runs in the match.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

Central Sparks have won the toss in five matches in the tournament and have shown heavy preference for chasing, opting to field first four times. Sunrisers have been luckier with the toss, winning it on six occasions and choosing to bat first on four. Expect both sides to stick to their preferences. We predict Central Sparks to win the toss and field first.

Weather Report

The weather in Worcester on Saturday is likely to be much better than the week leading up to it. The forecast suggests humid and partly sunny weather in the afternoon. There's only around a 20% chance of precipitation with the temperature in the high 20 degrees.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad:Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (c) All-Rounder Bethan Ellis Batter Erin Burns All-Rounder Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Ami Campbell Batter Charis Pavely All-Rounder Davina Perrin Batter Katie George All-Rounder Issy Wong All-Rounder Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks suffered two defeats in their first three games. They played out a tie in the fourth match before claiming three consecutive victories over Southern Vipers, Thunder and South East Stars. Most recently, they defeated Northern Diamonds by five wickets.

Sunrisers Player List

Sunrisers squad: Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Mia Rogers (wk), Scarlett Hughes (wk), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Jessica Olorenshaw, Jodie Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Saskia Horley, Dane van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Mady Villiers, Abtaha Maqsood, Eva Gray, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens All-Rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Dane van Niekerk All-Rounder Jodie Grewcock All-Rounder Mady Villiers All-Rounder Amara Carr Wicketkeeper Flo Miller Bowler Kelly Castle All-Rounder Kate Coppack Bowler Amu Surenkuma Bowler Esmae MacGregor Esmae MacGregor

Sunrisers Recent Form

Sunrisers hammered Southern Vipers by 126 runs in their opening fixture but went on to lose three back to back games. They claimed their second win of the season against Vipers but then lost to South East Stars by 19 runs. Their most recent fixture versus Thunder was washed out.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

Central Sparks and Sunrisers have met each other only twice in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Sparks have been victorious on both occasions, winning by six wickets in 2021 and by 139 runs in the last season.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers to score under 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Sunrisers' Grace Scrivens has struggled to score at a good rate but Cordelia Griffith was superb in the previous game. Dane van Niekerk also found some form, making their top order more reliable. Betting on Sunrisers to score over 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs could be productive.

Central Sparks to score over 80.5 runs in the first 20 overs

Central Sparks have some quality batters in their line-up such as Eve Jones, Erin Burns and Amy Jones. Katie George and Charis Pavely have done well in the middle order. You can back Central Sparks to score over 80.5 runs in the first 20 overs.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Top Team Batter

Eve Jones to be Central Sparks’s best batter

Eve Jones showed signs of returning to form in the previous game, scoring 26 off 28. She has amassed 307 runs from eight innings in the tournament at an average of 44. Eve Jones has smashed three three fifties. Bet on her to be the top batter for Central Sparks.

Cordelia Griffith to be Sunrisers’s best batter

Cordelia Griffith has done well for her side in the tournament with 192 runs in five innings. She has an average of 78 with the highest score of 92 in her last outing. You can back Griffith to be the top batter for Sunrisers.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Top Team Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’ best bowler

Georgia Davis has been in great form in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. She has taken 19 wickets in eight games at an economy of 4.17, with best bowling figures of 4 for 19. You can bet on Davis to be Central Sparks' top bowler.

Maddy Villiers to be Sunrisers’s best bowler

Maddy Villiers has been a bit expensive in the competition but has picked seven wickets from six innings. Her best bowling figures in the season read 3 for 46. You can back Maddy Villiers to be the best bowler for Sunrisers.