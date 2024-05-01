CENS (Central Sparks) vs SUN (Sunrisers) Match Prediction CENS 45 % Chance of Winning SUN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.904 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers and Central Sparks will meet in the 14th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at Chester Road North Ground, Kidderminster on May 1, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Chance of Winning

Central Sparks had an ecstatic start to their campaign with a win over the Blaze. However, the team faced backlash after that and lost two outings. The team has a win and two losses in their campaign so far. They are placed at the 6th place with 5 points in their dolly. The team has a net run rate of -0.314. They lost the last game against South East Stars and will face a tough challenge against Sunrisers in the next game.

Central Sparks finished second in the table after reaching finals but lost the game in the previous edition of the competition. However, the team looks out of form in the current competition as they lost the first two games in the tournament. The team is coming from a defeat against South East Stars. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the table with no points and a net run rate of -2.016 in the competition.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 45%

Sunrisers’ chance of winning: 55%

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Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Betting Tips

Sunrisers to score under 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Central Sparks lost two games this season. The team relies more on their bowling order while their batting has not been very impressive so far. Grace Scrivens and Ariana Dowse opened for the team and cuyrrently average at 118.00 & 9.33 respectively in the competition. Dowse lost her wicket pretty early in all the three games. That said, the opening order of Sunrisers looks in trouble. The pair secured 21, 16 & 29 runs before their first dismissal. The team managed to post over the target only once so far. That said, Sunrisers are very likely to lose an early wicket and you should take this tip to win a bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Central Sparks’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.82 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sunrisers 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Toss Prediction

Chester Road North Ground has a slow wicket that requires batters to be patient and get through the initial phase of the game without losing too many wickets. After that, the pitch tends to allow batters to play their strokes freely. With that in mind, the toss winning side will want to field first so that they do not have to face the brunt of the track settling in.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on May 1. The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. The rain might play as spoilsport for the event.

Sunrisers Players List

Grace Scrivens (C), Charley Phillips, Cordelia Griffith, Amara Carr, Amu Suren Kumar, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abtaha Maqsood, Flo Miller, Jess Olorenshaw, Jo Gardner, Kate Coppack, Kelly Castle, Ariana Dowse, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Nicola Hancock*, Dane van Niekerk

Predicted Playing XI

Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Grace Scrivens (c) Batter Mady Villiers All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Ariana Dowse Batter Florence Miller Batter Esmae MacGregor Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Joane Gardner Batter

Sunrisers Recent Form

The Sunrisers won their last game against the Blaze. Their bowlers were very fierce and bundled out the Blaze at 87 runs to register a comfortable victory afterwards.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Ami Campbell Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Issy Wong Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks began their campaign with a win but lost the next two games. They batted very poorly in the last game and will have to try very hard in the next game.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met four times in the format where Central Sparks lead the tally by 2-1.

Sunrisers won- 1

Central Sparks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Betting Odds

Sunrisers went against the Blaze in the last game. The Blaze went in to bat first and scored 87 runs for the loss of 10 wickets. Mady Villiers and Nicola Hancock picked 3 wickets each in the game. It was a simple victory for the team after that. The batters chased the target successfully to post 91/3 in 21 overs and won the game by 7 wickets. Grace Scrivens scored an unbeaten 43 in the game.

Central Sparks clashed against South East Stars in the last game. It was overwhelming for the team as they conceded 268 runs from SES but picked 10 wickets in the process. Hannah Baker shined yet again with 5 wickets on her own. Chasing the target became a menace for the team. The team was stunned by the bowling attack and kept losing cheap wickets. The team settled for 119/6, losing the game by 71 runs. Issy Wong scored an unbeaten 34 and was the top scorer in the game for the team.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers List a Chester Road North Ground, null Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Sunrisers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.904 Bet Now!

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Top Batters

Katie George to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Katie George is a phenomenal batter. She has scored 84 runs in 3 games at an average of 28.00. She ducked out in the last game but will be expected to bat well in the upcoming game against Sunrisers.

Grace Scrivens to be the top batter for Sunrisers

Captain Grace Scrivens is a terrific batter. Scrivens smashed 118 runs in 3 games at an average of 118.00. She scored an unbeaten 46 in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the upcoming clash.

Central Sparks vs Sunrisers Top Bowlers

Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Sunrisers

Nicola Hancock is an experienced bowler from the Sunrisers. She has managed to pick 7 wickets in 3 games so far. She picked 3 wickets for 20 runs in the last game. Her bowling spell has been extremely economical and the team could use it to win games.

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She picked 5 wickets for 45 runs in the last game. With that, she has a total of 8 wickets in 3 games and holds an economy rate of 4.25 in the competition. Baker will enter as the best bowler for the team in the next game.