CENS (Central Sparks) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction CENS 39 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 61 % Bet Now! Match 42 of the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will witness the tussle between Central Sparks and The Blaze. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground, Birmingham on Tuesday, September 05, 2023, at 3:00 pm IST.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Chances of Winning

Central Sparks have staged an impressive comeback in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy after a challenging start, securing the second position with 27 points from ten games. They have won five matches and suffered two losses. Unfortunately, their recent match against the Sunrisers was abandoned. In their penultimate encounter, Central Sparks secured a five-wicket victory over the Northern Diamonds through the Duckworth-Lewis method, due to a rain-interrupted game. During this match, Katie George and Georgia Davis both claimed two wickets each, although the majority of their bowling attack proved to be expensive, conceding 223 runs in 34 overs before the rain intervened. In pursuit of a revised target of 164 runs in 19 overs, Katie George exhibited a stellar performance, smashing 56 runs from just 35 balls. Additionally, Eve Jones and Ami Campbell contributed with valuable scores in the twenties.

The Blaze currently hold the top position on the table with a comfortable 34 points from their ten games in the tournament. They have secured victory in six of these matches, and their sole defeat occurred in the most recent completed game. Their previous matchup against the Thunder ended in abandonment. The Blaze encountered their first loss of the season in their second-to-last match when they faced the South East Stars, suffering a two-wicket defeat. In the absence of Tammy Beaumont, their batting lineup faltered, losing six wickets for a mere 62 runs. Teresa Graves managed to salvage the situation by scoring a half-century, ultimately helping the team reach a total of 159 runs. Despite the relatively modest target, the Blaze's bowlers put up a strong fight in an attempt to defend it, reducing their opponents to 89/5. Grace Ballinger claimed three wickets for 26 runs, and Kirstie Gordon secured two scalps. However, their efforts were not enough to secure a victory as they simply didn't have a substantial total on the scoreboard.

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 39%

The Blaze’s chance of winning: 61%

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Central Sparks vs The Blaze Betting Tips

Eve Jones, an English international cricketer, has proven to be a formidable force in the current season. With a total of 307 runs amassed from 8 innings, Jones ranks as the third highest run-scorer in the competition. Her impressive average stands at 43.85, and she has notched up three half-centuries along the way. While her form experienced a dip during the Women’s Hundred competition, it is anticipated that she will mount a strong comeback in the upcoming game and exceed the 19.5-run mark against The Blaze.

Tammy Beaumont of The Blaze has been in exceptional form, recording three half-centuries in the RHF Trophy and consistently performing well in the Women’s Hundred Competition. In the Women’s Hundred Competition, she was the top run-scorer for her team, amassing 290 runs across eight matches. Furthermore, in the ongoing season of the RHFT, she has already accumulated 217 runs. Considering her current form, it appears to be a prudent choice to bet on her surpassing the 28.5-run mark in the upcoming match.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Toss Prediction

The Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground in Birmingham is yet to host a RHFT game. There isn't much information available about this venue as no Men’s or Women’s international games have been hosted here till date. Hence, winning the toss and batting first will be the preferred option for any skipper.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Edgbaston Foundation Community Sports Ground, Birmingham on Tuesday is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 56% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. The weather looks all clear at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad:Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Eve Jones (c) All-Rounder Bethan Ellis Batter Erin Burns All-Rounder Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Ami Campbell Batter Charis Pavely All-Rounder Davina Perrin Batter Katie George All-Rounder Issy Wong All-Rounder Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks suffered two defeats in their first three games. They played out a tie in the fourth match before claiming three consecutive victories over Southern Vipers, Thunder and South East Stars. In their last completed game, they defeated Northern Diamonds by five wickets.

The Blaze Player List

The Blaze squad: Kirstie Gordon (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (wk), Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Nadine de Klerk, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tammy Beaumont Batter Marie Kelly Batter Sarah Bryce Wicketkeeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-Rounder Sarah Glenn All-Rounder Michaela Kirk All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Teresa Graves All-Rounder Sophie Munro All-Rounder Kirstie Gordon Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

The Blaze Recent Form

The Blaze's eight-match unbeaten streak was broken by South East Stars as they beat the former by two wickets in their second-last encounter. The league leaders played against Thunder in their last game but the game was called off due to bad weather.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Head-to-Head Record

The sides met only once in the past where The Blaze picked up an easy 59 run victory.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Central Sparks Won: 0 match

The Blaze Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Betting Odds

The Blaze to score over 62.5 runs in first 15 overs

The Blaze will have their star players Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt back in the side. Both these are in superb form with the bat, making this an easier bet. Thunder will have Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone in the bowling attack but you can still back The Blaze to score over 62.5 runs in the first 15 overs.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Top Batters

Eve Jones to be Central Sparks’s best batter

Eve Jones displayed promising signs of regaining her form in the last completed match, where she contributed 26 runs from 28 deliveries. So far in the tournament, she has accumulated an impressive total of 307 runs across eight innings, maintaining a solid average of 44. Remarkably, Eve Jones has recorded three half-centuries in her recent performances. Therefore, it appears to be a wise choice to place a bet on her emerging as the top batter for Central Sparks in the upcoming match.

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze’ best batter

Tammy Beaumont has been in outstanding batting form lately, amassing a total of 217 runs from five innings in the RHF trophy. Her performance has been remarkable, boasting an impressive average of 54 and a strike rate of 91 in this competition. Notably, she has registered three half-centuries during her innings. In her recent encounters against AUS-W, Tammy Beaumont's scores were 47, 60, and 4 runs in the three ODIs. Given her exceptional form, it is a prudent choice to place a bet on Beaumont emerging as the top batter for The Blaze in the upcoming match.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Top Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’ best bowler

Georgia Davis has been in great form in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. She has taken 19 wickets in eight games at an economy of 4.17, with best bowling figures of 4 for 19. You can bet on Davis to be Central Sparks' top bowler.

Kirstie Gordon to be The Blaze’ best bowler

Kirstie Gordon has made significant contributions to her team's success in the current competition. She has been highly effective, claiming a total of 10 wickets from five innings with an impressive economy rate of 3.85. In the most recently completed match, Gordon managed to secure two wickets. It would be a reasonable choice to consider placing a bet on her as the top bowler for The Blaze in the upcoming match.