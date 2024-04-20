CENS (Central Sparks) vs BLAZ (The Blaze) Match Prediction CENS 43 % Chance of Winning BLAZ 57 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Central Sparks take on The Blaze in the second game of the 2024 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Apr 20 at 03:00 PM IST.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Chance of Winning

Central Sparks failed to find their footing in the last campaign as they had six wins in 14 matches and ended up fifth on the table as they were knocked out of the group stages. Central Sparks would be hoping for a better start this season as they take on the Blaze who are unbeaten in this fixture.

The Blaze were brilliant in the group stages as they ended up second on the table and made the playoffs last season. The Blaze went to the finals last season but faltered against Southern Vipers who won the game with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, The Blaze are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Sparks’ chances of winning - 43%

The Blaze’s chances of winning - 57%

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Central Sparks vs The Blaze Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Abbey Freeborn had a great season with the bat as she scored 401 runs and was one of the main strays for the Central Sparks last season. In the two games against the Blaze, Freeborn struggled to score well as she scored 6 and 15 which makes us believe she would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Kathryn Bryce had an underwhelming tournament last season as she struggled in the batting department throughout the tournament. Bryce scored 177 runs in 13 games with an average of 16.09 and in the two matches against Central Sparks she scored two and one which makes us believe she would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Match Toss Prediction

This would be the first game at this venue in this campaign but historically it has been a great wicket to chase which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 4C.

Central Sparks News & Player List

Central Sparks Player List

Ami Campbell, Chloe Brewer, Eve Jones, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Emily Arlott, Abbey Freeborn (Wk), Amy Jones (Wk), Poppy Davies (Wk), Anisha Patel, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones Batter Bethan Ellis Batter Chloe Brewer Batter Ami Campbell All-rounder Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Katie George All-rounder Hannah Baker Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler

Central Sparks Team Form

Central Sparks did not have a great tournament last season as they were knocked out of the group stages. With six wins in 14 games, Central Sparks ended up fifth on the table.

The Blaze News & Player List

The Blaze Player List

Bethany Harmer, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge (Wk), Sarah Bryce (Wk), Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro

Predicted Playing XI

Bethany Harmer Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Marie Kelly Batter Georgie Boyce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Grace Ballinger Bowler Sophie Munro All-rounder Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Josie Groves Bowler

The Blaze Team Form

The Blaze had a fabulous season last year as they ended up second on the table and made the finals where they were beaten by the Southern Vipers.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Head to Head

The Blaze have dominated this fixture against Central Sparks, as they are yet to loose a single game and have five wins in six matches. Last year both sides went head to head twice and The Blaze won on both the occasions.

Head to Head

Central Sparks: 0

The Blaze: 5

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Betting Odds

The Blaze to have a better opening partnership than Central Sparks

The Blaze and Central Sparks head into this tournament after a contrasting end to the last campaign. On one hand The Blaze were dominant in the group stages as they ended up second on the table and went to the finals of the competition. On the other hand, Central Sparks failed to find their footing throughout the tournament and were eventually knocked out of the competition. Both teams went head to head twice in the group stages and even though The Blaze dominated the games, Central Sparks openers managed to have a better opening stand in the last game. Even though Central Sparks struggled in the group stages, their openers had a solid campaign last season which makes us believe regardless of the result, Central Sparks would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze List a Edgbaston, null Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.10 Bet Now! The Blaze Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Kings Top Batters

Eve Jones to be Central Sparks’ top batter

Even though Eve Jones struggled to score well against The Blaze in the last tournament, she had a sensational tournament last season as she scored 440 runs with an average of 44 and was the leading run scorer for Central Sparks which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Georgie Boyce to be The Blaze’s top batter

The blaze had a brilliant campaign last season and Georgie Boyce was one of the most consistent batsmen for The Blaze last season. With 253 runs in 14 games, Boyce was one of the standout performers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Sparks vs The Blaze Top Team Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’s top bowler

Georgia Davis was the standout performer for Central Sparks last season as she bagged 27 wickets with a strike rate of 22.1 and was the leading wicket taker for Central Sparks last season. In two games against The Blaze, she bagged five wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Grace Ballinger to be The Blaze’s top bowler

Grace Ballinger had an excellent season last year and even though she did not have good games against Central Sparks in the last campaign, she bagged 18 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for The Blaze in the last tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.