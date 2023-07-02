CENS (Central Sparks) vs NWT (Thunder) Match Prediction CENS 67 % Chance of Winning NWT 33 % Bet Now! Thunder are set to take on Central Sparks in the next round of fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Sunday, July 2. The two teams will meet at County Ground, New Road in Worcester, with the match scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Chance of Winning

Central Sparks are placed fifth on the group table with 11 points from five matches. They have won two games and have lost as many while one game ended in a tie. That tie came against none other than Thunder, who are reeling at the bottom of the table with just six points. Thunder haven't won a single match in the tournament, with two of their games ending in no results.

Earlier this season, the two teams faced each other at Old Trafford, where the match ended in a tie on DLS method. Emma Lamb scored a fifty for Thunder before Sophie Ecclestone smashed 74 off 65 to help them reach 234. Eve Jones scored 69 while Erin Burns made 37 while chasing a revised target of 224 in 45 overs. Davina Perrin scored an unbeaten 27 as the scores were leveled.

Central Sparks defeated Southern Vipers by six wickets in their previous fixture in the tournament before the break. Erin Burns was the star of the show, picking 5 for 36 while Georgia Davis bagged 3 for 19 to bowl out Vipers for 180. Captain Eve Jones made 73 at the top with Amy Jones adding a run-a-ball 40 as they chased down the target with 52 balls to spare.

Thunder's most recent fixture in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy was against Sunrisers, which was called off due to a rain interruption with both teams sharing two points each. Emma Lamb did well with the bat, scoring 38 not-out in 48 while Thunder scored 60/2 in 15 overs.

Central Sparks have had a slightly better campaign in the ongoing tournament. They head into this game as favourites while Thunder needs to pull off something special.

Central Sparks chance of winning @ 67%

Thunder chance of winning @ 33%

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Central Sparks vs Thunder Betting Tips

Eve Jones has been very solid for Central Sparks at the top of the order. She has made 272 runs in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy with three fifties. Betting on Jones to score over 30.5 runs seems a safe bet.

Emma Lamb has scored 74, 56 and 38 in three of the four innings in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. She has been in great form and you can bet on her scoring over 30.5 runs in the match.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Toss Prediction

Central Sparks have won the toss in three of the five games this season and they have fielded first in all three. They have won two of those matches and there's no reason they'd change the approach. Thunder have batted first on the only instance they won the toss. With the weather likely to be breezy, the teams might look to bowl in the morning. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Worcestershire could witness breezy and pleasant weather on Sunday. There's 45% cloud cover expected on the day but with less than a 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover between 16-20 degree Celsius with wind gusts at 44 km/h.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad:Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (c) All-Rounder Abigail Freeborn † Wicketkeeper Bethan Ellis Batter Erin Burns All-Rounder Ami Campbell Batter Davina Perrin Batter Katie George All-Rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Chloe Brewer Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks started the season with a 59-run defeat against The Blaze but bounced back with a comprehensive win over Northern Diamonds by seven wickets. They then lost to Southern Vipers by three wickets before playing out a tie versus Thunder. Their previous fixture saw them beat Vipers by six wickets.

Thunder Player List

Thunder squad: Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Seren Smale (wk), Alice Clarke, Daisy Mullan, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Shachi Pai, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Fi Morris, Laura Jackson, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Ecclestone, Stephanie Butler, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Olivia Thomas, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Lamb All-Rounder Naomi Dattani Batter Fi Morris All-Rounder Eleanor Threlkeld (c) Wicketkeeper Deandra Dottin All-Rounder Liberty Heap Batter Danielle Collins Batter Olivia Thomas All-Rounder Tara Norris Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler Alex Hartley Bowler

Thunder Recent Form

Thunder got off to an awful start to this Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy with back to back defeats against South East Stars and Western Storm. Two of their last three games, against The Blaze and Sunrisers were called off due to the weather while they had to settle for a tie against Sparks.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Head-to-Head Record

Central Sparks and Thunder have faced each other five times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Sparks claimed the first two games in 2020 while Thunder came out on top in the next two. The clash earlier this year had resulted in a tie.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Betting Odds

Thunder to score over 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Thunder have Emma Lamb and Fi Morris in the top order. Both of these batters have been in pretty good form and scored runs at a fast rate in the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup. You can bet on Thunder scoring over 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

Central Sparks to score over 60.5 runs in the first 15 overs

Central Sparks' batting unit has the likes of Eve Jones, Abigail Freeborn and Erin Burns. Jones and Burns have been in fantastic form. Jones has taken time to get going but has often made up for it. You can back Central Sparks to score over 60.5 runs in the first 15 overs.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Top Team Batter

Eve Jones to be Central Sparks’s best batter

Eve Jones has been magnificent for Central Sparks this year. She has been solid in the RHF Trophy, she has scored 272 runs in five games at an average of 68. Jones has struck three fifties in the tournament. She remains a solid bet to be the top batter for Central Sparks.

Emma Lamb to be Thunder’s best batter

Emma Lamb has been the best batter for Thunder this year. She was superb in the RHF Trophy before the break, scoring 174 runs at an average of 58. She has scored two fifties in the competition. Lamb was in excellent form in the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup as well. Bet on Emma Lamb to be the top batter for Thunder.

Central Sparks vs Thunder Top Team Bowlers

Erin Burns to be Central Sparks’ best bowler

Erin Burns played two games in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy before the break. She was superb with the ball, picking nine wickets at 4.60 economy. Her best figures were 5 for 36. Burns was in spectacular form in the recent Charlotte Edwards Cup. You can back Erin Burns to be Central Sparks' top bowler.





Mahika Gaur to be Thunder’s best bowler

Mahika Gaur picked four wickets in two in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy earlier this year. She took 3 for 39 in 10 overs against Western Storm. The 17yr old left arm pacer could be a good bet to be the best bowler for Thunder.