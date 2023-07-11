CENS (Central Sparks) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction CENS 62 % Chance of Winning WES 38 % Bet Now! Western Storm and Central Sparks are set to lock horns in the next round of fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Tuesday, July 11. The two teams will clash at Moseley Cricket Club Ground in Solihull. The action will begin at 3 PM IST.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

Central Sparks and Western Storm have had a contrasting season in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Sparks are second on the table while Storm are second last. Sparks have 19 points from seven games, having won four matches and lost two. Western Storm have only eight points to their credit after six games, with only one victory while losing three games.

Central Sparks are coming off a 21-run victory over South East Stars on Friday. Batting first, they lost 4 for 61 before Katie George and Bethan Ellis added 60 runs for the fifth wicket. Issy Wong and Charis Pavely then put on a 102-run stand for the seventh wicket, scoring individual fifties. Defending 246, Katie George and Georgia Davis picked three wickets each. Issy Wong and Erin Burns also bagged two scalps each to clinch their third successive win.

Western Storm fell six runs short of a victory against The Blaze in their previous game, which was on July 2nd. Nicole Harvey and Piepa Cleary claimed three wickets each as they bowled out The Blaze for 245. Chasing the target, Alex Griffiths made 67 while Fran Wilson smashed 43 off 36 but it wasn't enough to propel them to a win.

As mentioned above, Central Sparks have had a contrasting campaign to Western Storm and they head into this match as favourites.

Central Sparks chance of winning - 62%

Western Storm chance of winning - 38%

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Central Sparks vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Erin Burns has had a couple of low scores in the RHF Trophy recently but she had smashed 66 and 39 in the final two games in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. You can take a punt on Burns scoring over 26.5 runs in the match.

Fran Wilson had a pretty good season in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and she struck 43 off 36 in the previous game of the RHF Trophy. You can bet on her scoring over 24.5 runs in the match.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

Central Sparks have won the toss in four matches this season and have fielded first in three of those. Western Storm have won the toss on three occasions and have opted to field first on all. With the conditions in Solihull being largely unknown, expect the team winning the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The forecast weather in Solihull does not look great for this match on Tuesday as there's a good possibility of showers throughout the day. There's over a 70% chance of precipitation with 19% chance of precipitation.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad:Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (c) All-Rounder Abigail Freeborn Wicketkeeper Bethan Ellis Batter Erin Burns All-Rounder Ami Campbell Batter Charis Pavely All-Rounder Katie George All-Rounder Issy Wong All-Rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks started the season with two losses in the first three games but are coming off three back to back victories. They defeated Southern Vipers by six wickets in the last game before the break. Since the resumption of the tournament, Sparks have beaten Thunder by 29 runs and South East Stars by 21 runs.

Western Storm Player List

Western Storm squad: Sophie Luff (c), Katie Jones (wk), Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Danielle Gibson, Heather Knight, Izzy Patel, Niamh Holland, Orla Prendergast, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Isla Thomson, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Nicole Harvey, Sophia Smale

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Griffiths All-Rounder Sophie Luff (c) Batter Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Fran Wilson Batter Niamh Holland Batter Natasha Wraith Wicketkeeper Sophia Smale All-Rounder Piepa Cleary Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Nicole Harvey Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm lost to Northern Diamonds and South East Stars in the first three games, with their only win coming against Thunder. Two of their matches before the break were washed out. In their previous game on July 2, they went down by six runs versus The Blaze.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

Central Sparks and Western Storm have faced each other twice in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Sparks have claimed both the games, winning by 41 runs in 2021 and by 22 runs last year.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Western Storm to score under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Western Storm have a struggling top order with Alex Griffiths and Sophie Luff striking at less than 55 in the tournament. Central Sparks have a potent bowling attack, with three of their bowlers amongst the top five wicket-takers in the tournament. It would be justified to bet on Western Storm scoring under 42.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

Central Sparks to score over 80.5 runs in the first 20 overs

Central Sparks have a strong batting line-up comprising Eve Jones, Bethan Ellis, Abigail Freeborn and Erin Burns. It makes sense to back them to score at a good rate against a weaker bowling unit. You can bet on Central Sparks to score over 80.5 runs in the first 20 overs.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Top Team Batter

Eve Jones to be Central Sparks’s best batter

Eve Jones has had a couple of lean scores in the RHF Trophy but she was brilliant before the break. She has scored 281 runs from seven games in the RHF Trophy, at an average of 47 with three three fifties. She remains a good bet to be the top batter for Central Sparks.

Fran Wilson to be Western Storm’s best batter

Fran Wilson has been very good for Storm this year. She has scored 160 runs in the RHF Trophy from four innings at a strike rate of 88. She was also excellent in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. She remains a good bet to be the top batter for Western Storm.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Top Team Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’ best bowler

Georgia Davis has been outstanding in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. She has picked 17 wickets in seven games at an economy of 3.75, with best figures of 4 for 19. In the previous game, she picked 3 for 52. You can back Davis to be Central Sparks' top bowler.





Chloe Skelton to be Western Storm’s best bowler

Chloe Skelton is the top wicket-taker for Storm in the ongoing tournament. She has taken nine wickets from five games at an economy of 5.31 with best figures of 3 for 36. Skelton is a key player and remains a good bet to be the best bowler for Western Storm.