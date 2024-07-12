CENS (Central Sparks) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction CENS 61 % Chance of Winning WES 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Storm and Central Sparks will meet in the 37th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at County Ground, New Road, Worcester on July 12, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Chance of Winning

Central Sparks have dropped down in the standings with consistent losses in the competition. They are coming from a loss against Thunder. With two wins and six losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have 11 points and a net run rate of -0.610. The team will be looking to win a game in their next outing. They have a good batting order but lack in their bowling unit.

The Western Storm are having a disastrous campaign in the competition. The team is coming from five consecutive losses in the tournament. Their last loss came against the Blaze. With two wins and seven losses, the Western Storm are placed at the 8th position. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.497.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 61%

Western Storm’ chance of winning: 39%

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Central Sparks vs Western Storm Betting Tips

Central Sparks to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Central Sparks have dropped their form and are struggling in the competition. Eve Jones and Chloe Brewer opened for the team before. However, Charis Pavely replaced Brewer in the opening line-up. The team posted the scores of 33, 2 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. The team lacks in their batting order and that showed pretty clearly in the last few games. That said, Central Sparks will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Toss Prediction

The pitch is known for being flat and ideal for stroke play, although bowlers might find some early assistance. As the game progresses, the pitch slows down, making it trickier to time shots and play aggressively. Spinners come into play during the middle overs, exploiting the available turn and bounce. When it comes to the toss, winning captains typically choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on July 12. The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Western Storm Players List

Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Wraith Wicket-keeper Sophie Luff (c) Batter Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Issy Wong All-rounder Fran Wilson Batter Emma Corney Batter Niamh Holland Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Mollie Robbins Bowler Chloe Skelton Bowler

Western Storm Recent Form

Western Storm has faced challenges in this competition. They had a poor season so far. They are coming from five consecutive losses in the competition. They had a poor batting outing in the last game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks are going through a rough patch. Their batters are doing poorly in the game. They scored 144 runs in the last game and picked only 2 wickets. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, Central Sparks lead the tally by 3-0.

Western Storm won- 0

Central Sparks won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 1

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Betting Odds

Central Sparks clashed against the Thunder in their last outing. It was a disaster for Central Sparks. Batting first, they could not withstand the bowling attack of the Thunder and bundled out for 144 runs in the game. Eve Jones scored 38 runs while Bethan Ellis knocked 33 runs in the game. It was a low target and the Thunder surpassed it with ease, winning the game by 8 wickets. Grace Potts picked a wicket while no other bowler got a wicket in the game. The team will be looking to come out of their dismal form.

Western Storm are losing game after game in the competition. The team clashed against the Blaze in the last game. They batted first and scored 217, losing all their wickets in the process. Fran Wilson was the best batter with 67 runs in the game. Sophia Smale and Sophie Luff hit 32 & 31 runs respectively in the game. However, the Blaze posted 220/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Alex Griffiths and Chloe Skelton picked 2 wickets each in the game. Western Storm have a good opportunity to win a game and break the losing cycle in the competition.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm List a County Ground in New Road, null Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Western Storm Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.856 Bet Now!

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Top Batters

Eve Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Eve Jones is the top batter from Central Sparks. She has scored 299 runs in 9 games at an average of 42.71. She struck 38 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the side. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Fran Wilson to be the top batter for Western Storm

Fran Wilson has been very consistent with the bat in the competition. The batter has smashed 67 run in the last game. With 371 runs in 9 games at an average of 46.37, she is the top scorer of the team. She will come in as the best batter from Western Storm.

Central Sparks vs Western Storm Top Bowlers

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She has a total of 12 wickets in 8 games and holds an economy rate of 4.77 in the competition. Baker will enter as the best bowler for the team in the next game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm

Amanda-Jade Wellington did not pick any wicket in the last game. She did not pick any wicket in the last game. She has taken a total of 11 wickets in 9 games. She will be coming in as the best bowler from Western Storm in the next game.