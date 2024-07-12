CENS (Central Sparks) vs WES (Western Storm) Match Prediction
CENS
61%
Chance of Winning
WES
39%
List a
County Ground in New Road
Facts:
- Central Sparks lead the tally by 3-0 in their last four clashes against Western Storm.
- Western Storm are placed at the 8th place while Central Sparks are positioned at the 7th place of the points table.
Central Sparks vs Western Storm Chance of Winning
Central Sparks have dropped down in the standings with consistent losses in the competition. They are coming from a loss against Thunder. With two wins and six losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have 11 points and a net run rate of -0.610. The team will be looking to win a game in their next outing. They have a good batting order but lack in their bowling unit.
The Western Storm are having a disastrous campaign in the competition. The team is coming from five consecutive losses in the tournament. Their last loss came against the Blaze. With two wins and seven losses, the Western Storm are placed at the 8th position. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.497.
- Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 61%
- Western Storm’ chance of winning: 39%
Central Sparks vs Western Storm Betting Tips
Central Sparks to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Central Sparks have dropped their form and are struggling in the competition. Eve Jones and Chloe Brewer opened for the team before. However, Charis Pavely replaced Brewer in the opening line-up. The team posted the scores of 33, 2 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. The team lacks in their batting order and that showed pretty clearly in the last few games. That said, Central Sparks will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Western Storm.
Central Sparks vs Western Storm Toss Prediction
The pitch is known for being flat and ideal for stroke play, although bowlers might find some early assistance. As the game progresses, the pitch slows down, making it trickier to time shots and play aggressively. Spinners come into play during the middle overs, exploiting the available turn and bounce. When it comes to the toss, winning captains typically choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The day will be a cloudy day on July 12. The temperature will hover around 18 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.
Western Storm Players List
Sophie Luff (C), Niamh Holland, Isla Thompson, Dani Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Imogen Cooper, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Emma Corney, Isobel Patel, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Fran Wilson, Katie Jones, Sophia Smale, Mollie Robbins, Nat Wraith, Robecca Rodgers, Amanda-Jade Wellington
Predicted Playing XI
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sophie Luff (c)
|
Batter
|
Alex Griffiths
|
All-rounder
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Issy Wong
|
All-rounder
|
Fran Wilson
|
Batter
|
Emma Corney
|
Batter
|
Niamh Holland
|
Batter
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Mollie Robbins
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Skelton
|
Bowler
Western Storm Recent Form
Western Storm has faced challenges in this competition. They had a poor season so far. They are coming from five consecutive losses in the competition. They had a poor batting outing in the last game.
Central Sparks Players List
Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abigail Freeborn
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bethan Ellis
|
All-rounder
|
Eve Jones (c)
|
Batter
|
Katie George
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Brewer
|
Batter
|
Davina Perrin
|
Batter
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Emily Arlott
|
Bowler
|
Ria Fackrell
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
|
Grace Potts
|
Bowler
Central Sparks Recent Form
Central Sparks are going through a rough patch. Their batters are doing poorly in the game. They scored 144 runs in the last game and picked only 2 wickets. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.
Central Sparks vs Western Storm Head-to-Head Record
In the last four clashes between the sides, Central Sparks lead the tally by 3-0.
Western Storm won- 0
Central Sparks won- 3
No result/ Abandoned- 1
Central Sparks vs Western Storm Betting Odds
Central Sparks clashed against the Thunder in their last outing. It was a disaster for Central Sparks. Batting first, they could not withstand the bowling attack of the Thunder and bundled out for 144 runs in the game. Eve Jones scored 38 runs while Bethan Ellis knocked 33 runs in the game. It was a low target and the Thunder surpassed it with ease, winning the game by 8 wickets. Grace Potts picked a wicket while no other bowler got a wicket in the game. The team will be looking to come out of their dismal form.
Western Storm are losing game after game in the competition. The team clashed against the Blaze in the last game. They batted first and scored 217, losing all their wickets in the process. Fran Wilson was the best batter with 67 runs in the game. Sophia Smale and Sophie Luff hit 32 & 31 runs respectively in the game. However, the Blaze posted 220/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Alex Griffiths and Chloe Skelton picked 2 wickets each in the game. Western Storm have a good opportunity to win a game and break the losing cycle in the competition.
Central Sparks vs Western Storm
List a
County Ground in New Road, null
Central Sparks vs Western Storm Top Batters
Eve Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks
Eve Jones is the top batter from Central Sparks. She has scored 299 runs in 9 games at an average of 42.71. She struck 38 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the side. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Fran Wilson to be the top batter for Western Storm
Fran Wilson has been very consistent with the bat in the competition. The batter has smashed 67 run in the last game. With 371 runs in 9 games at an average of 46.37, she is the top scorer of the team. She will come in as the best batter from Western Storm.
Central Sparks vs Western Storm Top Bowlers
Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks
Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She has a total of 12 wickets in 8 games and holds an economy rate of 4.77 in the competition. Baker will enter as the best bowler for the team in the next game.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Western Storm
Amanda-Jade Wellington did not pick any wicket in the last game. She did not pick any wicket in the last game. She has taken a total of 11 wickets in 9 games. She will be coming in as the best bowler from Western Storm in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Sparks
Central Sparks to win @ 1.43 (Parimatch)
Western Storm to win @ 2.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch