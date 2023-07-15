NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction NORD 57 % Chance of Winning CENS 43 % Bet Now! Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks will clash in the next round of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The contest will take place at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, July 15th, with the scheduled start time of 3 PM IST.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks are separated by just two points as the battle for the second and third spot on the table heats up. Sparks are placed second with 21 points after eight games with four wins and two losses. Diamonds have 19 points from eight matches, having won four and lost four.

Northern Diamonds are coming off a six-wicket defeat against Thunder on Tuesday. Lauren Winfield-Hill scored 33 runs at the top but could not convert it into a big knock. She added 58 runs for the opening wicket but they kept losing wickets and were bowled out for just 167. Defending a low total, Diamonds' bowlers could not contain the runflow. Katie Levick took two wickets but was expensive as Thunder chased down the target in 38.4 overs.

Central Sparks would feel unlucky as they had to share points with the bottom-placed Western Storm in their previous fixture due to rain. Earlier they had defeated South East Stars by 21 runs, where Charis Pavely and Issy Wong dug them out of hole with 102-run partnership for the seventh wicket. The duo registered fifties before Georgia Davis and Katie George bagged three wickets each.

As for this clash, Northern Diamonds head into the game as favourites. The two competitors' chances of winning are as follows.

Northern Diamonds chance of winning @ 57%

Central Sparks chance of winning @ 43%

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Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Lauren Winfield-Hill has scored three fifties and a hundred in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, and had a start in the previous game with 33 runs. Betting on Winfield-Hill to score over 28.5 runs would be justified.

Central Sparks's Charis Pavely has batted in two innings in the RHF Trophy, scoring 33 and 57*. She bats down the order away from any new ball threat. You can take a punt on Pavely to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

Northern Diamonds have enjoyed success while batting second, winning three games. But they have suffered all four losses when they have batted first. Central Sparks have won the toss four times in the tournament and have chosen to field first on three occasions. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast doesn't look great for this match as the weather in Leeds is likely to continue to be mostly cloudy and breezy. There's a good possibility of showers throughout the day with around a 60% chance of precipitation and over 80% cloud cover. The temperature could range between 17-20 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at 54 km/h.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Northern Diamonds squad:Hollie Armitage (c), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Winfield (wk), Chloe Tryon, Leah Dobson, Phoebe Turner, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Abigail Glen, Beth Langston, Grace Hall, Katherine Fraser, Yvonne Graves, Emma Marlow, Jessica Woolston, Katie Levick, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicketkeeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-Rounder Bess Heath (wk) Wicketkeeper Emma Marlow Batter Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Leah Dobson Batter Grace Hall Bowler Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds were in a good position but have derailed with back to back losses to The Blaze and Thunder in the last two games. Prior to that, they defeated South East Stars twice, by three wickets and seven wickets. They had begun the season with a 105-run win over Western Storm before losing two in the next three fixtures.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad: Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (c) All-Rounder Abigail Freeborn Wicketkeeper Bethan Ellis Batter Erin Burns All-Rounder Ami Campbell Batter Charis Pavely All-Rounder Katie George All-Rounder Davina Perrin All-Rounder Ellie Anderson Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks suffered two losses in the first three games before settling for a tie with Thunder. But then they climbed up the ladder rapidly with three consecutive victories. They defeated Southern Vipers by six wickets and Thunder by 29 runs in the return fixture. Their most recent completed fixture saw them edge out South East Stars by 21 runs.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks have faced each other five times in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. Diamonds have won three of those games whereas Sparks have been victorious twice. Sparks won the most recent fixture earlier this season by seven wickets.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds to score over 84.5 runs in the first 20 overs

Headingley is a good venue for batting and Northern Diamonds have a strong batting line-up. Lauren Winfield-Hill, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath and Chloe Tryon are in good form. Winfield-Hill has a strike rate of nearly 100 in the season while Heath and Tryon have struck at over 115. Bet on Northern Diamonds to score over 84.5 runs in the first 20 overs.

Central Sparks to score under 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs

Central Sparks, in the last couple of outings, have scored 26/2 and 32/3 in the first 10 overs before their middle order bailed them out. Their top four of Eve Jones, Bethan Ellis, Abigail Freeborn and Erin Burns have struggled to score at a good rate since the resumption of the tournament. You can back Central Sparks to score under 40.5 runs in the first 10 overs.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Top Team Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’s best batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been in magnificent form with the bat this year. She is leading the run-scoring charts in the RHF Trophy with 425 runs from eight games. She has an average of 61 in the tournament at a strike rate of nearly 100, with three fifties and a hundred. Bet on Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds' top batter.

Erin Burns to be Central Sparks’s best batter

Erin Burns has had a poor season with the bat in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy. But she was excellent in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, where she scored 185 runs at an average of 26 while striking at a superb 141. Burns has the ability to overcome her poor form. You can take a calculative risk on Burns to be the top batter for Central Sparks.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Top Team Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Northern Diamonds’ best bowler

Katie Levick has been a prolific wicket-taker for her side in the ongoing RHF trophy. She has taken 15 wickets from eight matches at an economy of 4.01 and average of 16.66. Her best figures in the competition were 4 for 36. You can back Levick to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds.





Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’s best bowler

Georgia Davis holds the key for Sparks in the bowling department. She has picked 17 wickets from seven innings at 12.29 apiece, including best bowling figures of 4 for 19. She has been very economical, conceding at just 3.75 rpo. Bet on Davis to be the best bowler for Central Sparks.