NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction
NORD
64%
Chance of Winning
CENS
36%
List a
North Marine Road Ground
Facts:
- The tally is led by Northern Diamonds by 3-2 in the last five meetings between the sides.
- Northern Diamonds are placed at the 4th place while Central Sparks are positioned at the 6th place of the points table.
Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning
Central Sparks had an ecstatic start to their campaign with a win over the Blaze. However, the team faced backlash after that and lost four outings. However, the team is coming from a win from their last outing. With 2 wins and 4 losses, they are placed at the 6th place with 9 points in their dolly. The team has a net run rate of -0.330.
Northern Diamonds started their campaign this season with two wins in the competition. However, it did not last long as they fell off the rails and lost the next two games. However, the team pulled themselves to win the next two fixtures in the tournament. With 4 wins and 2 losses, the team is placed 4th in the points table. The Diamonds have 17 points and a net run rate of 0.070. They performed excellently with their bat in the last game and won the game against South East Stars.
- Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 36%
- Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 64%
Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Betting Tips
Northern Diamonds to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)
Northern Diamonds look in good batting form. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kallis opened for the team in the competition but Emma Marlow replaced Kallis later in hope for a better result. Winfield-Hill and Marlow average at 43.80 & 22.50 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 32, 45 & 39 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. The opening order is finally comfortable and will be looking to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Northern Diamonds
Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction
So the wicket should be fresh with a good amount of bounce and movement in it. However, the bounce won’t be too much, and the ball will come on nicely to the bat. The North Marine Road Ground usually favours the team batting first. We reckon the team winning the toss here will be looking to bat first.
Weather Report
The day will be a cloudy day on June 30. The temperature will hover around 16 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.
Central Sparks Players List
Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker
Predicted Playing XI
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Abigail Freeborn
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Wicket-keeper
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Bethan Ellis
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All-rounder
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Eve Jones (c)
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Batter
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Katie George
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All-rounder
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Chloe Brewer
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Batter
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Davina Perrin
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Batter
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Courtney Webb
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Batter
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Emily Arlott
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Bowler
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Ria Fackrell
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Bowler
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Hannah Baker
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Bowler
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Grace Potts
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Bowler
Central Sparks Recent Form
Central Sparks finally ended their win drought after four losses and won their last game against the Thunder. The batters played pretty well and scored a bundle of runs in the game.
Northern Diamonds Players List
Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
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Wicket-keeper
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Hollie Armitage (c)
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All-rounder
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Emma Marlow
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Batter
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Rebecca Duckworth
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Batter
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Erin Burns
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All-rounder
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Phoebe Turner
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Bowler
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Katie Levick
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Bowler
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Leah Dobson
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Batter
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Sophia Turner
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Bowler
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Jess Woolston
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Bowler
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Abigail Glen
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Bowler
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
Northern Diamonds won their last outing. Their batters performed very well in the game. They scored 311 runs in the game with several spectacular performances from the line-up.
Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Northern Diamonds have won three games whereas Central Sparks could only win twice.
Northern Diamonds won- 3
Central Sparks won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Betting Odds
Northern Diamonds are coming from a win in their last RHFT game. They went against South East Stars and batted first in the game. The team scored 311/9 in the game. There were several impressive batting performances in the team. Hollie Armitage smashed 66 while Bess Heath came up with 63 runs in the game. Sterre Kalis also chipped in 52 runs in the game. The bowlers were expensive too and were finding it hard to contain the SES batters. SES scored 308/9 in the game, losing the game by 3 runs. Sophia Turner and Erin Burns picked 2 wickets each in the game for the team.
Central Sparks clashed against Thunder in the last game. Going in to bat first, the Thunder scored 284/7 in the game. Hannah Baker and Grace Potts led the bowling order and picked 2 wickets each for Central Sparks. It was a tough chase. Eve Jones was prepared right from the start and went on to strike an unbeaten 136 in the game. Courtney Webb also scored 40 runs in the game. Central Sparks scored 287/7 in the game, winning the game by 3 wickets.
Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks
List a
North Marine Road Ground, null
Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Top Batters
Eve Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks
Eve Jones is in fantastic form. She has struck 246 runs in 6 games for the team and averages at 49.20 in the tournament. She struck an unbeaten 136 in the game. She will be expected to score high in the next game.
Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds
Captain Hollie Armitage has scored 257 runs in 6 games at an average of 51.40 in the competition and shall bat well in the next game. She smashed 66 runs in the last game.
Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers
Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds
Erin Burns is doing well with the ball. She has picked 11 wickets in 6 games with an economy rate of an impressive 4.13. She picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be going in as the best bowling pick from Northern Diamonds.
Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks
Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She has a total of 11 wickets in 6 games and holds an economy rate of 4.65 in the competition. Baker will enter as the best bowler for the team in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Diamonds
Central Sparks to win @ 2.50 (Parimatch)
Northern Diamonds to win @ 1.57 (Parimatch)
Parimatch