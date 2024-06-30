NORD (Northern Diamonds) vs CENS (Central Sparks) Match Prediction NORD 64 % Chance of Winning CENS 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.504 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks will meet in the 25th game of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2024. The game will be hosted at North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough on June 30, 2024. The match will begin from 3:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Chance of Winning

Central Sparks had an ecstatic start to their campaign with a win over the Blaze. However, the team faced backlash after that and lost four outings. However, the team is coming from a win from their last outing. With 2 wins and 4 losses, they are placed at the 6th place with 9 points in their dolly. The team has a net run rate of -0.330.

Northern Diamonds started their campaign this season with two wins in the competition. However, it did not last long as they fell off the rails and lost the next two games. However, the team pulled themselves to win the next two fixtures in the tournament. With 4 wins and 2 losses, the team is placed 4th in the points table. The Diamonds have 17 points and a net run rate of 0.070. They performed excellently with their bat in the last game and won the game against South East Stars.

Central Sparks’s chance of winning: 36%

Northern Diamonds’ chance of winning: 64%

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Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Betting Tips

Northern Diamonds to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.82@Parimatch)

Northern Diamonds look in good batting form. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kallis opened for the team in the competition but Emma Marlow replaced Kallis later in hope for a better result. Winfield-Hill and Marlow average at 43.80 & 22.50 respectively in the competition. The side posted the scores of 32, 45 & 39 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. The opening order is finally comfortable and will be looking to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Northern Diamonds 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Toss Prediction

So the wicket should be fresh with a good amount of bounce and movement in it. However, the bounce won’t be too much, and the ball will come on nicely to the bat. The North Marine Road Ground usually favours the team batting first. We reckon the team winning the toss here will be looking to bat first.

Weather Report

The day will be a cloudy day on June 30. The temperature will hover around 16 degree Celsius. There is no rain predicted on the day of the game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Bethan Ellis All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Ria Fackrell Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks finally ended their win drought after four losses and won their last game against the Thunder. The batters played pretty well and scored a bundle of runs in the game.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Phoebe Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Sophia Turner Bowler Jess Woolston Bowler Abigail Glen Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds won their last outing. Their batters performed very well in the game. They scored 311 runs in the game with several spectacular performances from the line-up.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Northern Diamonds have won three games whereas Central Sparks could only win twice.

Northern Diamonds won- 3

Central Sparks won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Betting Odds

Northern Diamonds are coming from a win in their last RHFT game. They went against South East Stars and batted first in the game. The team scored 311/9 in the game. There were several impressive batting performances in the team. Hollie Armitage smashed 66 while Bess Heath came up with 63 runs in the game. Sterre Kalis also chipped in 52 runs in the game. The bowlers were expensive too and were finding it hard to contain the SES batters. SES scored 308/9 in the game, losing the game by 3 runs. Sophia Turner and Erin Burns picked 2 wickets each in the game for the team.

Central Sparks clashed against Thunder in the last game. Going in to bat first, the Thunder scored 284/7 in the game. Hannah Baker and Grace Potts led the bowling order and picked 2 wickets each for Central Sparks. It was a tough chase. Eve Jones was prepared right from the start and went on to strike an unbeaten 136 in the game. Courtney Webb also scored 40 runs in the game. Central Sparks scored 287/7 in the game, winning the game by 3 wickets.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks List a North Marine Road Ground, null Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.536 Bet Now!

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Top Batters

Eve Jones to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Eve Jones is in fantastic form. She has struck 246 runs in 6 games for the team and averages at 49.20 in the tournament. She struck an unbeaten 136 in the game. She will be expected to score high in the next game.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Captain Hollie Armitage has scored 257 runs in 6 games at an average of 51.40 in the competition and shall bat well in the next game. She smashed 66 runs in the last game.

Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks Top Bowlers

Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Erin Burns is doing well with the ball. She has picked 11 wickets in 6 games with an economy rate of an impressive 4.13. She picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be going in as the best bowling pick from Northern Diamonds.

Hannah Baker to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Hanah Baker is an experienced bowler from the squad. She has a total of 11 wickets in 6 games and holds an economy rate of 4.65 in the competition. Baker will enter as the best bowler for the team in the next game.