NOR (Northern Diamonds) vs SOU (South East Stars) Match Prediction NOR 42 % Chance of Winning SOU 58 % Bet Now! Defending champions Northern Diamonds didn’t have the best of starts to the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. They have alternated between a win and a loss in their first four matches which not only snapped their undefeated streak of 11 matches, but also sees them in the fourth place in the eight-team table with nine points. Bess Heath’s side need to get their act together, especially be watchful of their batting collapses in order to be in a better position in the table. South East Stars, after making it to the playoffs last year, have fared better than Northern Diamonds with three wins and one loss his season and are second in the table with 15 and have the chance to go top of the table above The Blaze if they can inflict another defeat on Diamonds. They have an in-form middle order which has dictated the tempo of the matches this season and a bowling attack that work in complementary fashion in case of defending low totals. The teams will clash on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10.30 AM BST North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Chance of Winning

Northern Diamonds have a settled core and exciting young players, but South East Stars have the momentum with them. They may have lost to last year’s finalist Southern Vipers by 158 runs, but they have made up for it with a 207-run victory over Western Storm, which is impressive margin irrespective of the opponents’ strength. Against Sunrisers they were utterly ruthless by dismissing them for 64 runs while defending a meagre 151.

South East Stars’ chance of winning - 58%

Northern Diamond’s chance of winning - 42%

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Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Betting Tips

Paige Scholfield to register a big score

Scholfield’s scintillating form has contributed immensely to South East Stars’ good run in the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Her two unbeaten hundreds against Thunder and Western Storm were followed by scores of 31 and 27 against Southern Vipers and Sunrisers respectively. However, the others stepping made things easier for the bowlers, but Scholfield seems determined to add more runs to her tally this season.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Match Toss Prediction

In the last five one-day games played at North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough (also known as Queens by the locals) teams batting second have won three times. The last clash in the Royal London One-Day Cup between Hampshire and Yorkshire saw the latter collapse to 241 all out in chase of 314. It is better to choose to bowl first if you are a toss winner.

Weather Report

Weather in Scarborough is assumed to get better on Wednesday which is exactly the thing Northern Diamonds and South East Stars. They both need to avoid sharing points in case of a washout and the weather forecast of clear skies will provide them the chance to improve their playoffs chances at the Queens.

South East Stars Player List

Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Claudie Cooper, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Dani Gregory, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Bethan Miles, Kalea Moore, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Alexa Stonehouse, Jemima Spence, Kirstie White.

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Chathli (WK) Wicket-keeper Sophia Dunkley Batter Bryony Smith (C) Batter Paige Scholfield All-rounder Jemima Spence Batter Phoebe Franklin Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay All-rounder Freya Davies Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler

South East Stars Team Form

After failing to make the cut for playoffs in the first two seasons, South East Stars were able to find consistency in the 2022 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.Except for the finalists Vipers and Northern Diamonds, South East Stars beat all the other teams last year. This year, they began with a massive 131-run win over Thunder. However, that confidence didn’t last long as the Stars were brushed aside by Southern Vipers by 158 runs in their next game. However, they recovered quite well with a mammoth 207 run win over Western Storm and a 91-run win over Sunrisers despite defending a lowly 151.

Northern Diamonds Player List

Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Abi Glen, Yvonne Graves, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jessica Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill (WK) Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage Batter Abigail Glen Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Phoebe Turner Batter Bess Heath (C) Batter Jessica Woolston Bowler Katherine Fraser All-rounder Lizzie Scott Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Northern Diamonds Team Form

Despite finishing second in the table behind Southern Vipers at the end of the league stage, Diamonds were the best team in last year’s edition with seven wins from eight matches, including the final. It seemed as if they were going to continue that form in this season when they dispatched Western Storm by 105 runs in the first match. But their middle order failed terribly in the second match against Central Sparks as they went from 121/4 to 161 all out. They bounced back with a splendid five-wicket win over Sunrisers. For the second time in three games, their batting collapsed when they were all out for 62 runs against The Blaze and lost by four wickets.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Head-To-Head

Northern Diamonds and South East Stars have clashed twice before this. Diamonds have been able to edge out Stars in the first encounter in 2021 by three wickets in a thrilling final-over finish. Kirstie White’s 73 and Aylish Cranstone’s 42 not out propelled Stars to 250/6 in 50 overs. Sterre Kalis’ 76 laid the foundation for Diamonds’ chase while a late flourish by Jenny Gunn (50) and Beth Langston (59 not out) took them over the line. Their second clash last year was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to bad weather.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Betting Odds

If South East Stars can put up another excellent middle-order performance, things could go wrong for Northern Diamonds quite easily. The defending champions’ batting was brutally exposed in the two defeats they suffered. One while chasing and the other while batting first. Diamonds are capable of picking up early wickets but the key would breaching the middle order of South East Stars.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Best Batters

Paige Scholfield to be South East Stars’ best batter

Paige Scholfield has started off the 2023 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy is strong fashion as she is closer to overtaking last year’s second highest run haul of 343 by Hollie Armitage. Scholfield already has two unbeaten hundreds to her name from four matches which underlining the value on her wicket going into the Diamonds game.

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Northern Diamonds’ best batter

Winfield-Hill led the run charts last season with a tally of 470 runs from eight games and picked up where she left off in the first match against Western Storm. She is third in the runscorer charts on 175 runs from four games. She was the top scorer in both the games Northern Diamonds won this season. The opener will once again be crucial if they are to post a big total against South East Stars.

Northern Diamonds vs South East Stars Best Bowlers

Alice Davidson-Richards to be South East Stars’ best bowler

The allrounder has cemented her place in the England side recently and is going from strength to strength in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She has managed to pick up four wickets from as many games and also played a key role in keeping things tight in the middle overs. Even though she didn’t bowl full quota of 10 overs, she managed to keep the economy below 6 RPO.

Katie Levick Northern Diamonds’ best bowler

Not only is Katie Levick excellent at containing runs, she has also emerged as the strike bowler for Northern Diamonds in this season so far. She claimed 4-36 and 3-23 in their wins against Western Storm and Sunrisers respectively. They need her to keep chipping away at the wickets if they are to bounce back from a big defeat in the previous game.